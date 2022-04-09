Russia’s War Highlights The Dangers Of Resource-Dependence

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 98.26 +2.23 +2.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 102.8 +2.20 +2.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 6.278 -0.081 -1.27%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day 3.318 +0.050 +1.52%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 3.132 +0.092 +3.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 97.55 -0.34 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 97.55 -0.34 -0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 100.1 -6.01 -5.66%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 96.06 +2.58 +2.76%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 3.132 +0.092 +3.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 98.03 +0.85 +0.87%
Graph up Murban 2 days 99.73 +0.67 +0.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 99.59 +2.64 +2.72%
Graph down Basra Light 131 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 102.7 +1.98 +1.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 101.1 +1.26 +1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 100.1 -6.01 -5.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 84.55 +2.33 +2.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 81.93 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 98.18 -0.20 -0.20%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 96.43 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 94.33 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 91.48 -0.20 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 91.48 -0.20 -0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 93.58 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 97.13 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 91.78 -0.20 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 97.55 -0.34 -0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 94.75 +2.25 +2.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 88.50 +2.25 +2.61%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 105.3 -3.62 -3.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 92.21 +2.23 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 96.16 +2.23 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 96.16 +2.23 +2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 94.75 +2.25 +2.43%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 104.8 -0.20 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 9 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 7 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 23 hours "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 5 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 4 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 2 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 8 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 4 days US oil facts
  • 6 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

Gasoline Subsidy To Cost Nigeria 10 Times More Than Budgeted

Can Clean Energy Help Curb Inflation?

Can Clean Energy Help Curb Inflation?

Inflation has skyrocketed to a…

War In Ukraine May Boost Renewables Investment

War In Ukraine May Boost Renewables Investment

Western governments are doubling down…

What Does This Year Hold For Saudi Arabia’s ESG-Focused Islamic Bond?

What Does This Year Hold For Saudi Arabia’s ESG-Focused Islamic Bond?

Saudi Arabia has just closed…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia’s War Highlights The Dangers Of Resource-Dependence

By City A.M - Apr 09, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Putin’s actions in Ukraine have forced much of the world to turn its back on Russian energy.
  • The move away from Russian oil and gas has sent prices soaring, highlighting the dangers of over-reliance on a single country for key goods.
  • Some worry that the renewable energy supply chain is not as diverse as it should be, with China controlling much of the world’s rare earths supply.
Join Our Community

As the much-delayed energy strategy is set to come out today, one thing is clear: the rhetoric has been centered around the need to phase out Russian oil and gas and increase British self-reliance. Reaching both of these aims won’t be possible in the short-run, as an energy revolution of such Herculean proportions takes decades. Nevertheless, renewable energy features heavily in these plans, alongside Boris Johnson’s favorite bet – nuclear.

Much has been made of where to build new nuclear plants, how long they would take, and how to win domestic consent for onshore wind farms (“eyesores”, in the words of Grant Shapps). Bubbling underneath this is a question of where our future dependency will lie and if our current relationship with Russia will simply be transferred to another murky regime.

To build all the solar panels that Johnson has promised, we’ll need a lot of silicon – which is readily available in China. One of the main components of wind farms is steel, yet another market in which China is the leading player. Then there are the rare earth elements (REE), minerals used to power electric vehicles, and wind turbines. Here too, China is way ahead of us.

“China and India are the main manufacturers of wind and solar. Most solar manufacturers get materials directly from China, so it is extremely likely that we would still rely on Beijing”, says Kofi Mbuk, cleantech analyst at Carbon Tracker. If a security crisis involving China was to happen, the entire market would be halted, he says.  

The UK has been wary of China, pushing to keep Beijing out of most major infrastructural projects for security reasons. When the electric revolution started, Western countries were worried about the migration of wealth and jobs to China. “That concern has taken a new nuance entirely, with a much more fundamental shift: it is now about security”, says Paul Smith, Chairman of mining royalty and streaming company Trident Royalties. According to Smith, it is already possible to pick out the quick evolution of two distinct supply chains: China and Russia versus anyone else.

Related: Does China’s Friendship With Russia Really Have ‘No Limits’?

Africa is squeezed in the middle in this scenario, as the two “blocs” compete for their assets and supply. Cobalt, the key component of lithium-ion batteries used to store renewable energy, is found mainly in the Congo. China already controls over 40 percent of this production, and has been heavily investing in infrastructure and energy projects in the continent since the early 2000s – it has a big head start.

The same can be said for the seventeen rare materials available. They differ in price and availability but are all essential to kickstart the net-zero transition. Ramon Barua is the CEO of Aclara Resources Inc, a company currently sourcing some of these rare earth elements from Chile. “The value chain is severely controlled by China. The EU and the US have to figure out where they can find these elements”, he says.

As the UK turns to renewable energy, partial reliance on the Chinese market seems unavoidable, at least at first. The real question is whether the UK and other Western countries will be quick enough to compensate for China’s speed in securing some of these highly valuable markets.

In order to increase our self-reliance, we would need to recycle and reuse the minerals and batteries available, according to Heather Plumpton, an analyst at Green Alliance. Cutting overall energy demand, especially within the transport and housing sector, would naturally reduce our reliance – but it would come with a culture shock for industries. For some of the materials we need, the UK could look to alternative markets starting to embed themselves in the supply chain, such as Australia and Canada. In order to recycle and reuse minerals, we would need to have a significant number of these to hand, to begin with.

Other technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture promise a future rich with energy we can generate ourselves in the UK. But it’s an expensive venture and has yet to truly come to fruition, so for many, it feels too far off.

Christian Lindner, Germany’s finance minister, recently described clean energy as the “energy of freedom”. We might ask freedom from whom.

The benefits of the green transition are not something parties can reap, as these developments will take longer than an election cycle. But Boris Johnson will want this energy strategy, part of a broader push to net-zero, to be his legacy. Surely he doesn’t want the legacy of handing over the power to yet another secretive and authoritarian regime.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Clean Energy Help Curb Inflation?
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis
Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens

Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums
How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire
Why Buffett Is Buying Energy Stocks At Multi-Year Highs

Why Buffett Is Buying Energy Stocks At Multi-Year Highs



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com