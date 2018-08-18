Are Environmentalist Stunts Obfuscating A Serious Nuclear Debate?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 22 hours 65.21 +0.33 +0.51%
Brent Crude 22 hours 71.83 +0.40 +0.56%
Natural Gas 22 hours 2.949 +0.036 +1.24%
Mars US 22 hours 66.71 +0.45 +0.68%
Opec Basket 3 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
Urals 3 days 68.76 -1.38 -1.97%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 3 days 61.28 +0.56 +0.92%
Natural Gas 22 hours 2.949 +0.036 +1.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.09 +0.76 +1.10%
Murban 2 days 72.35 +0.46 +0.64%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.25 +0.59 +0.90%
Basra Light 2 days 71.43 +1.34 +1.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.22 +0.67 +0.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Girassol 2 days 71.54 +0.66 +0.93%
Opec Basket 3 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 39.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 36.16 +0.45 +1.26%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 61.66 +0.45 +0.74%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 65.61 +0.45 +0.69%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.21 +0.45 +0.82%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.46 +0.45 +0.98%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.46 +0.45 +0.98%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.71 +0.45 +0.84%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 62.11 +0.45 +0.73%
Central Alberta 3 days 48.46 +0.45 +0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 62.00 +0.50 +0.81%
Giddings 3 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.05 -4.59 -6.32%
West Texas Sour 3 days 59.41 +0.45 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 3 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 3 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 61.91 +0.45 +0.73%
Kansas Common 3 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
Buena Vista 3 days 71.97 +0.45 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mike Shellman's musings on "Cartoon of the Week"
  • 11 minutes Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 17 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 35 mins Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 21 hours The Discount Airline Model Is Coming for Europe’s Railways
  • 9 hours Pakistan: "Heart" Of Terrorism and Global Threat
  • 1 hour Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 5 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 14 hours Venezuela set to raise gasoline prices to international levels.
  • 6 hours Renewable Energy Could "Effectively Be Free" by 2030
  • 8 hours Are Trump's steel tariffs working? Seems they are!
  • 2 days Newspaper Editorials Across U.S. Rebuke Trump For Attacks On Press
  • 2 days Batteries Could Be a Small Dotcom-Style Bubble
  • 19 hours Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 1 day Scottish Battery ‘Breakthrough’ Could Charge Electric Cars In Seconds
  • 1 day WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August

Breaking News:

Aramco Ready To Invest To Meet Future Oil Demand

Alt Text

The Slow Death Of Nuclear Power In Europe

Abandoning nuclear power as a…

Alt Text

Nuclear Power's Resurgence In The Middle East

While nuclear power loses popularity…

Alt Text

This OPEC Strategy Could Boost Uranium Prices Next Year

Kazakhstan, the world’s largest uranium…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Richard Talley

Richard Talley

Richard is a former commodities analyst currently working as a freelance consultant involved in the development of copper mines.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Are Environmentalist Stunts Obfuscating A Serious Nuclear Debate?

By Richard Talley - Aug 18, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT power lines

The Greenpeace activists who crashed a Superman-styled drone into an EDF facility near Lyon, France on July 3 pulled off the latest of several stunts designed to highlight the vulnerability of France’s ageing nuclear reactors. In a country whose energy mix is built on nuclear power, the strategy is working: the Superman incident came just before a French parliamentary report called out security “failings” at some facilities. Revelations of faulty welding at the new Flamanville reactor have since added yet more fuel to the fire.

France’s anti-nuclear groups have been successful in capturing media attention – and public support – but that hasn’t changed the facts on the ground for the energy sector. France is heavily reliant on nuclear energy and has been since the 1980s, after the Messmer plan (named for the French premier who introduced it) called for a transition to an economy powered exclusively by nuclear energy. France’s 58 nuclear power plants accounted for 71.6% of the country’s electricity generation last year, the highest national share of any country in the world.

Hounding Hulot

President Emmanuel Macron came into office promising to significantly curtail nuclear’s role in the energy mix, keeping to predecessor François Hollande’s pledge to cut it from 75% to 50% by 2025. Just a few months later, though, Macron and environment minister Nicolas Hulot found themselves walking back that pledge. The new government was forced to admit the 2025 target was impossible to achieve without putting France at risk of energy shortages and jeopardizing the country’s carbon emissions targets.

Greenpeace hasn’t taken kindly to that change of course. This past April, Greenpeace energy representative Alix Mazounie said the group felt “Hulot is laying down in front of EDF [the national electricity utility].” Soon afterwards, the group marked the one-year anniversary of Macron’s election by writing off what it called a “year of claptrap for the climate” and accusing the French president of letting EDF write the country’s energy policy.

The Eastern Front

Macron and France have gotten off easy compared to one of the environmental organization’s favorite targets: Rosatom. Greenpeace’s criticism has only intensified as the Russian nuclear energy giant has emerged as the global leader in overseas projects, signing a number of high-profile deals to build new reactors everywhere from Finland to Turkey. Related: Trade War May Push China To Russian Energy

Greenpeace attacks Rosatom’s projects using its typical focus on “safety.” For example, the organization has persistently opposed the Astravets plant Rosatom is building for Belarus. Astravets has undergone outside evaluations from the IAEA and the World Association of Nuclear Operators, and IAEA Director Yukiya Amano has praised what he called “one of the most advanced nuclear ‘newcomer countries’” for making use of IAEA expert peer review and “giving utmost considerations to nuclear safety.” The Astravets facility most recently passed strict EU safety “stress tests” this year.

None of this, of course, has convinced its opponents at Greenpeace.

In another recent example, Greenpeace fed hyperbolic coverage surrounding the Akademik Lomonosov project, the first civilian floating nuclear power plant in the world. Greenpeace has bestowed the project with colorful epithets like “Nuclear Titanic,” despite the fact that the technology underpinning the Akademik Lomonosov is a natural progression of the nuclear-powered submarines, aircraft carriers, and icebreakers that have been navigating ocean waters for over 60 years.

As Dale Klein, the former head of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, emphasized, Greenpeace’s labeling of the floating plant as “Nuclear Titanic” is “just a scare tactic. It’s just to make people think about an accident of some kind. So it has no basis in science, and it’s really just meant to scare people when you use those kinds of statements.” Related: WTI Set For Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since 2015

Ironically, the Akademik Lomonosov is designed to replace a highly polluting thermal power plant in Chukotka, a remote Russian region above the Arctic Circle. Renewables such as wind and solar are far less feasible due to the area’s severe climate. Temperatures drop down to below -30°C during long polar nights. Greenpeace itself outlined the issues facing renewable energy projects in Chukotka in a 2017 report. Nuclear is the only low-carbon option for this corner of the Arctic, but Greenpeace implicitly seems to prefer Chukotka stick with deadly coal-fired power generation.

The real stakes at play

The Akademic Lomonosov saga isn’t the only occurrence of Greenpeace or likeminded groups insisting all economies – developed and developing both – strive for “100% renewable energy.” Any assertion to the contrary is derided as simply “lobbying by vested interests in the fossil fuel industry.” Fighting against coal, oil, and gas is one thing, but are they going after one of the very power sources vital to a decarbonized future? Nuclear, at the end of the day, is a low-carbon clean energy source.

This isn’t a theoretical debate. Around the globe, nuclear projects are being shuttered as countries look for alternatives. Germany’s “Energiewende” strategy, for one, will eventually see the country’s nuclear fleet phased out. While the point of Energiewende is to transition Germany to an energy mix powered by renewable energy, the country’s emissions have never dipped significantly below those recorded in 2009. Angela Merkel’s decision to close down Germany’s nuclear facilities after the 2011 Fukushima disaster has benefited the German coal industry. In 2017, coal still made up nearly 37% of German power production.

Prematurely shuttering France’s nuclear plants would have the same impact. While Macron may be planning large-scale tenders for wind and solar projects, putting nuclear capacity out of commission too soon would set back the country’s decarbonization program. That harsh reality is what forced Macron to backtrack on his nuclear pledge.

As the French parliamentary report made clear, the nuclear sector in France is in need of reform and greater supervision. As the nuclear reactors built under the Messmer plan near the end of their original operational horizons, EDF needs to answer hard questions about prolonging their lifespans and integrating France’s nuclear tradition into a renewables-focused future. Crashing Superman drones into nuclear plants, though, isn’t going to help France reduce carbon emissions.

By Richard Talley for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why Nuclear Energy Is Critical For Russia
Richard Talley

Richard Talley

Richard is a former commodities analyst currently working as a freelance consultant involved in the development of copper mines.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze
Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

 Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

 All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

 The Productivity Problem In The Permian

The Productivity Problem In The Permian

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com