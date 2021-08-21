The UK Is Paving The Way For A New Type Of Energy Financing

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 62.14 -1.36 -2.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 24 hours 65.18 -1.27 -1.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 3.851 +0.021 +0.55%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 day 1.908 -0.061 -3.09%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.024 -0.058 -2.78%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 66.08 -3.32 -4.78%
Chart Mars US 1 day 59.64 -1.61 -2.63%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.024 -0.058 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 65.32 +0.13 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 2 days 66.05 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.04 +0.28 +0.46%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 66.23 -0.95 -1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 65.16 +0.45 +0.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.48 +0.05 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 66.08 -3.32 -4.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.17 -1.22 -2.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 50.50 -1.21 -2.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.50 -1.71 -2.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.90 -1.71 -2.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 59.35 -1.71 -2.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 56.50 -1.71 -2.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 56.50 -1.71 -2.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 59.15 -1.71 -2.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 62.05 -1.71 -2.68%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 57.50 -1.71 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 67.53 -1.42 -2.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 56.27 -1.37 -2.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 54.00 -1.75 -3.14%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 70.35 -1.83 -2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 55 mins Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 18 hours Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 22 hours Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit

Get Ready For The SPAC Frenzy In Clean Energy

Get Ready For The SPAC Frenzy In Clean Energy

Investors are increasingly piling into…

Do Lithium Batteries Pose A Major Fire Hazard?

Do Lithium Batteries Pose A Major Fire Hazard?

Following a three-day fire at…

Big Oil Will Rule The Energy Transition

Big Oil Will Rule The Energy Transition

While big oil aren’t seen…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The UK Is Paving The Way For A New Type Of Energy Financing

By City A.M - Aug 21, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

London-listed energy and engineering giant Wood has secured a £430m government-backed green transition loan – the first of its kind in the fight against climate change. Firms operating in the UK’s “industrial heartlands”, like Aberdeen-headquartered Wood, will be backed by the government in its bid for net-zero emissions by 2050, the government said in a statement.

The firm’s shares dipped 0.59 percent to 237p per share following the announcement.

UK Export Finance (UKEF) will offer Wood an 80 percent Transition Export Development Guarantee (EDG) as part of the loan agreement, which helps companies transitioning out of fossil fuel exports.

The new Transition EDG was launched ahead of COP26, which the UK is set to host in Glasgow, as part of the UK’s pivot away from climate-harming emissions.

“Green trade presents a major economic opportunity for Britain that will drive high-value jobs in every part of the nation,” international trade secretary Liz Truss said.

Cleaner energy

The cash is set to go towards low carbon investments, research and development in more climate-conscious growth sectors and support clean growth projects globally.

Under the agreement, Wood will commit to expanding its green portfolio and “significantly reducing” its greenhouse gas emissions over the next five years, the government added.

Related: Visualizing The Gradual Death Of EU Coal Production

Wood, which pulls in nearly £400m from its exports per year, has made a string of sustainable pledges, including making all its offices single-use plastic-free by 2025.

The business giant has, since 2019, been working on its transition towards cleaner energies – with its chief executive Robin Watson explaining that the momentum behind the energy transition is “unstoppable”.

“We are already well advanced with our own transition, deliberately broadening our portfolio across energy and supporting our clients to achieve their own carbon reduction goals,” Watson said.

“UKEF’s support will allow us to accelerate this journey and capitalise on the many opportunities emerging as we build the low-carbon energy systems of the future.”

The loan facility was jointly coordinated by Citi and BNP Paribas, with Citi acting as the facility agent while Rothschild & Co acted as Wood’s advisors.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Big Oil’s Foray Into Renewables Has Completely Changed The Market
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues

The Oil Price Collapse Continues
Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens

Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens
Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk

Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk
‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil

‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil
Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?

Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com