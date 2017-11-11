Germany May Fall Short On 1 Million EV Goal

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.74 -0.43 -0.75%
Brent Crude 63.52 -0.41 -0.64%
Natural Gas 3.213 +0.01 +0.41%
Mars US 58.68 -0.41 -0.69%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
Urals 61.03 -0.20 -0.33%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Bonny Light 64.32 -0.02 -0.03%
Mexican Basket 54.53 -0.18 -0.33%
Natural Gas 3.213 +0.01 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.63 +0.45 +0.74%
Murban 64.28 +0.50 +0.78%
Iran Heavy Crude 61.25 -0.08 -0.13%
Basra Light 59.08 -0.35 -0.59%
Saharan Blend 64.03 -0.20 -0.31%
Bonny Light 64.32 -0.02 -0.03%
Bonny Light 64.32 -0.02 -0.03%
Girassol 64.22 -0.07 -0.11%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 41.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 63.43 -0.24 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 50.69 -0.43 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 54.64 -0.43 -0.78%
Eagle Ford 54.64 -0.43 -0.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.19 -0.43 -0.80%
Kansas Common 47.00 -0.50 -1.05%
Buena Vista 64.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 19 hours The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 23 hours Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 1 day Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 1 day Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 1 day Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 1 day Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 1 day New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 2 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 2 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 2 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 2 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 2 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 2 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 2 days UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 2 days Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 2 days Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 3 days U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 3 days Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 3 days Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 3 days ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 3 days Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 3 days China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 3 days Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 3 days Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 4 days API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 4 days Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 4 days OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 4 days Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 4 days BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 4 days Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 4 days Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 4 days U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 5 days Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 5 days Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 5 days Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 5 days Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 5 days Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 5 days Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 5 days Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 8 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy

Breaking News:

The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea

Alt Text

Cars Are The Future Of Energy Storage

Car builder Renault has just…

Alt Text

Tesla Looks To Dominate China’s EV Market

China is sure to be…

Alt Text

The Embarrassing Problem Holding Back Tesla’s Model 3 Production

Tesla’s Model 3 manufacturing woes…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Post Carbon

Post Carbon

Post Carbon Institute provides individuals, communities, businesses, and governments with the resources needed to understand and respond to the interrelated economic, energy, environmental, and equity…

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany May Fall Short On 1 Million EV Goal

By Post Carbon - Nov 11, 2017, 4:00 PM CST EV

The electrification of transport is one of the key tasks of Germany’s economic policy. It aims to protect the global position of the German industry and accelerate the implementation of Energiewende. However, the traditional automotive sector will slow the turn to electric cars, voicing the need instead for the “decarbonisation” of the diesel engine to natural gas. For Poland, the German electromobility change could be an opportunity to promote common solutions in the EU, but presents a challenge to Polish suppliers connected to Germany’s automotive industry.

Germany’s automotive sector, its largest industry, has to deal with the development of the electric vehicle market. Until now, it had not been a priority for German car producers. But the global expansion of electrically powered vehicles, the need to reduce CO2 emissions in German transport, and, above all, the disclosure of “dieselgate”Volkswagen’s deceptive emissions controls—has forced the industry to start to feel the negative effects of the change. Although electric cars account for less than 1 percent of the market, the Verkehrswendethe change from carbon fuel-based German transportis about to begin. Its immediate cause is the desire to maintain the global competitiveness of the German automotive industry and to protect jobs in Germany. In the long term, however, the pressure on changes in transport will increase through the German decarbonisation policy, Energiewende, which, basically has omitted this sector until now.

A Turn in the Automotive Industry

Electromobility, or the development of electric drivetrains for cars, is the biggest global challenge for traditional carmakers. In Germany, this challenge is especially significant because the automotive sector, which is based on the production of cars with an internal combustion engine, accounts for up to 20 percent of the country’s industrial output, or 5 percent of GDP, and 14 percent of employment (850,000 people). More than 200,000 people are employed manufacturing these engines. Cars are the most important items in German exports (11 percent, with car parts at 16 percent), generating revenues of €150 billion a year and giving Germany a world-leading position with 22 percent of the market. The majority of production (75 percent) is directed to foreign markets. Related: Venezuela’s Oil Rival Calls For Full U.S. Sanctions

Until now, the diesel engine was Germany’s Exportschlager, but the situation began to change with the disclosure in the U.S. of Volkswagen’s fraud. The company had installed software that falsified official emissions measurements. It turned out this was the case with other manufacturers of diesel cars, too. As a result, the demand for diesels has fallen and many counties are considering banning them. Among the frontrunners of such restrictions is Chinathe biggest potential market for electric and hybrid cars, which combine the traditional and electric drivetrains (amounting to 40 percent of global demand), and Germany’s largest competitor. The Chinese firm BYD Auto sells the most e-cars in the world, and the Chinese authorities have mandated that every manufacturer include at least 8 percent of this type of cars in their market inventories. Germany lost its advantage against China in the photovoltaic panels market (solar) and does not want to repeat that scenario.

Discussion about restrictions on diesel cars is taking place also in Germany. In 2016, the Bundesrat called for new rules, however, the resolution is not legally binding. In the recent election campaign, a ban on selling diesel cars after 2030 was called for by the Greens. Munich (BMW’s headquarters) and Stuttgart (the headquarters of Mercedes and Porsche) are considering banning the most polluting cars within the city.

Towards Verkherswende

The strongest pressure on changes in transport comes from outside the industry. The German energy transformation policy assumes that by 2020, total energy consumption should drop by 10 percent and greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent compared to 1990. So far, the transport sector has not made any progress in reducing its CO2 emissionsthe level is almost the same as in 1990. Moreover, in the years 1990–2016, energy consumed by transport increased by 10 percent. As a result, the sector now accounts for 18 percent of German emissions, 5 percentage points more than in 1990. Transport is the main reason Germany will not achieve its 2020 target: emissions are forecast to fall by 32 percent instead of 40 percent, despite reductions in the power sector, industry, housing, and even in agriculture. The pressure on changes in transport will therefore increase so the sector can meet its target share of the 55 percent reduction expected by 2030. Hence, the German federal government is planning to mandate a reduction of transport’s CO2 emissions by as much as 40–42 percent.

Electromobility will contribute not only to reducing carbon fuel usage in transport but also increased compatibility with renewable energy sources, whose role in the German energy mix is constantly growing. E-cars can support these changes because they can function as energy storage devices, holding excess energy from the grid and returning it during shortages.

One Million Electric Cars

In 2009, the federal government set a target number of electric vehicles: one million by 2020. Although the pressure on their development accelerated in 2011, the plan did not have sufficient support instruments, and hence the expected emission reductions did not follow. Only in 2016 did the government introduce financial incentives—a €4,000 discount when buying an electric car (€3,000 for hybrid cars). However, the high price of e-cars and lack of developed charging infrastructure (in 2016 in Germany, there were about 7,400, mostly slow-loading, recharging points) resulted in slow sales, such that out of 45.8 million cars, only 200,000 are electric or hybrid cars, with the former amounting to less than 80,000.

Related: The U.S. Export Boom Goes Beyond Crude

Most of all, however, German manufacturers have not been interested in expanding their electric vehicle lines—only BMW’s i3 model was popular worldwide. Only now are they starting to alter their strategy to produce more e-type models, invest in rapid-charging stations, or even, like Volkswagen, announce the construction of a battery factory. The aim is to maintain the competitiveness of German motorisation and to keep jobs. The automotive industry, however, adamantly points out that electrification is just one way to reduce emissions in transport and promotes an alternative solutionthe decarbonisation of the diesel engine, first by conversion to natural gas (LNG/CNG). The car manufacturers argue this is the only strategy that will not undermine the position of this key German industry. Some already have concluded strategic alliances with the gas sector (e.g., Volkswagen and Wingas). Like the power sector, natural gas is a transition fuelone that is cleaner than petrol or diesel, but more accessible than charging stations for electric cars.

Perspective

Inadequate progress in the implementation of Energiewende and Germans’ fear of losing competitiveness in motorisation will speed up the discussion on changes in the country’s transport policy. A reduction of more than 40 percent in this sector will not only be confirmed, but one can expect (especially if the new government is joined by the Greens) an even more ambitious strategy, including electrification support instruments, such as tighter emissions standards and carbon-offset pricing in transport. Yet, because of the strategic importance of the automotive sector to the German economy and the desire to protect jobs (which is the focus of corporations co-managed by employees, like Volkswagen), it will promote a transitional solutionthe conversion of diesel-fuelled internal combustion engines to natural gas. As a result, two visions of Verkherswende will emerge in Germany: an ambitious and revolutionary one of electrification but without an action plan, and an equally ambitious but evolutionary one based on the existing structure (and infrastructure) of the sector, the decarbonisation of the internal combustion engine.

Maintaining the competitiveness of the German automotive industry is in Poland’s economic interest because of the role of Polish subcontractors in the supply chain. Poland, like Germany, also wants electromobility, which may present the opportunity to jointly promote solutions at the EU level. Both countries are involved in talks on building a European battery factory. The challenge, however, may be the Europeanisation of some German ideas, such as setting a price on CO2 in transport. Plans to increase the role of natural gas in transport may also be an additional argument for the German federal government to secure gas supplies, including through Nord Stream 2, which Poland opposes.

By PISM.pl

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Can Solar Survive Without Subsidies?
Post Carbon

Post Carbon

Post Carbon Institute provides individuals, communities, businesses, and governments with the resources needed to understand and respond to the interrelated economic, energy, environmental, and equity…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default
Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

 Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

 Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

 Why Oil Prices Will Keep Moving Up

Why Oil Prices Will Keep Moving Up

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com