Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

How To Invest In Oil And Gas Transition Assets

By Michael Kern - Mar 02, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • Oil and gas transition assets are investments that help bridge the gap between traditional fossil fuels and renewable energy sources, as the world moves towards a net-zero carbon future.
  • Investors should consider these assets because they provide a way to participate in the energy transition while still generating financial returns.
  • These assets are important because they can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to a more sustainable global energy system.
As the world moves towards a net-zero carbon future, the oil and gas industry is facing a critical juncture. On one hand, there is a growing demand for renewable energy sources, which are rapidly becoming more affordable and accessible. On the other hand, oil and gas will continue to play a crucial role in meeting global energy needs for years to come.

Investing in oil and gas transition assets that can help bridge the gap between traditional fossil fuels and renewable energy sources is an essential step toward achieving net-zero emissions. In this article, we will explore what these transition assets are, why they matter, and how investors can get involved.

What are Oil and Gas Transition Assets?

Oil and gas transition assets refer to investments in technologies or infrastructure that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels. These include:

  • Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies: Carbon capture and storage involves capturing carbon dioxide emissions from industrial processes or power plants before they are released into the atmosphere. The captured CO2 can then be used for enhanced oil recovery or stored underground.
  • Renewable natural gas (RNG): Renewable natural gas is produced by capturing methane emissions from landfills, wastewater treatment plants, or agricultural waste. It can be used as a low-carbon fuel source for transportation or heating.
  • Green Hydrogen: The production of green hydrogen involves the process of electrolysis, which utilizes electricity generated from renewable sources like solar or wind power to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen.
  • Energy efficiency: Investments in energy-efficient technologies or practices can help reduce the amount of energy needed to produce or consume oil and gas.

By investing in these transition assets, companies can reduce their carbon footprint while continuing to meet global energy needs.

Why Invest in Oil and Gas Transition Assets?

There are several reasons why investors should consider investing in oil and gas transition assets:

1. Diversification

Investing in transition assets allows investors to diversify their portfolios beyond traditional fossil fuels. This can help mitigate risks associated with fluctuations in commodity prices or regulatory changes.

2. Long-term growth potential

Transition assets have significant long-term growth potential as demand for low-carbon solutions continues to increase. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), investments in CCS alone could reach $160 billion per year by 2040.

3. ESG considerations

Investing in transition assets aligns with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations. As investors increasingly prioritize ESG factors when making investment decisions, companies that demonstrate a commitment to reducing their carbon footprint may be more attractive investment opportunities.

4. Regulatory compliance

As governments around the world implement policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, companies that invest in transition assets may be better positioned to comply with new regulations.

How Can Investors Get Involved?

There are several ways investors can get involved in investing in oil and gas transition assets:

1. Direct investments

Investors can make direct investments in companies that develop or operate CCS facilities, RNG production facilities, hydrogen production facilities or other types of transition infrastructure.

2. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

ETFs provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of companies involved in developing or operating various types of transition infrastructure.

3. Private equity funds

Private equity funds provide access to private market investments focused on developing new technologies or infrastructure related to transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Conclusion

Investing in oil and gas transition assets on the road to net zero is an essential step toward achieving global climate goals while meeting growing energy demands. By investing directly into companies developing these technologies or through ETFs/private equity funds focused on this area of energy transition investment opportunity - investors have an opportunity not only to diversify their portfolios but also contribute positively towards ESG considerations such as environmental sustainability whilst generating long-term growth potential returns on investment.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

