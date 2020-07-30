The World’s Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is Finally Being Built

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.25 +0.33 +0.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 43.10 +0.16 +0.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.840 +0.011 +0.60%
Graph down Mars US 8 hours 40.52 -1.35 -3.22%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
Graph up Urals 1 day 43.40 +0.75 +1.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.53 +0.54 +1.29%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.53 +0.54 +1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.82 +0.40 +1.07%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.840 +0.011 +0.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 42.99 -0.13 -0.30%
Graph up Murban 3 days 43.38 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 42.91 +0.48 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 45.47 -0.52 -1.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 42.80 +0.70 +1.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 44.00 +0.82 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 28.40 -1.21 -4.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 25 mins 31.92 -1.35 -4.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 25 mins 38.92 -1.35 -3.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 25 mins 40.32 -1.35 -3.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 25 mins 36.67 -1.35 -3.55%
Graph down Peace Sour 25 mins 35.67 -1.35 -3.65%
Chart Peace Sour 25 mins 35.67 -1.35 -3.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 25 mins 36.92 -1.35 -3.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 38.57 -1.35 -3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 25 mins 35.67 -1.35 -3.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.53 +0.54 +1.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 36.50 -1.25 -3.31%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 30.25 -1.25 -3.97%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 42.57 -0.81 -1.87%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 33.87 -1.35 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 37.82 -1.35 -3.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 37.82 -1.35 -3.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 36.50 -1.25 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.50 +0.25 +0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.01 +0.23 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 11 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 15 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 2 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 7 hours Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 4 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 9 hours Mask Disposal
  • 7 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 5 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 2 days NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 3 days Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 3 days Chinese Company to Buy a Canadian Gold Mine
  • 3 days The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party

Breaking News:

Trump Allows Existing Keystone Oil Pipeline To Boost Capacity

Does Nuclear Power Have A Future?

Does Nuclear Power Have A Future?

Discussions over nuclear power seem…

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

As carbon emissions continue to…

The World Can’t Let Nuclear Energy Die

The World Can’t Let Nuclear Energy Die

Despite wavering public sentiment and…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The World’s Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is Finally Being Built

By Alex Kimani - Jul 30, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

What do The Dark Knight Rises, Back to the Future, Oblivion, and Interstellar have in common? They are sci-fi megahits that showcase a technology that scientists consider the Holy Grail of Energy: Nuclear fusion

Since the 1950s, moviegoers, scientists, and clean-energy buffs everywhere have obsessed about the vast possibilities of harnessing the almost inexhaustible supply of energy locked within atoms by creating our own miniature suns. Unfortunately, practical nuclear fusion technology has remained just that--a dream and a far-off mirage.

That is, until now. 

After 35 years of painstaking preparation and countless delays, scientists have finally broken ground by kicking off the five-year assembly phase of the massive International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), the world's largest fusion reactor, in Saint-Paul-les-Durance, France.

Funded by six nations, including the US, Russia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea, ITER will be the world's largest tokamak fusion device with an estimated cost of ~$24 billion and capable of generating about 500 MW of thermal fusion energy as early as 2025. 

Practical Fusion Power

Initially, the United States and the former Soviet Union were the first countries to conduct fusion research due to its potential for the development of atomic weapons. Consequently, fusion technology remained classified until the 1958 Atoms for Peace conference in Geneva. Fusion research became 'Big Science' in the 1970s thanks to a breakthrough at the Soviet tokamak.

However, it soon became clear that practical nuclear fusion would only make the desired progress through international cooperation due to high costs and the complexity of the devices involved. 

Related: ExxonMobil & Berkeley Make Major Breakthrough In Carbon Capture Tech

Nuclear fusion basically involves smashing together hydrogen atoms hard enough to form helium and release energy in the E=MC2 mass-energy equivalence. Fusion is the process through which all stars, from red dwarfs through the Sun to the most massive supergiants, generate vast amounts of energy in their cores by rising to temperatures of 4,000,000 K or higher. 

Nuclear fusion generates four times as much energy from the same mass of fuel as nuclear fission, a technology that involves splitting atoms that is currently employed in the world's nuclear reactors. Massive gravitational forces in the Sun and stars create the right conditions for fusion to proceed at considerably lower temperatures; however, earth's much smaller mass (1/330,000th of the Sun's mass) and smaller gravity means that much higher temperatures in the order of hundreds of millions of Kelvin are required to kickstart the process of nuclear fusion and sustain it.

Unfortunately, every fusion experiment so far has been energy negative, taking in more energy than it generates.

ITER is a nuclear power plant designed to demonstrate that carbon-free, energy-positive fusion energy can become a commercial reality. ITER plans to use tokamak reactors to confine a deuterium-tritium plasma magnetically. 

The big fundamental challenge here is for ITER to achieve a rate of heat emitted by a fusion plasma higher than the rate of energy injected into the plasma. It is only natural to wonder what is so different this time around that makes researchers confident that ITER will not be just another expensive experiment that will end up in nuclear fusion's trash heap.

In a past article, we reported that ITER scientists have successfully developed a new superconducting material--essentially a steel tape coated with yttrium-barium-copper oxide, or YBCO, which allows them to build smaller and more powerful magnets. This lowers the energy required to get the fusion reaction off the ground.  Related: Canada’s Oil Sands Production Poised To Grow Despite Pandemic

According to Fusion for Energy--the EU's joint undertaking for ITER--18 niobium-tin superconducting magnets, aka toroidal field coils, will be used to contain the 150 million degrees celsius plasma. The powerful magnets will generate a powerful magnetic field equal to 11.8 Tesla, or a million times stronger than the earth's magnetic field. Nearly 3,000 tonnes of these superconducting magnets will be connected by 200km of superconducting cables and kept at -269C by the world's largest cryostat manufactured in India.

Europe will manufacture ten of the toroidal field coils with Japan manufacturing nine. 

The 23,000-ton tokamak is designed to produce 500 MW of fusion power from 50 MW of input heating power, thus making it energy positive.

Cleaner Than Fission?

The world's 440 nuclear fission reactors generate about 10% of global electricity needs. A similar amount of fusion reactors could theoretically replace all coal-powered power plants, which currently supply nearly 40% of the world's electricity.

But other than their absurd power capabilities, fusion reactors have been touted as a perfect energy source since they cannot melt down and produce much less radioactive waste unlike fission reactors, which have in the past proven catastrophic from uncontrolled chain reactions.

But here's the irony of it all: Fission nuclear reactors remain the only reliable source of tritium for use in fusion reactors.

The deuterium-tritium reaction is favored by fusion developers over deuterium-deuterium mainly because its reactivity is 20x  higher than a deuterium-deuterium fueled reaction, and requires a temperature only a third of the temperature required by deuterium-only fusion. Unlike deuterium, which is readily available in ordinary water, tritium is rare in nature, mainly because this hydrogen isotope has a half-life of only 12.3 years.

If successful, ITER will become the world's first source of electrical power that does not exploit a naturally occurring fuel.

It's going to be interesting to see whether ITER and subsequent fusion power plants will incur the same ignominy that conventional nuclear energy has struggled to shake off.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Infinite Carbon-Free Energy Is Closer Than Ever
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan

Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan
The 400% Tesla Rally Was Only The Beginning Of The EV Boom

The 400% Tesla Rally Was Only The Beginning Of The EV Boom
Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future

Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future
Oil Prices Stuck At $40

Oil Prices Stuck At $40
Oil Rallies On Biggest Crude Inventory Draw Since 2019

Oil Rallies On Biggest Crude Inventory Draw Since 2019



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com