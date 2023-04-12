Clean Energy Sources Produced 39% Of Global Electricity In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.26 +1.73 +2.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.29 +1.68 +1.96%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.65 +0.98 +1.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.096 -0.090 -4.12%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.888 +0.023 +0.80%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.78 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 80.43 +1.84 +2.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.888 +0.023 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.70 -0.39 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.06 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 498 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.05 -0.61 -0.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.78 -0.25 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.78 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.03 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.33 +1.66 +2.57%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 60.28 +1.79 +3.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 83.68 +1.79 +2.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.93 +1.79 +2.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 79.08 +1.79 +2.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 75.78 +1.79 +2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 75.78 +1.79 +2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 77.08 +1.79 +2.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 86.03 +1.79 +2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 75.38 +1.79 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.75 +1.75 +2.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.45 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.06 +1.79 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 42 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.90 -1.68 -1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 57 mins Net zero nonsense
  • 7 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

U.S. To Take Action Against Hungary For Sanctions-Busting

America’s Hourly Energy Mix, Explained

America’s Hourly Energy Mix, Explained

The U.S. electricity mix faces…

EU Agrees Deal To Raise Renewable Energy Target To 42.5% By 2030

EU Agrees Deal To Raise Renewable Energy Target To 42.5% By 2030

The EU has agreed to…

IRENA: $5 Trillion Per Year Needed To Meet Climate Goals

IRENA: $5 Trillion Per Year Needed To Meet Climate Goals

A new report reveals that…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Clean Energy Sources Produced 39% Of Global Electricity In 2022

By City A.M - Apr 12, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Fossil fuel use for electricity production is expected to decrease this year, with renewables meeting all demand growth.
  • China's contribution to the boom in renewable energy is a significant factor driving the transition to clean power.
  • Clean sources accounted for nearly 40% of global energy production in 2022, with wind and solar power providing 12% of global electricity.
Join Our Community

The world is on course for the first annual drop in the use of coal, oil and gas to generate electricity outside of a global recession or pandemic, according to a new climate change report.

Renewables are now due to meet all growth in demand this year, a new study titled the Global Electricity Review 2023, claimed today.

The report says “2022 will be remembered as a turning point in the world’s transition to clean power”, with non-fossil fuel-based energy sources now accounting for almost 40 percent.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made many governments rethink their plans amid spiking fossil fuel prices and security concerns about relying on fossil fuel imports.

“It also accelerated electrification: more heat pumps, more electric vehicles, more electrolysers. These will drive reductions in emissions for other sectors, and will put more pressure to build clean power more quickly.”

Breakdown of clean power for electricity

Wind and solar power now produce 12 percent of global electricity, with enough wind turbines added worldwide last year to power almost all of the UK.

Around the world, solar grew by 24 percent last year, enough to meet the annual demands of a country as big as South Africa.

Taken together with nuclear and hydropower, clean sources produced 39 percent of global electricity in 2022.

This means energy produced last year was effectively the cleanest ever made.

Why is this shift happening?

Ember attributes this to a boom in renewable energy, chiefly powered by China – which added around 40 percent of the world’s new solar panels last year, with large numbers of rooftop installations

Making electricity is the largest contributor to global warming, responsible for over a third of energy-related carbon emissions in 2021.

However, it believes a new era of falling power sector emissions is “very close.”

It said: “Wind and solar will need to maintain high growth rates this decade, even as they mature. More growth is needed from all other clean electricity sources, while more attention to efficiency is needed to avoid runaway growth in electricity demand.

“Urgent work is needed on ensuring wind and solar can be integrated into the grid: planning permissions, grid connections, grid flexibility and market design”

ADVERTISEMENT

The study looked at data from 78 countries representing 93 percent of global electricity demand.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

America’s Hourly Energy Mix, Explained
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough
Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut

Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut
Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying
The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com