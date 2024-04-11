Plant Vogtle: Boon or Bust for the Future of U.S. Nuclear Power?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.56 +0.54 +0.64%
Graph down Brent Crude 35 mins 89.74 -0.74 -0.82%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.74 -0.79 -0.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.760 -0.004 -0.23%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.789 +0.014 +0.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%
Chart Mars US 160 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.789 +0.014 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 90.13 +0.57 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.78 +0.44 +0.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.31 -0.66 -0.77%
Graph down Basra Light 864 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 90.65 -0.83 -0.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.21 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 317 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 71.91 +0.48 +0.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 88.36 +0.98 +1.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 86.61 +0.98 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 82.06 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 79.31 +1.33 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 79.31 +1.33 +1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 83.16 +0.98 +1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 89.91 +1.18 +1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 79.71 +1.03 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.44 +0.98 +1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 89.61 -1.03 -1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.79 +0.98 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.75 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days e-truck insanity
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Orlen Trading Switzerland Investigated for Possible Sanctions Breach

Deficit in Grid Capacity Threatens European Energy Policy Targets

Deficit in Grid Capacity Threatens European Energy Policy Targets

Several European countries are facing…

Russia Leverages Its Nuclear Expertise in Africa

Russia Leverages Its Nuclear Expertise in Africa

Despite Western sanctions, Russia is…

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory researchers…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Plant Vogtle: Boon or Bust for the Future of U.S. Nuclear Power?

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 11, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • The U.S. commits to tripling nuclear power production by 2050, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.
  • Despite safety and zero-emissions benefits, building new nuclear reactors faces economic hurdles and public skepticism.
  • Plant Vogtle's troubled construction highlights the need to learn from past mistakes and innovate for a more affordable and efficient nuclear future.
Nuclear Power

The United States has big plans to expand its nuclear energy industry. The country already boasts the biggest nuclear fleet in the world and is solely responsible for about a third of the world’s total nuclear energy output, and the Biden administration is set on dramatically increasing output over the next decade or so. However, the United States nuclear energy sector has been neglected and underfunded for decades now, and many of the nation’s reactors are scheduled to be retired in the near future. Turning this down-trend around to rapidly expand the sector will be an extraordinarily expensive and difficult endeavor, but experts contend that it’s absolutely essential to make good on climate pledges within or even anywhere close to the agreed-upon time frame. 

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration EIA), the United States was home to 93 operating commercial nuclear reactors at 54 nuclear power plants over 28 states as of August 1, 2023. But that number is set to rise dramatically if the United States makes good on a brand new pledge to triple nuclear power production by 2050. At last fall’s COP28 (otherwise known as the World Climate Action Summit of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change), the United States was one of more than 20 countries that cooperated to launch the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy.

The Declaration marks an important shift in global policy norms, as nuclear gains traction  around the globe. For decades, nuclear energy deployment has dipped in nations around the world – with the notable exceptions of China and South Korea – in the wake of high-profile nuclear disasters like the Three Mile Island accident of 1979, the Chernobyl disaster of 1986, and the Fukushima nuclear accident of 2011. But while these incidents have loomed large in the public consciousness and had an accordingly large effect on public policy, nuclear power actually remains one of the safest forms of power generation in the big picture. And, critically, it yields no carbon emissions.

So nuclear power is safe, it’s a proven technology, and it’s zero-emissions. But there is, of course, a catch. Building new nuclear reactors is really, really expensive. And convincing the public and private sectors to invest in projects of such cost and scope is no easy feat. Nuclear critics say that it’s not economically feasible. Supporters say that it’s necessary, will pay for itself in the long run, and will get cheaper as we get better at building contemporary reactors and build up a more efficient, skilled workforce while we’re at it. 

Right now, this battle is playing out in real time in Waynesboro, Georgia, where a nuclear power plant is finally getting ready to come online after seven years of delays and a near-doubling of the original budget.  Plant Vogtle is the first new nuclear power plant to be built in the United States in decades, and it hasn’t done much to ease the worries of nuclear skeptics. First approved in 2009, it’s still not quite finished. And when it’s done it will be, by some estimates, the most expensive infrastructure project of any kind in U.S. history at a whopping $35 billion. 

The project has been such a bloated disaster that many pundits think it could be make-or-break for the wholesale future of the United States nuclear sector. But there are two ways to interpret the cautionary tale presented by Vogtle: either you think that the lesson is not to build new reactors, or the lesson is to build nuclear reactors better. 

Vogtle was the first newly built nuclear power plant to come online on American soil since 1993 and the first to begin construction since the 1970s. As such, “many of their challenges were either unique to a first-of-a-kind reactor design or a result of the loss of industrial knowledge since the decline of the nuclear industry” states a recent Grist article. This means that the myriad problems that plagued Vogtle might not be an issue in future projects. Plus, now we have a very detailed blueprint of all the things that can go wrong, so we can now mitigate many of those issues. 

“It’s a simple fact that Vogtle had disastrous cost overruns and delays, and you have to stare that fact in the face,” John Parsons, a researcher at MIT’s Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research, was quoted by Grist. “It’s also possible that nuclear, if we can do it, is a valuable contribution to the system, but we need to learn how to do it cheaper than we’ve done so far. I would hate to throw away all the gains that we’ve learned from doing it.”

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Deficit in Grid Capacity Threatens European Energy Policy Targets
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Glut? Not for Long.

Gas Glut? Not for Long.
Is $100 Oil Within Reach?

Is $100 Oil Within Reach?
Wall Street Remains On The Sidelines as Oil Jumps to $90

Wall Street Remains On The Sidelines as Oil Jumps to $90
Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining
Musk Lashes Out at Reuters for “Lies” Over Inexpensive EV

Musk Lashes Out at Reuters for “Lies” Over Inexpensive EV

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com