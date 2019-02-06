Big Oil Is On A Startup Buying Spree

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.88 -0.13 -0.24%
Brent Crude 12 mins 62.50 -0.19 -0.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.686 +0.024 +0.90%
Mars US 5 hours 59.61 +0.65 +1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.07 -0.25 -0.40%
Urals 23 hours 59.60 -0.86 -1.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.82 -0.68 -1.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.82 -0.68 -1.11%
Bonny Light 23 hours 63.69 +0.25 +0.39%
Mexican Basket 3 days 54.96 +0.25 +0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.686 +0.024 +0.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 62.96 +1.68 +2.74%
Murban 3 days 64.40 +1.75 +2.79%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 54.93 +0.26 +0.48%
Basra Light 3 days 63.74 +2.28 +3.71%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 62.49 +0.40 +0.64%
Bonny Light 23 hours 63.69 +0.25 +0.39%
Bonny Light 23 hours 63.69 +0.25 +0.39%
Girassol 23 hours 63.32 +0.76 +1.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.07 -0.25 -0.40%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 41.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 16 days 42.66 -0.90 -2.07%
Canadian Condensate 31 days 50.81 -0.90 -1.74%
Premium Synthetic 31 days 53.66 -0.90 -1.65%
Sweet Crude 16 days 51.36 -0.90 -1.72%
Peace Sour 16 days 48.21 -0.90 -1.83%
Peace Sour 16 days 48.21 -0.90 -1.83%
Light Sour Blend 16 days 50.91 -0.90 -1.74%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 days 53.16 -0.90 -1.66%
Central Alberta 16 days 48.66 -0.90 -1.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.82 -0.68 -1.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 50.50 +0.50 +1.00%
Giddings 23 hours 44.25 +0.50 +1.14%
ANS West Coast 6 days 63.30 +1.34 +2.16%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 47.96 +0.35 +0.74%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 51.91 +0.35 +0.68%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 51.91 +0.35 +0.68%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 50.46 +0.35 +0.70%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.00 -1.50 -3.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.36 -0.90 -1.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 7 minutes Why Is Japan Not a Leader in Renewables?
  • 12 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 16 minutes Mnuchin: "Venezuela Oil Sanctions Working To Pressure Maduro" For Sure?
  • 18 mins Gilligan's Island Economics 101 for the U.S. Shale Oil Industry (Hint: Debt is *Not* a Long Term Solution)
  • 11 hours Fight for No1: U.S., China Take The Lead In Race For AI
  • 12 hours Qatar Petroleum, Exxon To Proceed With $10 bln Texas LNG Project
  • 10 hours Denmark: "In One Generation, Our Country Has Changed"
  • 10 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 11 hours Bolsonaro Takes Office
  • 10 hours Good Analysis of California vs. Texas Oil & Gas Policies
  • 4 hours EVs and Oil Demand
  • 12 mins Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 33 mins Torture and violence in Saudi Mode : British MPs Say Highest Saudi Authorities May Be Responsible For Activists' Torture
  • 51 mins Blackouts in Australia
  • 4 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 8 hours Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
Alt Text

New Data Confirms That China’s Energy Revolution Is Well Under Way

Chinese renewable power capacity grew…

Alt Text

"Remorseless’’ Cost Reductions Drive Renewable Energy Revolution

2019 looks to be a…

Alt Text

An Unlikely New Hotspot For Energy Storage

A new study by a…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Big Oil Is On A Startup Buying Spree

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 06, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
EV charging

After a decades-long legacy of dismissing the potentially meteoric rise of electric cars, oil and gas companies are finally changing their tune. In fact, in some sectors Big Oil is doing a complete 180, taking over the “new fuels” industry by buying up electric car charging startups at a breakneck pace. Their timing couldn’t be better.

The electric vehicles industry is set to explode. More than 350 new electric vehicle models are on track to debut by 2025, according to a report published by New York-based management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, putting electric vehicles in an ideal position for potential mass-market adoption. It is estimated that global demand for traditional gasoline will hit its peak in just a couple of years, in 2021 approximately, in large part thanks to the growth of electronic vehicles along with fuel efficiency advancements.

So far, China is leading the charge toward EV by a huge margin. China already has a significant lead in electric vehicle sales, with EVs representing over 4 percent of the 28.1 million automobiles sold in the country last year, as compared to 3 percent in Europe and 2 percent in the United States. But this number is likely going to skyrocket very soon, with the Chinese government pushing hard to reach an ambitious goal of 10 percent electric vehicles for conventional passenger cars this year, with a target of 12 percent by 2020.

What makes China the global leader in electric vehicles, however, isn’t just its buying power but its domination of the lithium ion battery industry. China currently produces about two thirds of the global supply of lithium ion batteries, the battery type most commonly used in electric vehicles. What’s more, these batteries alone make up a whopping 40 percent of the entire vehicle’s value. China is so far ahead of the rest of the world in terms of lithium ion battery production, it would be nearly impossible for the U.S. or Europe to catch up. In fact, at present, the entire European continent is estimated to hold just 1 percent of the market. Related: Platts Survey: OPEC Production Drops To Lowest Since March 2015

The United States is also rapidly increasing its own charging infrastructure investment and is on track to top $18 billion per year by 2030. That being said, by that time China is expected to have triple the amount of energy demand. This dynamic has not gone unnoticed by Big Oil. The fossil fuel industry is investing hand over fist and often acquiring electrical infrastructure outright. While the volume of investment itself isn’t massive yet, it stands out because of how fast Big Oil’s investment in the EV sector is growing. Across the globe public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is booming, but the investment has been coming from a wide variety of sources. In Europe, nearly 80 percent of the public charging infrastructure is operated by utilities and oil companies, whereas in the United States 62 percent of public charging infrastructure is operated by strictly EV companies. Meanwhile in China, the equipment manufacturers themselves dominate the market.

Indeed, European fossil fuel companies are leading the most aggressive charge toward EV investing. The most recent example is Royal Dutch Shell’s acquisition of a Los Angeles-based EV software and charging network startup called Greenlots. The supermajor intends to use the company’s technology, a platform that boasts a unique combination of battery charging optimization software grid balancing services, as the building block of its North American electric vehicle industry. This is just one purchase in what is about $1 billion worth of investment that Shell is dishing out per year on similar deals.

Meanwhile, fossil fuel giants in the United States are just beginning to dip their toes into the EV market. Chevron and ExxonMobil have just begun to acquire charging infrastructure in the last year. Utilities such as Pacific Gas and Electric, Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric, and New Jersey’s PSE&G, have also partnered with oil and auto companies to offer hefty EV rebates. It’s a solid start, but the U.S. fossil fuel industry will have to push a lot harder if they hope to compete with China and Europe in a post peak-gasoline landscape.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

New Data Confirms That China’s Energy Revolution Is Well Under Way
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb
OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

 The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

 Momentum Is Building For Oil

Momentum Is Building For Oil

 Canada’s Most Crucial Pipeline Comes Under Fire

Canada’s Most Crucial Pipeline Comes Under Fire

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com