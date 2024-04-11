Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Strengthen Trade Ties

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.13 -1.08 -1.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.78 -0.70 -0.77%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.72 -0.81 -0.89%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.762 -0.123 -6.53%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.774 -0.007 -0.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%
Chart Mars US 160 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.774 -0.007 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 90.13 +0.57 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.78 +0.44 +0.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.31 -0.66 -0.77%
Graph down Basra Light 864 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 90.65 -0.83 -0.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.21 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 317 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 71.91 +0.48 +0.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 88.36 +0.98 +1.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 86.61 +0.98 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 82.06 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 79.31 +1.33 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 79.31 +1.33 +1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 83.16 +0.98 +1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 89.91 +1.18 +1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 79.71 +1.03 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.44 +0.98 +1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 89.61 -1.03 -1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.79 +0.98 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.75 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 48 mins The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days e-truck insanity
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

European Gas Prices Soar As Russian Retribution Puts Kyiv in the Dark

Armenia's Shift West Draws Ire from Moscow and Baku

Armenia's Shift West Draws Ire from Moscow and Baku

The European Union and United…

China's Economic Grip Tightens on Kyrgyzstan

China's Economic Grip Tightens on Kyrgyzstan

China is solidifying its economic…

The Long and Winding Road to EU Accession

The Long and Winding Road to EU Accession

There are a number of…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Strengthen Trade Ties

By Eurasianet - Apr 11, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have created a joint investment fund to develop trans-Caspian trade infrastructure.
  • The Middle Corridor aims to facilitate Chinese-EU trade via the Caspian Basin.
  • Kazakhstan faces challenges in balancing cooperation with Russia and China while pursuing its own economic interests.
Trade Ties

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are strengthening their trans-Caspian relationship. Closer bilateral ties can provide a big boost to the development of the Middle Corridor trade route.

Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, has sought to reinforce relations with Central Asia’s Turkic states, likely as part of an overall strategy to minimize Baku’s susceptibility to pressure from the United States and European Union over its poor rights record. In a speech shortly after he secured another presidential term in February, Aliyev announced: “Our family is the Turkic world … Can there be a stronger union than this? Of course not!”

Within the family of Turkic states, Aliyev clearly considers Kazakhstan like a favorite cousin. The Azerbaijani leader welcomed his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for a state visit in mid-March, showcasing the growth in bilateral ties.

During their two-day summit, the leaders attended a virtual ceremony marking the arrival of a Europe-bound freight train at Baku’s Absheron station. The train’s cargo originated at a new Kazakh-Chinese-built facility in Xi’an, China, and transited Kazakhstan before crossing the Caspian. They also presided over the signing of an agreement to increase Kazakh oil flowing through Azerbaijan’s Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. Tokayev additionally made a stop in newly reconquered Nagorno-Karabakh to help Aliyev drum up interest in international investment in the territory.

Perhaps the most important development, though, was the creation of a joint $300-million investment fund, plans for which were finalized March 11. “This will strengthen Kazakhstan’s partnership with Azerbaijan and bring income [because] this will be solely a commercially based investment fund,” said Nurlan Zhakupov, chairman of Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, a key player in the initiative.

A development fund is not a particularly new concept. Azerbaijan already has similar arrangements with a number of Turkic states, including Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. But the Kazakh fund has the potential to be far more consequential because it gives Baku and Astana more bandwidth to develop trans-Caspian trade infrastructure, Mahammad Mammadov, a research fellow at the Baku-based Topchubashov Center, told Eurasianet.

The fund can also be used to finance projects in other Central Asian and European countries – including Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Turkey – presumably to develop energy transit and trade. These countries all stand to gain economically from a route known as the Middle Corridor, which is designed to facilitate Chinese-EU trade via the Caspian Basin.

“Feasibility of these projects [is] quite questionable, yet it provides Baku and Astana some platform to leverage their pivotal position in CaspianSea-Black Sea energy and connectivity geopolitics,” Mammadov said.

At a joint news conference with Aliyev on March 11, Tokayev stressed that trans-Caspian cooperation is the fundamental building block of the bilateral relationship. “The struggle for access to transport and logistical opportunities is intensifying all over the world. This is a strategic sphere,” Tokayev said. “It is gratifying that both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan closely cooperate here as natural partners.”

The Azerbaijani-Kazakh fund could help catalyze a US-facilitated economic framework unveiled in March at a meeting of Central Asian government and business leaders. Dubbed the B5+1 process, the framework strives to eliminate trade barriers and foster a common economic space in Central Asia. Doing so could make it easier to attract Western investment and make the Middle Corridor the most profitable and efficient route for East-West trade. At the inaugural B5+1 meeting in Almaty, multiple speakers emphasized a need for Central Asian states to bring Azerbaijan into the process to ensure the smooth operation of trans-Caspian routes that bypass sanctions-bound Russia.

Aliyev, for his part, seems eager to enhance the trans-Caspian route to bolster Azerbaijan’s regional relevance. The sea “is not an obstacle today,” Aliyev said at the joint news conference with Tokayev. “The Caspian Sea is a bridge not only between our countries, but also between many other states.”

While optimism abounds at present, the trans-Caspian trade route faces challenges ahead, mainly for Kazakhstan, which must balance the Middle Corridor’s lucrative possibilities with economic considerations involving its two largest neighbors, Russia and China.

Kazakhstan would like to diminish its dependence on Russia for the export of its most precious commodity – oil. The question is, how tolerant will Moscow be of Astana’s efforts to diversify export routes? If history is any guide, not very.

Likewise, an East-West tug of war could be brewing over another precious commodity that Kazakhstan possesses in abundance – lithium, a key component for batteries in electric cars and other green energy sources. Demand for lithium in both China and the West is set to rise dramatically for industrial production purposes, potentially forcing Kazakhstan to make delicate trade decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mammadov, those choices will undoubtedly have important ramifications for trans-Caspian trade. “The Trans-Caspian route gains new meaning in this context,” he said. “Azerbaijan will need to go a long way to keep its cool.”

By Brawley Benson via Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China's Mediation Efforts: A Closer Look at Beijing's Ukraine Strategy
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Glut? Not for Long.

Gas Glut? Not for Long.
3 Reasons Gold Prices Continue To Climb

3 Reasons Gold Prices Continue To Climb
Is $100 Oil Within Reach?

Is $100 Oil Within Reach?
Wall Street Remains On The Sidelines as Oil Jumps to $90

Wall Street Remains On The Sidelines as Oil Jumps to $90
Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com