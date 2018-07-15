Why Nuclear Energy Is Critical For Russia

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 71.01 +0.68 +0.97%
Brent Crude 2 days 75.33 +0.88 +1.18%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.752 -0.045 -1.61%
Mars US 2 days 68.71 +0.68 +1.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.15 -2.25 -3.02%
Urals 3 days 73.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.03 -0.39 -0.54%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.03 -0.39 -0.54%
Bonny Light 3 days 75.61 +2.20 +3.00%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.95 -1.04 -1.58%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.752 -0.045 -1.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 71.03 -1.00 -1.39%
Murban 3 days 74.27 -1.11 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 3 days 70.62 +2.05 +2.99%
Basra Light 3 days 73.71 +1.04 +1.43%
Saharan Blend 3 days 74.79 +2.16 +2.97%
Bonny Light 3 days 75.61 +2.20 +3.00%
Bonny Light 3 days 75.61 +2.20 +3.00%
Girassol 3 days 74.81 +2.20 +3.03%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.15 -2.25 -3.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 43.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 51.23 +0.35 +0.69%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 68.33 -0.05 -0.07%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 70.63 -0.05 -0.07%
Sweet Crude 4 days 65.78 -0.10 -0.15%
Peace Sour 4 days 61.58 -0.05 -0.08%
Peace Sour 4 days 61.58 -0.05 -0.08%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 64.03 -0.70 -1.08%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 71.33 +0.25 +0.35%
Central Alberta 4 days 63.43 +0.45 +0.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 72.03 -0.39 -0.54%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 67.50 +0.75 +1.12%
Giddings 3 days 61.25 +0.75 +1.24%
ANS West Coast 6 days 79.44 -0.39 -0.49%
West Texas Sour 3 days 64.96 +0.68 +1.06%
Eagle Ford 3 days 68.91 +0.68 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 3 days 68.91 +0.68 +1.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 67.46 +0.68 +1.02%
Kansas Common 4 days 60.50 -0.25 -0.41%
Buena Vista 4 days 76.84 -0.30 -0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ireland Exits Fossil Fuels
  • 11 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 15 minutes WTI just broke $71.20 up, now back to earth
  • 4 mins Will the trade war hurt US project builds? Not if the US does it right.
  • 14 hours Venezuela, the largest oil reserve in the world, faces deep shortages of motor oil
  • 2 hours Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 15 mins OIl Targets from Experts to $300, vs. imho $52
  • 23 hours Apple's $300 fund in China
  • 6 hours Britain should bet more on renewables and less on nuclear
  • 2 days Russia & China bypassing Oil Sanctions to North Korea, U.S. Peeved
  • 2 days Trump was right-AT&T has increased the prices
  • 2 days Top Adviser to Khamenei: Iran Will Leave Syria, Iraq Only if Baghdad, Damascus Want It
  • 2 days Michiganders, Rejoice: Musk Will Fix Flint
  • 2 days What can bring oil prices down?
  • 23 hours German Big Pay-Gap Problem: Women Are Not Paid Enough
  • 1 day Good And Bad News: Global investments in wind power surged during the first half of 2018. At The Same Time Solar is slipping
  • 11 hours Tesla Shareholders Finally Fed Up? Could it be true?

Breaking News:

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Alt Text

Robo-Taxi Set For Arizona Rollout

Waymo’s automated taxi service is…

Alt Text

Rising Costs Slow The Growth Of Nuclear Power

High costs and public fears…

Alt Text

Uzbekistan, Russia Announce Joint Nuclear Facility

Uzbekistan and Russia have struck…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why Nuclear Energy Is Critical For Russia

By Vanand Meliksetian - Jul 15, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Nuclear

As the world’s largest natural gas and oil producer and exporter, Russia plays an important role in setting the global geopolitical agenda. The recent agreement with OPEC is evidence of Moscow’s ability to set prices. However, in another field of energy production Russia captures an even more dominant position: nuclear technology.

The Russian nuclear industry is one of the oldest and most mature in the world. After the end of the Second World War and the start of the Cold War, nuclear technology was not only essential for security purposes as a deterrent towards the competing power bloc, but also as a sign of prestige. The first nuclear power plant connected to the grid was opened in 1954 in the USSR. Global nuclear power plant construction in later years was dominated by three countries: France, the U.S., and the Soviet Union.

The demise of communism and the end of the Cold War significantly reduced the development of nuclear technology by the Soviet Union’s successor: the Russian Federation. In 2007 President Putin signed a decree in which a government owned holding company was created to solidify the domestic civil nuclear technology sector. The downward spiral steadily reclined and has turned out to be a resounding success.

The order book of Russia’s state owned Rosatom has steadily increased to $300 billion dollars in recent years. Currently, 34 reactors in 12 countries are under construction while several other states have shown interest. The order book adds up to a global market share of 60% of all nuclear power plants planned or under construction.

(Click to enlarge)

China also hosts an ambitious civil nuclear power sector where the largest number of reactors in a single country is under construction. Beijing’s export-oriented nuclear power technology development, renders risks for Rosatom in the long term. However, despite significant progress made by Chinese developers, Russian reactors remain popular in the Asian country - as illustrated by the recent approval of another four reactors during a state ceremony in Beijing.

Related: This Oil Price Crash Was Just A Correction

Russian civil nuclear technology appeals to a host of customers due to attractive agreements. To many, the power plants will be the first in their history while several locations are in the developing world. In most cases, Russia’s nuclear packages are attractive as Rosatom provides both financing and day-to-day management of the power plants as well as actual construction and the shipping of nuclear fuel. Furthermore, Rosatom offers far greater discounts than its competitors.

Previously, the civil nuclear power sector was dominated by western firms: Areva and Westinghouse (part of Toshiba). The major success of Rosatom abroad coupled with a declining demand for civil nuclear technology in the West, has reduced the flow of revenues for these companies. Westinghouse even filed for bankruptcy, but has been able to reach a deal with its creditors to resolves some of the financial issues.

However, Rosatom - and therefore Moscow - also faces risks. If all plans are executed according to plan, the Russian company will be facing a mountain of nuclear waste, which (in some cases) it is contractually obliged to take care of. Furthermore, the hazardous waste also needs to be protected against theft, with a real threat of terrorists or criminals getting their hands on it.

Moscow’s strong support for national champions in various sectors such as oil and gas (Rosneft and Gazprom), defence (Rosoboronexport), and nuclear energy (Rosatom) is not solely based on financial reward. High profile deals in these crucial sectors also provide the Kremlin diplomatic clout in the countries concerned.

Related: Spare Capacity: The Biggest Mystery In Oil Markets

Furthermore, the civil nuclear energy sector is highly sensitive to public perception. Changes in attitude can quickly halt or rollback developments. The multiple methods of electricity production provide alternatives for decision makers in case the nuclear option falls out of grace. The disaster with the plant at Fukushima is the most recent example of the world’s love-hate affair with civil nuclear energy. The meltdown at the Japanese power plant dramatically changed the energy policy of the third and fourth largest economies of the world: Japan and Germany. As a result, demand for LNG and investment in renewable energies has skyrocketed in recent years in these countries.

Although Rosatom’s order book is already impressively full and several potential orders could be concluded in the foreseeable future, unforeseen actions can seriously hamper developments. The high-risk nature of the nuclear energy business renders unique mitigating factors unlike others in the power production business. As the nuclear energy sector is highly dependent on reputation and safety, one mistake or accident could break Rosatom’s winning streak overnight.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Uzbekistan, Russia Announce Joint Nuclear Facility
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250
Chinese Refiner Stops U.S. Oil Imports, Turns To Iranian Crude

Chinese Refiner Stops U.S. Oil Imports, Turns To Iranian Crude

 How Bad Is Iran’s Oil Situation?

How Bad Is Iran’s Oil Situation?

 Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

 This Oil Price Crash Was Just A Correction

This Oil Price Crash Was Just A Correction

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com