Will China Be Able To Meet Its Lofty Nuclear Power Goals?

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.62 -0.19 -0.31%
Brent Crude 47 mins 70.75 -1.43 -1.98%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.588 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 44 mins 67.91 -1.59 -2.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.00 +0.09 +0.13%
Urals 3 days 70.80 +0.79 +1.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.15 -0.43 -0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.15 -0.43 -0.60%
Bonny Light 18 hours 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.62 +0.59 +0.94%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.588 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 71.43 -0.08 -0.11%
Murban 18 hours 72.69 -0.42 -0.57%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 63.52 -1.55 -2.38%
Basra Light 18 hours 72.25 -1.60 -2.17%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 70.94 -1.62 -2.23%
Bonny Light 18 hours 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Bonny Light 18 hours 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Girassol 18 hours 71.64 -1.79 -2.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.00 +0.09 +0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.49 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 54 mins 51.50 +2.39 +4.87%
Canadian Condensate 69 days 60.35 -0.31 -0.51%
Premium Synthetic 54 mins 64.05 -0.71 -1.10%
Sweet Crude 54 mins 59.00 +0.79 +1.36%
Peace Sour 54 mins 56.00 +1.09 +1.99%
Peace Sour 54 mins 56.00 +1.09 +1.99%
Light Sour Blend 54 mins 59.35 +0.69 +1.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54 mins 64.80 -0.36 -0.55%
Central Alberta 54 mins 57.60 +0.19 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.15 -0.43 -0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 58.25 +1.50 +2.64%
Giddings 18 hours 52.00 -2.00 -3.70%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.14 +0.18 +0.25%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.76 -1.79 -3.11%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.71 -1.79 -2.91%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.71 -1.79 -2.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 58.25 -1.75 -2.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 -0.50 -0.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.75 -0.31 -0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 11 minutes Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 15 minutes Extinction Rebellion Wants to Do Away with Economic Growth
  • 45 mins Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 15 mins OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 10 hours OPEC's Barkindo Says Impossible To Eliminate Iranian Oil From Market
  • 2 hours Huawei goes from Strength To Strength, Despite Political Controversy
  • 21 mins Drilling Ban NY
  • 3 hours How long would it take to get Venezuela's oil flowing?
  • 5 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 7 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Trump's Attempts to Interfere in the Special Counsel Investigation
  • 4 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 23 mins Section 232 Uranium
  • 51 mins Nothing Better than Li-Ion on the Horizon
  • 4 hours Gas Flaring

Breaking News:

OPEC’s Head In Tehran: Organization Tries To Depoliticize Oil

Alt Text

Nuclear Power Becomes Critical To Arctic Dominance

Small Modular Reactors could become…

Alt Text

Turkey’s Big Nuclear Energy Ambitions

Despite operational challenges, delays and…

Alt Text

Russia Pulls Ahead In Middle East Nuclear Race

The somewhat soured relations between…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Will China Be Able To Meet Its Lofty Nuclear Power Goals?

By Haley Zaremba - May 02, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Nuclear energy

Chinese representatives had a lot to say at this month’s 2019 Spring International Summit at China's Nuclear Energy Sustainability Forum in Beijing. Yu Jianfeng, chairman of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), said that as the global society ushers in a new era of clean energy development, China is leading the charge. Over the last three years, according to Yu, China’s clean energy sector has seen the fastest rate of growth in the world thanks to its booming hydro, wind, solar and nuclear sectors.

After a late entrance to the nuclear power game in the 1990s, China has risen through the ranks to represent the third biggest nuclear fleet in the world with 45.9 gigawatts of installed nuclear power production capacity at the end of 2018, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. Projections released by the Chinese government show that China could take the United States’ place as the number one nuclear energy producer in the world within the next ten years. As World Politics Review reports, “Chinese companies have been eyeing export opportunities from Argentina to Saudi Arabia and from the United Kingdom to Romania. Nuclear energy officials in Japan, South Korea, France and the United States fear that China’s state-owned nuclear companies are taking advantage of the same kind of government policies and commercial practices—from protectionism and subsidies to espionage and intellectual property theft—that they believe have helped China to dominate other industrial sectors.”

This is not the full story, however, as the Chinese nuclear sector may have grand plans, but may not actually have the means to fully realize them. In fact, according to a forecast released by the China Electricity Council just this week, China will not be able to meet its lofty nuclear power generation goal for next year. The nation’s target for total nuclear capacity by 2020 is 58 gigawatts (GW), but China will likely fall short at a projected 53 GW, according to numbers cited by China Electricity Council vice chairman Wei Shaofeng at the selfsame China Nuclear Energy Sustainable Development Forum where Chinese nuclear potential was being touted by many other industry insiders. Related: Economists: Higher Oil Prices Here To Stay

According to reporting by Reuters, China currently has 11 new nuclear power units currently under construction, and World Nuclear News says that China “accounts for about one-fifth of nuclear capacity under construction globally - 10.8 GWe of the 56.3 GWe total“. That being said, China’s nuclear energy sector is currently being bogged down by a major slowdown in its reactor building program in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in nearby Japan, where the cleanup attempt of the nuclear site is ongoing. Not a single new reactor building project has been approved in the past three years in China, thanks to a discouraging combination of what Reuters says are “spiraling costs, delays for key projects and safety concerns about new technologies.”

China is not giving up, however, on its nuclear energy dreams. Just last month, two new nuclear reactor projects in southeast China got the ball rolling for a resurgence of new nuclear energy growth by environmental impact assessments to regulators. World Nuclear News also reports that China’s nuclear industry is ready for a renaissance: “This hiatus is expected to end soon now that the first EPR and AP1000 units are in operation at Taishan and Yangjiang, respectively. In parallel, construction of the first indigenous Haulong One units, Fuqing 5 and 6, is progressing with installation of large components, such as the steam turbine, at an advanced stage.”

In his address at this month’s nuclear energy summit, Wei also offered some hopeful figures alongside the news that his nation will not reach their nuclear energy target for next year. If China increases its rate of nuclear construction to build between six and eight news reactors per year from 2021 to 2030, he said, Chinese nuclear power generation capacity would reach 137 GW by 2030 and potentially even reach 200 GW by 2035.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

China Aims For Nuclear Dominance
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis

U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis
Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen

Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen

 Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

 Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

 19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com