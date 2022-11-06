Here’s How Clean Energy Stocks Are Faring This Quarter

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 90.84 -1.77 -1.91%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 96.94 -1.63 -1.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 97.64 +3.81 +4.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.968 +0.568 +8.88%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.710 -0.025 -0.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 93.51 -1.23 -1.30%
Chart Mars US 2 days 88.36 +3.16 +3.71%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.710 -0.025 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 91.99 +2.86 +3.21%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.57 +2.31 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 93.27 +2.50 +2.75%
Graph down Basra Light 342 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 100.4 +2.48 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Girassol 3 days 98.84 +2.33 +2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 93.51 -1.23 -1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 63.62 +4.59 +7.78%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 66.92 -1.83 -2.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 90.32 -1.83 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 88.57 -1.83 -2.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 85.72 -1.83 -2.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 82.42 -1.83 -2.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 82.42 -1.83 -2.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 83.72 -1.83 -2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 92.67 -1.83 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 82.02 -1.83 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 84.75 -1.75 -2.02%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 78.50 -1.75 -2.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 83.30 -1.83 -2.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 84.65 -1.83 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 84.65 -1.83 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 84.75 -1.75 -2.02%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.98 -2.58 -2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 8 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 22 hours "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 41 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 6 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 6 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Another Country Burdens Oil And Gas Companies With Windfall Taxes

Europe Aims To Build Green Hydrogen Corridor

Europe Aims To Build Green Hydrogen Corridor

European companies are planning a…

Rural America Is Pushing Back Against The Renewable Boom

Rural America Is Pushing Back Against The Renewable Boom

The renewable energy boom is…

Biogas And Biomethane Could Bolster The Green Circular Economy

Biogas And Biomethane Could Bolster The Green Circular Economy

Countries around the world are…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Here’s How Clean Energy Stocks Are Faring This Quarter

By Alex Kimani - Nov 06, 2022, 4:00 PM CST
  • Clean energy stocks are seeing some major support with new sweeping federal legislation.
  • America’s Inflation Reduction Act has reinvigorated the clean energy sector.
  • First Solar and Enphase have both posted significant year-to-date returns.
Join Our Community

We are deep into the earnings season with more than half of S&P 500 companies having returned their Q3 2022 scorecards. According to FactSet Earnings Insights, the Energy sector is reporting the highest earnings growth of any market sector at 134%. All five sub-industries in the Energy sector are reporting year-over-year earnings growth for the third-quarter, with Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing (269%), Integrated Oil & Gas (140%), Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (105%), and Oil & Gas Equipment & Services (91%) reporting the highest earnings growth.

  But the clean energy sector is proving to be no laggard, either. Sweeping new federal legislation has pumped new energy into the renewable energy and the solar sector in particular. It’s just over two months since the United States Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, hailed as the most important climate legislation in United States history. A major goal of IRA--the largest federal government spending increase on alternative energy in U.S. history--is to strengthen energy independence, reduce dependence on Chinese imports, and reinvigorate the industrial sector. 

The act will immediately spur private investments in production capacity across the solar supply chain, including batteries, helping to create thousands of manufacturing jobs and support our energy independence," Abigail Ross Hopper, president and chief executive of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said in written remarks after the act was passed.

Well, Hopper’s comments are proving to be right on the money. More than $30 billion in new manufacturing investment has already been unveiled since the IRA was enacted, with solar manufacturing, electric vehicle and battery sectors the key beneficiaries. According to the American Clean Power Association, IRA could more than triple clean energy production, cut emissions by 40% by 2030, and create 550,000 clean energy jobs. 

A handful of clean energy stocks have reported Q3 earnings. Here’s how they have performed.

 

  • First Solar

 

YTD Returns: 78.1%

Tempe, Arizona-based First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State and internationally. The company disappointed after reporting Q3 revenue of $628.93M (+7.8% Y/Y) missing the Wall Street consensus by $119.04M while Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.46 missed by $0.28.

However, FSLR stock still managed to sprint to its highest level since April 2011 and adding to gains that followed last week's Q3 results thanks to one metric that impressed the market: bookings.

Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha said First Solar posted "so-so results but very strong bookings activity," given the company is "in the process of selling out 2026" and "showing a remarkable ability to book business several years into the future at favorable prices." The news regarding First Solar's bookings "can only be described as extraordinary," Osha wrote, after booking 16.6 GW of new business since the company's previous conference call for a total of 43.7 GW YTD.

Osha reiterated his Buy rating on FSLR and raised his price target to a Street-high $233(47.7% upside to current price) from $200 previously. Previously, Guggenheim had this to say after IRA was passed:

"Of all the names in our coverage, we believe First Solar appears positioned to benefit the most from the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that passed the Senate. Investors have not fully digested how transformational the IRA could be for FSLR's business," Guggenheim's Joseph Osha has written in a note to clients.

 

Meanwhile, Needham had picked First Solar and Sunrun Inc. as the biggest beneficiaries in the near-term and added that Enphase Energy Inc. and SolarEdge Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) will also benefit from higher government spending and more solar adoption.

 

 

  • Enphase Energy Inc.

 

YTD Returns: 60.5%

 

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is a Fremont-California-based company whose primary business is manufacturing semiconductor-based microinverters which convert energy at the individual solar module level. ENHP stock soared 9% on Wednesday after posting strong Q3 results with Wall Street confident that the company can continue to deliver strong growth and margins.

Enphase Energy reported  Q3 2022 revenue of $634.7M, up 20% Q/Q and80% Y/Y, a company record for quarterly revenue. On a per-share basis, Enphase posted net income of 80 cents while earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.25 per share. The company also reported that Q3 GAAP gross margin rose to 42.2% from 41.3% in Q1 and 39.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Enphase issued upside guidance for Q4, forecasting revenues of $680M-$720M vs. $663.5M analyst consensus estimate, with GAAP gross margin of 39%-42% and adjusted gross margin of 40%-43.0%.

Enphase announced plans to open 4-6 manufacturing lines in the U.S. because of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and expects the new lines to open by H2 2023.

Related: Visualizing Energy Poverty Across Europe

Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne raised his stock price target to $335 (13.1% upside to current price) from $278 while maintaining his Outperform rating while J.P. Morgan's Mark Strouse kept his Overweight rating and hiked his PT to $310 from $289, noting gross margin continues to surprise to the upside. Meanwhile KeyBanc's Sophie Karp maintained her Overweight rating and $363 PT, saying Enphase is "one of the best positioned names in our Alternative Energy coverage given the current backdrop."

 

  • NextEra Energy Inc.

 

YTD Returns: -14.7%

Top U.S. renewable power producer NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) whizzed past estimates on strong demand amid surging power prices. The Juno Beach, Florida-based solar and wind power producer reported Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85, beating the consensus by $0.05 while revenue of $6.72B (+53.8% Y/Y) beat by $950M.

The company also issued upside guidance: For 2022, NextEra Energy expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.80 to $2.90 vs. consensus of $2.88. For 2023 and 2024, NextEra Energy expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the ranges of $2.98 to $3.13 vs. consensus of $3.10 and $3.23 to $3.43 vs. consensus of $3.38. 

During the earnings call, NextEra announced that it’s purchasing ~30 facilities that will allow it to become a producer of renewable natural gas, which can also be used to make hydrogen. The company also said  it plans to build the first landfill renewable natural gas production facility in the state of Alabama, to be located at a landfill owned and operated by Coffee County.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Rural America Is Pushing Back Against The Renewable Boom
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening
Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 
Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage
Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market
KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com