Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.27 +0.49 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.73 -2.06 -2.58%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 73.16 +0.26 +0.36%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.571 +0.038 +1.51%

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.24 -2.29 -2.88%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.99 -2.34 -2.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.53 -2.21 -2.84%
Graph down Basra Light 515 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 77.97 -2.11 -2.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.73 -2.06 -2.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.73 -2.06 -2.58%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.84 -1.82 -2.20%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.12 +0.15 +0.25%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.51 +0.46 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.91 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.16 +0.46 +0.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 72.31 +0.46 +0.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 69.01 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 69.01 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 70.31 +0.46 +0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 79.26 +0.46 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 68.61 +0.46 +0.67%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.27 +0.49 +0.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.25 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.00 +0.50 +0.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 77.82 -2.86 -3.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 66.83 -2.77 -3.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.25 +0.50 +0.71%
Chart Kansas Common 16 hours 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Breaking News:

New York Soon To Become First State To Ban Natural Gas Hookups In New Buildings

Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom is ramping up…

Will The EU Sanction Russia’s Nuclear Industry?

By Felicity Bradstock - Apr 28, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • One Russian industry that has avoided EU sanctions to date is its nuclear energy sector.
  • Rosatom is a major exporter of nuclear fuel and technology.
  • Despite uncertainty over how to impose sanctions on Russian nuclear energy without harming the interests of several European countries, Brussels is working on a plan.
In February 2022, the EU imposed sanctions on Russia in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions at this point included restrictive measures (individual sanctions), economic sanctions, and visa measures. The sanctions aimed to disrupt the country’s economy to prevent Russia from continuing its conflict with Ukraine. Throughout the year, the EU and other parts of the world increased the number and types of sanctions on Russia as they decreased their reliance on Russian energy. 

In December 2022, the EU banned the import of Russian crude oil and in February 2023 the region banned imports of Russian diesel, jet fuel, and other oil products. These sanctions came later than many others due to the heavy reliance of many EU countries on Russian energy. For example, before the war, Germany imported around half of its gas from Russia and more than a third of its oil. But in January, Germany stated that it was no longer reliant on Russian energy

But one area that the EU has avoided sanctioning, to date, is Russian nuclear power. This is largely because of the significant role Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy monopoly, Rosatom, plays in global nuclear power. Paul Dorfman, chair of Nuclear Consulting Group, explained that the problem is a “Russian doll’s worth of interlocking dependencies.” Firstly, Rosatom is a major exporter of nuclear fuel, providing the U.S. with 14 percent of its uranium in 2021. Meanwhile, utilities across Europe purchased around a fifth of their uranium from Rosatom, and they have been unable to diversify their uranium sources since cutting other energy ties with Russia. Rosatom also provided 28 percent of the U.S.’s enrichment services in 2021.” Related: Senators Call For Seizure Of Iran Oil Cargos

Further, Rosatom is not just limited to Russia, holding ownership of several nuclear plants around the world. By the end of 2021, one in five nuclear plants worldwide was either in Russia or was Russian-built. Rosatom has repeatedly stepped in to help finance nuclear plants in countries that want to expand their nuclear power sectors but don’t have the money to do so. Many of these plants fall under a build-own-operate model, relying on Rosatom for their operation. 

Certain EU states have, therefore, opposed sanctions on Russian nuclear power as they continue to rely on Rosatom for their energy security. For example. Hungary sources around 40 percent of its electricity from nuclear power and has a long-term financing deal with Rosatom to build two new nuclear reactors. In February this year, the European Commission (EC) scrapped plans for sanctions on Russia’s nuclear energy industry, citing opposition from some member states. The EU had considered imposing sanctions on individual employees of Rosatom and other companies on the list but has not acted on this idea so far. 

Despite uncertainty over how to impose sanctions on Russian nuclear energy without harming the interests of several European countries, such as Hungary and Bulgaria, the nuclear sanction plan is on the table once again. Germany, Poland, and the Baltic EU member states are pushing for new sanctions on Russian nuclear energy as a means of imposing greater harm on Russia’s economy, as the war on Ukraine continues. Robert Habeck, the German economy and climate minister stated, “Across the EU, we must keep making ourselves independent from Russia.” Habeck added, “The nuclear sector is still outstanding. It is not justifiable that this area is still given preferential treatment. Nuclear technology is an extremely sensitive area, and Russia can no longer be seen as reliable partner within it.”

A Royal United Services report stated that “Between March and December 2022, Russia exported just over $1 billion-worth of materials and technology of relevance to the nuclear energy sector.” And “This trade included exports to members of NATO and the EU. In fact, not only has the value of Russian nuclear-related exports not shrunk since February 2022, the data reviewed by the author suggests that it may be expanding, with a handful of loyal customers still eager to do business with Russia’s nuclear sector.”

Ukraine has repeatedly condemned the EU for not introducing sanctions on Russia’s nuclear might alongside other restrictions on Russian energy. So far, the EU has imposed 10 packages of sanctions on Russia, with preparations for the 11th one now taking place. However, despite pressure from Ukraine and several EU member states to include nuclear power in the new sanctions, the EC must consider what this will mean for countries like Hungary and Bulgaria, which continue to rely on Russian nuclear power for their energy. Not to mention the fact that nuclear power is a major clean energy source, and a halt of Russian nuclear energy could encourage some countries to return to fossil fuels. The EU must now weigh up the positive and negative implications of sanctioning Russian nuclear power to determine the right move. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Has Germany’s Era Of Nuclear Energy Come To An End?
