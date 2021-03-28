Can Silicon Valley Beat China In Clean Energy Tech?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.13 +0.16 +0.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins SellBuy 64.82 +0.25 +0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins SellBuy 2.576 +0.019 +0.74%
Graph up Heating Oil 29 mins SellBuy 1.819 +0.009 +0.51%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 1.983 +0.016 +0.81%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 61.63 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 61.07 +2.41 +4.11%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 1.983 +0.016 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 62.16 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 3 days 62.53 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 59.80 +2.71 +4.75%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 65.38 +3.12 +5.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 62.31 +2.58 +4.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Girassol 3 days 63.52 +2.72 +4.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 61.63 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 50.63 +2.57 +5.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.41 -2.82 -5.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 57.56 -2.62 -4.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 58.96 -2.62 -4.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 55.91 -3.27 -5.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 54.51 -2.62 -4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 54.51 -2.62 -4.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.31 -2.62 -4.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.66 -2.62 -4.14%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 54.81 -2.62 -4.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 51.25 +2.50 +5.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 64.38 +3.22 +5.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 54.92 +2.41 +4.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 -2.75 -5.34%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 64.95 -2.62 -3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 24 hours North Face gets Powned
  • 7 mins 14 States sue Biden Administration over Suspension of Oil and Gas leases on Federal lands.
  • 2 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 9 hours Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 7 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 4 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 2 days Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?
  • 5 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 5 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan

Breaking News:

Gazprom: Nord Stream 2 Construction To Be Completed In 2021

Saudi Arabia: “We Will Be Another Germany In Renewables”

Saudi Arabia: “We Will Be Another Germany In Renewables”

Saudi Arabia will work to…

Colombia Is Betting Big On Wind And Solar

Colombia Is Betting Big On Wind And Solar

Colombia is a nation that…

Big Oil And Big Tech Are Spending Billions On Renewable Energy

Big Oil And Big Tech Are Spending Billions On Renewable Energy

Big Oil and Big Tech…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Silicon Valley Beat China In Clean Energy Tech?

By Alex Kimani - Mar 28, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Many investors are already aware of the fact that China is the world's most dominant player in the solar and clean energy sector. 8 out of 10 biggest manufacturers of solar equipment are Chinese with First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) the only American representatives among the elite.  It's not for lack of trying, though—Silicon Valley pumped tens of billions of dollars in clean energy ventures during the first wave of the renewable energy transition that started halfway through the first decade of the new millennium. 

Yet, Clean tech 1.0 was a disaster, a fact that still lingers like a bruise on the amygdala of investors from a decade and a half ago.

According to PwC, of the $25 billion invested by venture capitalists in the clean-tech sector between 2006 and 2011, about half got wiped out. Disappointed by the dismal returns, VCs diverted their attention to app developers, software, and artificial intelligence (AI), which promised bigger returns without demanding huge infusions of capital.

In sharp contrast, China has been hugely successful in scaling up solar power and driving huge cost reductions in wind energy and EV batteries. 

Which makes this year's clean energy selloff all the more seem like déjà vu.

After a massive runup over the past two years, the clean energy sector is going through a correction with the sector's most popular benchmark, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN), down 20.4% in the year-to-date while its solar peer Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN) is down 17.1% over the timeframe.

But make no mistake about it: Clean tech 2.0 is a one-way street with no chance of turning back. After all, it's got a lot more going for it, including pressing climate goals, much stronger government support, much stronger backing by Silicon Valley, and thousands of useful lessons gleaned from Clean tech 1.0.

Related: Oil Tanker Rates Surge As Suez Canal Blockage Continues
 As Andrew Beebe, managing director at San Francisco-based Obvious Ventures, has succinctly put it:

"I really don't believe there's a pathway where we look back and say, 'Oh clean tech 2.0 didn't work.' That will not happen--this transition, the road we're on, is a one-way street. We don't go back to gasoline vehicles, we're not going to go back to coal plants; we're not going to go back to dirty air and unhealthy living conditions if we have the choice. What we've learnt in the last decade is, we have a choice in virtually every category."

But as this year's correction proves, this is by no means going to be a walk in the park.

China's success

With Beijing's backing, China's clean energy entrepreneurs were able to scale rapidly with solar energy recording an 80% cost reduction over the past decade. A surge in production in China was responsible for pushing down the price of polysilicon—a key raw material used in solar panels.

This lessened the demand for innovative technologies backed by U.S. venture capital evaporated. To make matters worse, U.S. investors shot themselves in the foot thanks to Silicon Valley's "moon shot" approach of hunting for big breakthroughs rather than focusing on smaller, incremental advancements.

The result: the majority of the first American solar startups went under because they were unable to compete with China. Almost all the Silicon Valley-backed startups folded, with a handful such as solar startup MiaSolé and battery startup A123 Systems bought by Chinese companies.

Learning from China

But, finally, Silicon Valley is getting its act together.

Whereas Silicon Valley had little to do with solar energy becoming the cheapest form of energy in the world, China's success in scaling up solar power as well as cost reductions in wind energy and EV batteries have provided it with a blueprint, laying the groundwork for a new wave of investment in clean energy startups.

Related: Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

First off, Silicon Valley has thrown its full weight behind the sector and the massive ESG boom.

The failure of Clean tech 1.0 was not so much due to technical problems but rather a lack of financing options. Luckily, Clean tech 2.0 is enjoying a much greater variety of capital options available, including blank check companies, aka special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

SPACs act as an alternative to the traditional IPO process. SPAC IPOs have truly exploded over the past few years, with more than 220 SPAC IPOs recorded over the past 12 months with gross proceeds exceeding $74B compared to $13.6B in gross proceeds just a year prior. In fact, we now have a SPAC ETF—SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSE:SPCX), the first actively managed fund dedicated to the asset class, which was launched last year. Last year saw 40 climate-related companies merging with SPACs, including electric vehicle battery startup QuantumScape, which was backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures—a $2 billion fund by Silicon Valley tech heavyweights including Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) that invests in promising clean energy startups. QuantumScape is currently valued at $21 billion.

Part of the appeal is that SPACs not only provide an avenue for early-stage investors to exit their positions but also enables startups to raise more money so they can scale-up production. 

SPAC-mania is a real thing: Just a month ago, Brazilian iron ore miner Vale S.E. (NYSE: VALE) invested in one of its startups, Boston Metal, a startup that aims to produce low-carbon steel.

Further, VCs have become a lot more demanding, with Breakthrough Energy only investing in startups that have the potential to remove 500m tonnes of greenhouse gases a year from the atmosphere—about 1% of the planet's annual output.

But ultimately, the biggest reason why everybody wants a piece of clean energy is simple: Returns are higher. 

Companies supporting decarbonization have clearly been outperforming their more conservative peers.

Source: The Financial Times

Government support

The renewable energy sector has yet another powerful ally: Governments committing to climate goals.

For instance, the U.S. solar sector now has the full backing of the government.

A few days ago, the Biden administration set a goal to cut the cost of solar energy by 60% over the next decade.

Specifically, the Department of Energy (DoE) wants to lower utility-scale solar energy's current cost of 4.6 cents per kwh to 3 cents by 2025 then to 2 cents by 2030. DoE also aims to have the U.S. power grid to run entirely on clean energy within 15 years, meaning solar energy will need to be installed 5x faster than the current rate.

The DoE has committed to spending $128M on technologies including perovskite solar cells and more novel technologies such as cadmium telluride and concentrating solar technologies.

Ultimately, developing any technology from the lab into a low-cost, mass-market product with the potential to lower global emissions is not only incredibly hard but frequently requires long lead times. However, Wall Street is saying this time it's different because entrepreneurs have a better understanding of what it takes and are also backed by deep-pocketed corporate investors looking to decarbonize their operations as well as friendly governments.

It's a one-way street that investors will have to travel.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Clean Energy Kickstart A New Resource War?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging

Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging
Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns

Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns
The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions

The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com