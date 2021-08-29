Renewable Energy Consumption Has Tripled In 10 Years

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.40 +0.66 +0.96%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 73.64 +0.94 +1.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.474 +0.086 +1.96%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 2.147 +0.038 +1.80%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.345 +0.070 +3.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.75 +1.04 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 67.04 +1.27 +1.93%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.345 +0.070 +3.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 70.45 +0.69 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 3 days 71.38 +0.82 +1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 66.61 +1.00 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 72.95 +1.67 +2.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 70.58 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Girassol 3 days 70.33 +1.13 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.75 +1.04 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.34 +1.82 +3.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 53.92 -0.94 -1.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 66.42 -0.94 -1.40%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 67.82 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 63.27 -0.94 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 60.42 -0.94 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 60.42 -0.94 -1.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 63.07 -0.94 -1.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 65.97 -0.94 -1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 61.42 -0.94 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.25 +1.25 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 68.46 +3.51 +5.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 62.69 +1.32 +2.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 66.64 +1.32 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 66.64 +1.32 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.25 +1.25 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 57.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.81 +0.38 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 34 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours Iran's oil production rises: the hope of reviving the JCPOA is alive!
  • 16 mins Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 2 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 4 days Metal flinging...

Breaking News:

Libyan Firm Stops Oil Production On Lack Of Funds

The UK Is Paving The Way For A New Type Of Energy Financing

The UK Is Paving The Way For A New Type Of Energy Financing

Scotland-based Wood has secured a…

New Energy Companies Post Mixed Earnings Despite Pivot To Renewables

New Energy Companies Post Mixed Earnings Despite Pivot To Renewables

Many new energy companies including…

Big Oil’s Foray Into Renewables Has Completely Changed The Market

Big Oil’s Foray Into Renewables Has Completely Changed The Market

The major investments from big…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Renewable Energy Consumption Has Tripled In 10 Years

By Robert Rapier - Aug 29, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The is the sixth article in a series on BP’s recently-released Statistical Review of World Energy 2021. Previous articles were:

Today, I want to cover renewable energy.

Renewable energy was the one category that bucked the global trend of declining energy consumption in 2020. Despite the 4.5% decline of primary global energy consumption — the largest since World War II — global renewable energy consumption grew by 9.7% in 2020. That was a slight decline from its 12.2% pace the year before, but it’s remarkable given how significantly the pandemic impacted total energy demand.

Over the past decade, renewable energy consumption has grown at an average annual rate of 13.4%. Renewables were the only category of energy that grew globally at double digits over the past decade.

For perspective, in 2010 the world consumed 9.6 exajoules of renewable energy. In 2020, that had tripled to 31.7 exajoules.

The “Renewables” category above consists of wind power, solar power, biofuels, geothermal energy, and power produced from biomass. The report further breaks down renewable energy consumption into just power production (i.e., without biofuels), and that accounts for 88% of all renewable energy consumption.

The Review reports “Hydroelectricity” as a separate category. That’s because hydroelectricity represents a mature category of energy production that is growing globally at a much slower rate than modern renewables like solar power. Global hydropower consumption in 2020 was 38.2 exajoules, which is still more than the category that contains wind and solar. However, the 10-year average annual growth rate for hydropower is only 2.1%, versus 13.4% for the other renewables.

Globally, hydroelectricity represented 6.9% of the world’s primary energy consumption in 2020, versus 5.7% for modern renewables.

Within the Renewable Power category, wind (50.6%) and solar (27.2%) accounted for most of the consumption. Although wind consumption maintains a healthy lead over solar consumption, solar power consumption continues to grow at nearly double the rate of wind power, and is likely to overtake it as the leading source of renewable power this decade.

China overtook the U.S. as the world’s top consumer of renewable energy in 2018, and continues to extend its lead. Not only does China have the top spot for overall renewable consumption, its growth rate over the past decade vastly exceeds all other members of the Top 10. Cumulatively, the Top 10 consumers accounted for 75.9% of the world’s renewable energy consumption in 2020.

Despite the blistering growth rate of renewables, it’s important to keep in mind that overall global energy consumption is growing. Even though global renewable energy consumption has increased by about 21 exajoules in the past decade, overall energy consumption has increased by 51 exajoules. Increased fossil fuel consumption made up most of this growth, with every category of fossil fuels showing increased consumption over the decade (although coal’s growth was close to zero).

Thus, while renewables have helped reduce the growth of carbon dioxide emissions, global carbon emissions have grown due to the overall growth rate of fossil energy consumption. However, because of the decline in overall energy consumption in 2020, renewable consumption did grow faster than overall energy consumption. In turn, global carbon dioxide emissions decreased by a whopping 6.3% in 2020.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The UK Is Paving The Way For A New Type Of Energy Financing
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery
Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says
Oil Glut In Asia Worsens

Oil Glut In Asia Worsens
All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost

All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost
Brent Climbs Back Above $70 On Major Production Outage

Brent Climbs Back Above $70 On Major Production Outage



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com