China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.92 +0.60 +0.90%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.32 +0.60 +0.87%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.037 +0.051 +1.71%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.052 +0.013 +0.65%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.145 +0.008 +0.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 66.02 -0.73 -1.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.145 +0.008 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 67.64 +1.36 +2.05%
Graph up Murban 4 days 68.36 +1.03 +1.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 64.48 +0.51 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 69.01 -0.45 -0.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 67.93 +0.22 +0.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 4 days 69.04 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 51.71 -0.46 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 51.60 -0.11 -0.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.85 +0.64 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 67.25 +0.64 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 62.35 +0.64 +1.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 60.70 +0.64 +1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 60.70 +0.64 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 62.70 +0.64 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 65.85 +0.64 +0.98%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 60.85 +0.64 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.75 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 56.50 -0.75 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 67.94 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 60.27 -0.53 -0.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 64.22 -0.53 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 64.22 -0.53 -0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.75 -0.75 -1.18%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 57.00 +0.50 +0.88%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 72.94 +0.64 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 58 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 14 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 23 hours *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 19 hours Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 14 hours Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 3 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 3 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 4 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 4 days Fun facts about oil?

Breaking News:

Rare Iranian Oil Cargo Reaches U.S. Shores

High Profile Nuclear Reactor Rollout Faces 3-Year Delay

High Profile Nuclear Reactor Rollout Faces 3-Year Delay

U.S. nuclear infrastructure is in…

The Biggest Obstacle For Nuclear Energy

The Biggest Obstacle For Nuclear Energy

Nuclear energy is often touted…

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

As renewable energy costs continue…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

By Irina Slav - May 31, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Chinese media have reported that researchers working on a nuclear fusion project have succeeded in holding plasma of 120 million degrees Celsius for close to two minutes.

Chinese daily Global Times reports that the so-called artificial sun as the Chinese nuclear fusion project is known also succeeded in maintaining plasma at 160 million degrees Celsius for 20 seconds.

These times, while not very long in absolute terms, are records in the quest for nuclear fusion. The next step would be to maintain these temperatures for as long as a week, according to a physics professor from the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen.

China’s nuclear fusion reactor first made headlines in 2019 when Beijing said it would soon begin operations. The reactor—the HL-2M Tokamak—was first powered at the end of last year, and its first achievement was maintaining a temperature of 100 million degrees Celsius for 100 minutes.

Nuclear fusion has become something of a modern-day philosopher’s stone. The process holds great promise for the generation of energy but making it work has proven a challenge because while the process of fusion itself is possible, it consumes more energy than it releases, which is the opposite of the goal.

Russia also recently reported nuclear fusion news. Earlier this month, state media said the T-15MD tokamak had been powered for the first time.

China and Russia are also both members of the international team building the ITER nuclear fusion project in Europe. Construction of the ITER tokamak began last year in southern France.

The reward, if nuclear fusion is achieved, would be massive. Among the benefits of the technology is ultrapowerful energy that is cheap to produce, emission-free, and virtually limitless. Nuclear fusion leaves no radioactive waste, either, which makes it as close to the perfect source of energy as possible.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will The U.S. Nuclear Industry Finally Get Government Help?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown
Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?

Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?
Will Gold Hit A New All-Time-High This Year?

Will Gold Hit A New All-Time-High This Year?
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Soar Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Soar Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution

The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com