Is The Nuclear Waste Problem Overblown?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.76 -2.73 -3.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.81 -2.65 -2.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.37 -1.90 -2.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.187 +0.098 +1.38%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.404 -0.111 -4.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%
Chart Mars US 7 hours 80.89 -0.95 -1.16%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.404 -0.111 -4.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.79 -2.16 -2.35%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.48 -0.89 -0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.80 +1.24 +1.45%
Graph down Basra Light 297 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 90.79 +1.74 +1.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.32 +1.09 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.71 +0.60 +1.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 62.24 +0.55 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 85.64 +0.55 +0.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 83.89 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 81.04 +0.55 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 79.04 +0.55 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 87.99 +0.55 +0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 77.34 +0.55 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.25 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.57 -1.51 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 23 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours Wind droughts
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 18 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 4 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices Continue Plunge As Europe Fills Up Ahead Of Schedule

Germany Is Finally Rethinking Its Position On Nuclear Power

Germany Is Finally Rethinking Its Position On Nuclear Power

Germany’s Economic Minister Robert Habeck…

Romania Bets On Nuclear Energy To Reduce Dependence On Russian Gas

Romania Bets On Nuclear Energy To Reduce Dependence On Russian Gas

As Europe races to break…

Which Countries Are The Most Reliant On Nuclear Power?

Which Countries Are The Most Reliant On Nuclear Power?

Europe’s energy transition has sparked…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is The Nuclear Waste Problem Overblown?

By Robert Rapier - Sep 26, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Nuclear energy is finally gaining some political momentum.
  • While the amount of nuclear waste generated from energy operations is fairly small, many communities shun the idea of storing it themselves.
  • Recycling could prove to be a potential solution to the world’s nuclear waste issue.
Join Our Community

In the previous article, I discussed some of the developments that are taking place to make nuclear power safer, such that major accidents like those at Chernobyl and Fukushima are simply no longer possible. But the other major issue nuclear opponents generally raise is what to do with the radioactive waste that is generated during the production of nuclear power.

I posed this question to Dr. Kathryn Huff, the Assistant Secretary at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Nuclear Energy.

Addressing Nuclear Waste

The good news is that the amount of waste generated is generally small. In fact, nuclear plants have simply stored the waste on-site, but that isn’t a long-term solution to the problem.

The storage of nuclear waste is always a hot political topic. Many communities don’t want waste stored in their vicinity, and some even object to the waste being transported through their towns. That has hampered projects like the proposed Yucca Mountain nuclear waste disposal facility in Nevada, which was been studied as a potential storage facility since the 1970s.

Dr. Huff explained that nuclear waste is currently being stored onsite at nuclear plants, but the DOE is restarting the initiative to find a storage facility. Such permanent storage facilities are the approach favored by several other nations.

In fact, Finland is currently developing the world’s first permanent disposal site for high-level nuclear waste on an island off Finland’s west coast. The waste will be buried in about 100 tunnels about 1,400 feet underground. The facility is projected to hold all of Finland’s nuclear waste until about the year 2100, and is meant to contain spent fuel rods for 100,000 years. The design relies on multiple barriers designed to prevent water from reaching the waste and carrying it into the water supply. It is expected to begin operating next year.

A different approach is recycling nuclear waste to recover fissile and fertile materials for additional power production from nuclear power plants. Reprocessing nuclear waste allows for the recovery of plutonium, which is then mixed with depleted uranium oxide to make fresh fuel.

This process reduces the volume of high-level waste (HLW) by about 85%, while extracting up to 30% more energy from the uranium. It also reduces the amount of uranium that has to be mined.

Recycling policies are in place in France, some other European countries, as well as Russia, China, and Japan.

Dr. Huff explained that these policies work in France because the same entity is responsible for all parts of the nuclear process — from the reactor, waste, and repository. That is not the case in the U.S., and that complicates efforts to deal with this issue. Thus, this is more of a long-term option for the U.S.

Ramping up Nuclear Power

Finally, I asked Dr. Huff what the U.S. is doing to kick start nuclear power in the U.S., and push U.S. technology to the rest of the world.

She said that political support for nuclear power is improving. The bipartisan infrastructure law allocated $6 billion into current reactors and $2.5 billion more into new reactor designs. There are initiatives for nuclear-powered hydrogen, and production tax credits for clean energy including nuclear. The goal is a doubling by 2050 of nuclear in the U.S.

Related: Pierre Andurand: Europe Can Replace Large Part Of Russian Gas With LNG

The International Energy Agency (IEA) also believes the world will need to double nuclear production by 2050 as it decarbonizes. So, what is the U.S. doing to aid these efforts?

The DOE- International Affairs Office has an international nuclear cooperation office. There has been a lot of interest in U.S. nuclear designs from Eastern Europe because of energy security concerns. Dr. Huff noted that we have built American reactors in China, but they want to commercialize their own technologies (which were clearly influenced by U.S. designs).  

Dr. Huff noted that not all options are appropriate for replacing retiring coal plants. Energy planning models show the grid's need for second to second energy balance. A day-to-day view might cause you to believe you needed less storage than you actually need, but short-term balancing requires fast responding power.

Nuclear plants are physically similar-sized and of the same energy output and reliability as coal plants. The grid is set up for those switchouts. The workforce is also compatible. Similar kinds of skilled trades work at coal plants that would be needed at nuclear power plants.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Best Ways To Play The Great Uranium Comeback
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent
Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude

Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude
A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.
Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming

Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming
Razor-Thin Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices Elevated

Razor-Thin Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices Elevated



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com