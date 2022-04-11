EU Considers Toughening Renewable Energy Targets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.07 -4.19 -4.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 98.20 -4.58 -4.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.622 +0.344 +5.48%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.261 -0.056 -1.69%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.998 -0.133 -4.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 99.45 +1.90 +1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 99.45 +1.90 +1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 101.0 +0.90 +0.90%
Chart Mars US 1 min 96.06 +2.58 +2.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.998 -0.133 -4.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 98.03 +0.85 +0.87%
Graph up Murban 4 days 99.73 +0.67 +0.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 99.59 +2.64 +2.72%
Graph down Basra Light 133 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 102.7 +1.98 +1.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 101.1 +1.26 +1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 101.0 +0.90 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 84.55 +2.33 +2.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 84.16 +2.23 +2.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 100.4 +2.23 +2.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 98.66 +2.23 +2.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 96.56 +2.23 +2.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 93.71 +2.23 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 93.71 +2.23 +2.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 95.81 +2.23 +2.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 99.36 +2.23 +2.30%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 94.01 +2.23 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 99.45 +1.90 +1.95%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 94.75 +2.25 +2.43%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 88.50 +2.25 +2.61%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 105.1 -0.20 -0.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 92.21 +2.23 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 96.16 +2.23 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 96.16 +2.23 +2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 94.75 +2.25 +2.43%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 88.50 +2.25 +2.61%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 107.0 +2.23 +2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 32 mins Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 2 days "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 16 hours Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 15 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 7 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 6 days US oil facts

Breaking News:

Russian Oil Exports Rebound, But Struggle To Find Buyers Outside Asia

Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

As the demand for lithium-ion…

IEA’s 10-Step Plan For Europe: Diversified Gas Imports And Clean Energy

IEA’s 10-Step Plan For Europe: Diversified Gas Imports And Clean Energy

The IEA has presented a…

What Does This Year Hold For Saudi Arabia’s ESG-Focused Islamic Bond?

What Does This Year Hold For Saudi Arabia’s ESG-Focused Islamic Bond?

Saudi Arabia has just closed…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Considers Toughening Renewable Energy Targets

By Irina Slav - Apr 11, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • EU makes energy transition targets more ambitious.
  • The EU recently issued a plan called REPowerEU.
  • EU looks to become independent of Russian gas by 2030.
Join Our Community

The European Union may make its renewable energy capacity buildup targets even more ambitious than they already are in light of its search for alternatives to Russian fossil fuels.

"What we will do in the next couple of weeks is work towards what I call the Repower EU initiative, and as part of that we want to accelerate the energy transition. So in that context we might revisit our targets," Frans Timmermans, the head of the EU's energy transition plan, told media, as quoted by Reuters this weekend.

This revision would mean higher renewable energy targets for 2030, Timmermans also said. As a reminder, the EU's latest ambition was to wean itself off Russian gas within a year after initially targeting a two-thirds reduction in Russian gas imports by the end of this year.

The current target share of renewable energy in the EU mix for 2030 is 40 percent, Reuters recalls in its report. The EU's net-zero plan envisages a reduction in carbon emissions by 55 percent from 1990 levels by 2030.

To detail its energy diversification efforts, the EU recently issued a plan called REPowerEU, which features an obligation for all gas storage operators across Europe to have their facilities filled to at least 90 percent by October each year and higher LNG imports. Per the REPowerEU plan, the EU should become independent of Russian gas by 2030.

"It is time we tackle our vulnerabilities and rapidly become more independent in our energy choices," Frans Timmermans said in the press release detailing the plan.

"Let's dash into renewable energy at lightning speed. Renewables are a cheap, clean, and potentially endless source of energy and instead of funding the fossil fuel industry elsewhere, they create jobs here. Putin's war in Ukraine demonstrates the urgency of accelerating our clean energy transition." 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia’s War Highlights The Dangers Of Resource-Dependence
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis
Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens

Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens
Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China

Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China
Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil

Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil
Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Build



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com