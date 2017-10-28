New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 53.90 +1.26 +2.39%
Brent Crude 60.13 +1.09 +1.85%
Mars US 55.64 +1.63 +3.02%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
Urals 55.05 +0.47 +0.86%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.15 +0.51 +1.03%
Natural Gas 2.964 -0.09 -2.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 56.63 +0.80 +1.43%
Murban 59.38 +0.85 +1.45%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.68 +1.49 +2.70%
Basra Light 55.83 +1.11 +2.03%
Saharan Blend 60.07 +1.57 +2.68%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Girassol 60.34 +1.57 +2.67%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.16 +0.64 +1.62%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Giddings 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 58.20 -0.25 -0.43%
West Texas Sour 46.59 +0.46 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 49.09 +0.46 +0.95%
Kansas Common 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
Buena Vista 58.84 +0.46 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 16 hours Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 19 hours Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 21 hours Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 23 hours Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 24 hours Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 1 day U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 1 day PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 2 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 2 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 2 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 2 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 2 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 2 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 2 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 2 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 2 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 2 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 3 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 3 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 3 days U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 3 days Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 3 days Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 3 days Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 4 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 4 days Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 4 days Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 4 days Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 4 days Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 4 days OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 4 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 4 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 4 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 5 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 5 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 5 days Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 5 days Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 5 days Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 5 days Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 8 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 8 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea

Breaking News:

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Alt Text

The Embarrassing Problem Holding Back Tesla’s Model 3 Production

Tesla’s Model 3 manufacturing woes…

Alt Text

Energy Giant Bets On Battery Breakthrough Within 5 Years

Utility giant Duke Energy expects…

Alt Text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Hydrogen fuel cells have been…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Related News

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

By Robert Rapier - Oct 28, 2017, 9:00 AM CDT Trucks

How the ELD Mandate Will Improve Fuel Efficiency

In August, R-Squared Energy reported that the U.S. set a new gasoline demand record. We stated that a key reason for this is the growth in population in the U.S. In this article we look at the impact of Hurricane Harvey on gas prices, the current consumption of oil in the U.S., and how a new ruling for commercial vehicles will improve fuel efficiency.

In an article by AOL Finance, it was reported that the consequences of Hurricane Harvey continue to worsen. Aside from displacing tens of thousands of people, gas prices are rising because oil refineries in Texas remain closed. As a result, gas prices have increased to a two-year high, and are expected to keep climbing throughout the U.S. According to the Energy Information Administration, the U.S. consumed a total of 7.21 billion barrels of petroleum products in 2016. That’s roughly a consumption of 19.7 million barrels per day.

The ELD Mandate

While the technology behind solar and wind energy needs more refinement in order to be used on a wider scale, there are quicker, more immediate solutions that some organizations are implementing to reduce the consumption of gas. One government directive is aimed at commercial fleet companies.

Trucking companies make up for more than 500,000 businesses in the U.S., and these companies utilize over 15.5 million trucks on the road. One new law that will come into effect this December is the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Final Rule by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Related: This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

The ELD Final Rule will change how fleet management is operated by requiring drivers to use an app or on-board logging device that’s compliant to the FMCSA’s mandate. Fleetmatics revealed that ELDs will streamline the operating systems of fleet companies, from logging a driver’s hours of service to sending proactive alerts to both fleet managers and drivers if a trucking operation is about to commit a violation.

The ELD Final Rule will improve fuel efficiency because the drivers’ operations will be tracked automatically. Operators will be able to use the data received from an ELD to re-evaluate their routes and potentially find a more efficient route. This will help companies be economic in terms of the fuel they use.

ELD’s will also ensure that drivers work within the allotted amount of Hours of Service (Hos). The device will alert drivers when they are close to violating their HoS, and drivers who go beyond their working hours will be penalized. The FMCSA says that ELDs will save companies around $1.6 billion annually by enhancing fuel efficiency.

Whether or not the ELD Final Rule will be successful or not can only be determined once the law comes in full effect. Will the new mandate affecting millions of trucks operating in the U.S. significantly reduce commercial vehicle gas usage?

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why Millennials Can’t Bank On Clean Energy Jobs
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High
MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

 This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

 Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

 Aramco CEO Warns Of Imminent Oil Supply Crunch

Aramco CEO Warns Of Imminent Oil Supply Crunch

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com