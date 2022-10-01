Ditching Russian Nuclear Fuel Is Easier Said Than Done

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 19 hours 79.49 -1.74 -2.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 18 hours 85.14 -2.04 -2.34%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.17 -2.17 -2.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 19 hours 6.766 -0.108 -1.57%
Graph down Gasoline 19 hours 2.370 -0.033 -1.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 77.49 -1.94 -2.44%
Chart Gasoline 19 hours 2.370 -0.033 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 88.72 +1.86 +2.14%
Graph up Murban 1 day 90.24 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.34 -1.21 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 305 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 88.98 -1.79 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.96 -1.44 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 59.98 -0.92 -1.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 83.38 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 81.63 -0.92 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 78.78 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 76.78 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 85.73 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 75.08 -0.92 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.50 -1.00 -1.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.09 +1.75 +2.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.86 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 39 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 92.66 +6.24 +7.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 15 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 3 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 9 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 7 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 12 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Gas Stations in France Running On Empty As Strikes Enter Fourth Day

Japan Plans To Restart Seven Nuclear Reactors By Summer 2023

Japan Plans To Restart Seven Nuclear Reactors By Summer 2023

Japan appears to be doing…

Is The Nuclear Waste Problem Overblown?

Is The Nuclear Waste Problem Overblown?

Political support for nuclear energy…

The Best Ways To Play The Great Uranium Comeback

The Best Ways To Play The Great Uranium Comeback

After languishing in a bear…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Ditching Russian Nuclear Fuel Is Easier Said Than Done

By ZeroHedge - Oct 01, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Russia's strong position in the global nuclear fuel market presents a major challenge for Washington.
  • Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said President Biden is redoubling efforts to break the US reliance on Russian nuclear fuel.
  • Russia controls about two-fifths of the global enrichment services market and supplies almost a quarter of the fuel for the US' 93 operational nuclear reactors.

 

 

Join Our Community

 

Russia's dominance in the global nuclear fuel market presents another massive challenge for Washington, especially the liberal hawks in the Biden administration, who are trying to wean Western countries off Russian energy supplies.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said President Biden is redoubling efforts to break the US reliance on Russian nuclear fuel, indicating domestic uranium-enrichment capacity could be increased with upcoming key legislation. 

"We are going to get Congressional support in a bipartisan way for us to make our own fuel cycle supply chain independent, certainly of Russia," Granholm said in an interview at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Bloomberg quoted. 

"We've got to make this happen for our own independence and national security," she continued. 

Bringing on new capacity could take years. For instance, uranium extracted from mines to refine into fuel for nuclear reactors takes three to five years. 

Russia controls about two-fifths of the global enrichment services market and supplies almost a quarter of the fuel for the US' 93 operational nuclear reactors. This is another chokepoint the US is trying to avoid.  

Earlier this year, Washington banned imports of Russian fossil fuel products, though uranium wasn't part of the sanctions. 

"We should not be sending any money to Russia for any American energy or for any other reason," Granholm said in May.

The Biden administration is working toward expanding a uranium supply chain to wean itself off Russian supplies though top congressional Democrats recently balked at Biden's $1.5 billion request in an upcoming budget bill to support domestic uranium enrichment programs. 

"We need to signal that the US is committed to its own fuel supply as well as the conversion and enrichment components of the supply chain. 

"This investment in our own supply chain is a critical piece of that," Granholm said in Vienna. 

The American nuclear industry could soon see a resurgence since the Three Mile Island facility accident in 1979 sent it into a tailspin for decades if Granholm and the Biden administration can get funding. 

She said the government would support the demand side rather than taking direct ownership stakes in facilities. 

"We would be using the market to make sure this capability gets out," she added. "We would contract with facilities. The goal is to be independent as soon as possible."

Several nuclear fuel supply chain companies, including Honeywell International Inc., General Atomics, and Centrus Energy Corp., could benefit from atomic independence from Russia. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is The Nuclear Waste Problem Overblown?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course
An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent
Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon
Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance

Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance
Razor-Thin Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices Elevated

Razor-Thin Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices Elevated



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com