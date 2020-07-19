Infinite Carbon-Free Energy Is Closer Than Ever

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 40.59 -0.16 -0.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.08 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 1.718 -0.005 -0.29%
Graph down Mars US 2 days 41.49 -0.36 -0.86%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 43.80 -0.32 -0.73%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 43.17 -0.69 -1.57%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.58 -0.51 -1.34%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 1.718 -0.005 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 42.80 -0.65 -1.50%
Graph down Murban 3 days 43.40 -0.48 -1.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 42.91 -0.57 -1.31%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 46.39 -0.48 -1.02%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 43.29 -0.36 -0.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 43.17 -0.69 -1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 43.17 -0.69 -1.57%
Chart Girassol 3 days 44.26 -0.56 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.80 -0.32 -0.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 29.18 -0.16 -0.55%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 34.33 -0.07 -0.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 39.93 -0.47 -1.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 41.33 -0.47 -1.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 37.68 -0.22 -0.58%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 36.68 -0.47 -1.27%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 36.68 -0.47 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 37.93 -0.97 -2.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 39.78 -0.37 -0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 36.68 -0.47 -1.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 37.00 -0.25 -0.67%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 30.75 -0.25 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 43.88 +0.61 +1.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 34.54 -0.16 -0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 38.49 -0.16 -0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 38.49 -0.16 -0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 37.00 -0.25 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.00 -0.50 -1.59%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.49 -0.35 -0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 21 hours COVID is real now
  • 3 hours A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 10 mins The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 20 hours Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 1 day Trump and his accomplices prepare huge cover up of the scale of the COVID 19 outbreak in the USA
  • 13 mins The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 12 mins The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 8 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 20 hours Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 2 days Biden, Gates, Musk and Other V.I.P. Twitter Users Hacked In Bitcoin Scam
  • 3 days Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 3 days Is Biden the poster child for White Privilege ? DNC needs to replace him now before it's too late.

Breaking News:

Shell: UK Could Achieve Goal To Ban Gasoline Cars Sales As Early As 2030

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech

LPPFusion, a small company specialized…

The World Can’t Let Nuclear Energy Die

The World Can’t Let Nuclear Energy Die

Despite wavering public sentiment and…

Are Diamonds The Answer To Our Nuclear Waste Problem?

Are Diamonds The Answer To Our Nuclear Waste Problem?

A new development could bring…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Infinite Carbon-Free Energy Is Closer Than Ever

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 19, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

As long as science fiction writers have been imagining it, scientists have been trying to make it a reality. The holy grail of clean energy. The silver bullet solution to global warming. The power of the sun brought down to Earth. That’s right, nuclear fusion. 

Nuclear fusion, if and when it becomes a reality, will change the energy industry--and the world--as we know it. It is, essentially, the key to limitless, renewable, and carbon-free energy. And not only is it many times more powerful than nuclear fission (the process of dividing atoms that currently powers nuclear plants) it does not require any radioactive materials, and therefore does not produce any hazardous radioactive nuclear waste. And, with no radiation, there is no risk of the nuclear meltdowns that have become synonymous with nuclear energy thanks to the tragedies at Chernobyl, Fukushima, and Three Mile Island.

In the south of France, 35 nations are collaborating under the banner of the ITER project, building the world’s largest tokamak, a space-age looking device that employs ultra-powerful magnets to create and manipulate hot plasma into a torus (for the laymen among us, a donut) shape in order to achieve nuclear fusion. ITER’s magnetic field coils are the “most powerful superconductive magnets ever designed” according to Forbes, and the tokamak in southern France will employ 18 of them, weighing in at a whopping 6,000 metric tons. These 35 nations have been toiling away on this project for 35 years--and they’re getting close to a breakthrough.  The tokamak functions by merging hydrogen atoms, as occurs naturally on the sun, to form helium atoms, producing incredible amounts of energy, which the tokamak harnesses in the form of heat, which in turn creates steam, which spins a turbine, which creates energy that we can use to power our homes, our industries, and, indeed, our world.

Related: The Race To Complete The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline

ITER aims to bring its massive tokamak online and achieve “first plasma” in just five years. Last year, when ITER first announced its 2025 first plasma projection, the consortium had just reached a major milestone with the installation of the cryostat base and lower cylinder, bringing the project to 65 percent completion. “Manufactured by India, the ITER cryostat is 16,000 cubic meters,” ITER officials said in a release. “Its diameter and height are both almost 30 meters and it weighs 3,850 tons. Because of its bulk, it is being fabricated in four main sections: the base, lower cylinder, upper cylinder, and top lid.”

Now, in 2020, it’s all about magnets. “The plasma volume inside the tokamak at ITER will be several times larger than that generated by any previous fusion reactors. Because of the high temperatures, metal cannot be used to confine the highly unstable plasma,” explains Forbes. “Therefore, an enormous magnetic field is used to contain the plasma and ensure the fusion reactions can happen. This is achieved by a series of toroidal superconducting magnets, or field coils.”

The magnets that are our greatest hope for achieving commercial nuclear fusion are the size of five- and six-story buildings, each weighing in at 310 metric tons, with a width of nine meters (29 feet) and a towering height of 16.5 meters (54 feet). Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group delivered the first installment of what will be 18 massive magnets to ITER in January of this year, “seven and a half years after they were commissioned.”

If commercial fusion becomes within reach when ITER goes online in 2025, the ramifications are impossible to overstate. We could conceivably keep average global temperatures from increasing more than 1.5 degrees Celsius this century while still keeping up with energy demand. We could stop catastrophic climate change in its tracks, and change global geopolitics forever, thereby resolving countless conflicts, as dirty and finite fossil fuels become obsolete. Some of the greatest problems of our time will be solved thanks to the tireless work of scientists, human imagination and ambition, and some really, really big magnets.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech
Extending Production Cuts Would Be ‘Suicidal’ For OPEC

Extending Production Cuts Would Be ‘Suicidal’ For OPEC
Libya Is On The Brink Of A Major Military Conflict

Libya Is On The Brink Of A Major Military Conflict
Why The Hydrogen Boom Is Good News For Natural Gas

Why The Hydrogen Boom Is Good News For Natural Gas
Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com