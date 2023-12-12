EU Might Be Standing In The Way Of China's Energy Transition

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 68.61 -2.71 -3.80%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.30 -2.73 -3.59%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.16 -3.35 -4.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.311 -0.120 -4.94%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 1.980 -0.063 -3.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.98 +0.51 +0.66%
Chart Mars US 39 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 1.980 -0.063 -3.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 75.74 -0.49 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 76.45 -0.30 -0.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 hours 73.19 -2.38 -3.15%
Graph down Basra Light 743 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 hours 73.75 -2.32 -3.05%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 hours 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 74.38 -2.05 -2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.98 +0.51 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 196 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 52.47 +1.24 +2.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.47 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 71.72 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 62.57 -0.36 -0.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 56.57 -0.41 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 56.57 -0.41 -0.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 60.82 -0.06 -0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 63.82 -0.26 -0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 56.82 -0.41 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.80 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.55 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.40 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.80 +0.09 +0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.80 +0.09 +0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.14 +1.64 +2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 25 mins e-cars not selling
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Drop, But Gasoline Stocks See Large Build

How Morocco Became Europe’s Clean Energy Supplier

How Morocco Became Europe’s Clean Energy Supplier

Morocco is quickly positioning itself…

Farmers Embrace Dual-Purpose Land Use with Solar Panels

Farmers Embrace Dual-Purpose Land Use with Solar Panels

Agrivoltaics, the dual use of…

Indonesia's $20 Billion Leap into Renewable Energy

Indonesia's $20 Billion Leap into Renewable Energy

Indonesia announces a significant $20…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Might Be Standing In The Way Of China's Energy Transition

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 12, 2023, 5:00 PM CST
  • The EU is pushing forward to protect its clean energy manufacturing from Chinese competition.
  • A new wave of EU clean energy protectionism could hurt supply chains and global trade and actually further drive up the prices of materials and equipment.
  • The EU is concerned that it has become increasingly dependent on Chinese manufacturing despite a 50% jump in the rate of wind and solar installations last year compared to 2021.
Join Our Community
EU Flag

The EU is pushing forward to protect its clean energy manufacturing from Chinese competition by adopting measures to help its EV, solar, and wind industries.

The bloc has been looking for months to address its dependence on imported technologies, especially cheaper products from China, which undermine the market shares of European manufacturers.                                              

However, the new wave of clean energy protectionism could hurt supply chains and global trade and actually further drive up the prices of materials and equipment necessary to accelerate the energy transition, analysts and industry say.  

EU Anti-Subsidy Probe into EV Imports from China

The EU launched in October anti-subsidy investigations into EU imports of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from China to determine whether BEV value chains in China benefit from illegal subsidization and "whether this subsidisation causes or threatens to cause economic injury to EU BEV producers."

The findings of the investigation, which is expected to be completed by the autumn of 2024, will "establish whether it is in the EU's interest to remedy the effects of the unfair trade practices found by imposing anti-subsidy duties on imports of battery electric vehicles from China," the European Commission said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in her State of the Union Address in September that "global markets are now flooded with cheaper Chinese electric cars. And their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies."

"This is distorting our market," von der Leyen added.

EU Wind Power Action Plan

The EU is also seeking to protect its wind and solar equipment manufacturers from Chinese competition.

At the end of October, the European Commission unveiled its European Wind Power Action Plan, which aims to "ensure that the clean energy transition goes hand-in-hand with industrial competitiveness and that wind power continues to be a European success story."

"Dependencies are intensifying," Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy, commented. 

"Europe does not have the intention of scaling down its decarbonisation ambitions, so it must also act to reduce its dependency on imported technologies, which will come with both economic and security risks," the EU energy commissioner added. Related: Interest Rate Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

The wind power package notes that low Chinese prices and shorter supply chains due to China's dominance in steel production and raw materials "severely undermines EU companies' ability to compete on a level playing field."

Europe's wind industry, which accounts for around 16% of the EU's electricity consumption, has been struggling in the past two years amid slow permitting processes, supply chain disruptions, rising costs, and interest rates.

The WindEurope association warned earlier this year that unless measures to support the industry are taken, "There is a very real risk that the expansion of wind energy will be made in China, not in Europe."

China also plays an outsized role in the global supply chain of clean energy technology, which presents another set of energy security concerns due to the highly geographically concentrated supply chains for both technology and critical minerals, as the International Energy Agency (IEA) acknowledges. 

According to the agency's forecast in the World Energy Outlook, China will have a 79% share of the solar PV supply chain in 2030, 64% in wind power, 68% in batteries, 54% in lithium chemicals, and 72% in refined cobalt. 

The EU is concerned that it has become increasingly dependent on Chinese manufacturing despite a 50% jump in the rate of wind and solar installations last year compared to 2021, even amid rising prices.

The EU's Competitiveness Progress Report found in October that "From raw materials to key intermediate components and final clean energy technologies, the EU is increasingly dependent on imports from third countries."

"The situation varies depending on the technology, but for most technologies the EU depends on China for at least one stage of the value chain," the report says.

In the solar manufacturing industry, the EU has the experience of slapping anti-dumping duties on China a decade ago, but a month after the tariffs were imposed, the EU and China reached a compromise and settled the dispute in 2013. By 2018, the EU had removed all restrictions on the sale of Chinese solar panels.

Now, talks of new trade measures are unnerving the industry.

EU Protectionism Could Slow Down the Energy Transition

ADVERTISEMENT

In a joint statement, 433 European solar companies and associations, led by SolarPower Europe, warned at the end of November that "trade measures would injure the EU solar sector to the detriment of the EU's green energy transition at a critical moment in time."

"Right now, Europe produces less than 3% of the solar panels needed to meet the annual average target to hit our 2030 solar deployment goals. Considering trade investigations threatens Europe's most promising path to rapid decarbonisation of energy," SolarPower Europe said.

The association calls on EU leaders to consider supporting domestic manufacturing with state guarantees, adjusting state aid rules, and creating an EU-level financial tool for solar manufacturing, like a Solar Manufacturing Bank, instead of potentially slapping duties and tariffs on imports.

Norwegian company Statkraft, Europe's largest generator of renewable energy, warned in October in its report on the global energy trends and scenarios that "Emergence of new societal challenges and increased geopolitical tension could, however, lead to more protectionism that may affect the global energy transition more than previously anticipated."

"The negative impacts of bickering and delays are high," Statkraft CEO Christian Rynning-Tønnesen said.

"Global collaboration and trade are key elements in a cost-effective and successful energy transition."  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Kazakhstan Advances Renewables Agenda With Slew Of Deals
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing
U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports
This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil

This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com