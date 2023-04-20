Pakistan To Receive Its First Cargo Of Cheap Russian Crude

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.52 -1.64 -2.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.35 -1.77 -2.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.12 -2.09 -2.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.202 -0.020 -0.90%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 -0.080 -3.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.41 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 78.46 -1.60 -2.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 -0.080 -3.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.75 -0.97 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.98 -1.50 -1.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.22 -1.38 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 506 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.83 -1.26 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.55 -1.40 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.41 -2.02 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.38 -1.87 -2.82%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 57.99 -1.66 -2.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.39 -1.66 -2.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.64 -1.66 -2.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 76.79 -1.66 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 73.49 -1.66 -2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 73.49 -1.66 -2.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 74.79 -1.66 -2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 83.74 -1.66 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 73.09 -1.66 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 69.25 -1.75 -2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 84.32 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 71.69 -1.67 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 75.64 -1.67 -2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.64 -1.67 -2.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Chart Kansas Common 50 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Net zero nonsense
  • 6 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 2 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

China’s Coal Use Set To Rise With Growing EV Demand

Possible Cuts In Government Funding Could Affect Renewables

Possible Cuts In Government Funding Could Affect Renewables

The slowing economy could affect…

Oil Prices Bolstered By IEA Warnings

Oil Prices Bolstered By IEA Warnings

Oil prices were bolstered on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Pakistan To Receive Its First Cargo Of Cheap Russian Crude

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 20, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

Pakistan expects to receive in May its first cargo loaded with discounted Russian crude after placing its first order for oil from Moscow under a new bilateral deal, Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik told Reuters.

For several months, Pakistan has been negotiating for the purchase of Russian crude at discounts. Pakistan hasn’t been a major importer of Russian oil and gas so far.

Last month, reports emerged that Pakistan is looking to buy Russian oil at $50 per barrel, as the South Asian country is grappling with an economic and foreign reserves liquidity crisis.

Pakistan is desperate to import energy at low costs after it was outspent on the market last year when oil and gas prices surged while Pakistani foreign exchange reserves dwindled.

A potential purchase of $50 oil from Russia would be $10 below the G7 price cap on Russian crude, below which shipments are still cleared to enjoy insurance and financing services from Western companies.

Pakistan hopes for “good discounts” from Russia, earlier reports have said.

Russia, for its part, was initially uncertain whether Pakistan would want to proceed with an oil deal, according to a report in The Express Tribune. Following a meeting between Russian and Pakistani officials, Russia has asked Pakistan to purchase and import one cargo as a test case.

This week, Pakistani minister Malik told Reuters that the country had already placed its orders and confirmed reports that Pakistan would buy only crude, not refined products.

The minister, however, declined to disclose any commercial details about the oil purchase.

Russian officials have advised Pakistan not to divulge to the media any details about the discount at which the South Asian country is buying Russian crude, nor the mode and the currency of the payment, sources told Pakistani news outlet Dunya News earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Southeast Asian Gasoline Demand Disappoints During Peak Season

Next Post

China’s Coal Use Set To Rise With Growing EV Demand

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com