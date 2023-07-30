Geothermal Energy: The Hot New Trend In Renewable Power

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 80.58 +0.49 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 84.99 +0.75 +0.89%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.32 -0.36 -0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.638 +0.043 +1.66%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.956 +0.005 +0.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 2 days 81.03 +0.64 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.956 +0.005 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 83.72 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 3 days 85.40 +0.66 +0.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 83.75 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Basra Light 608 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.95 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.92 +0.34 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 61 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 58.84 +1.31 +2.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 82.24 +1.31 +1.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 80.49 +1.31 +1.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 77.64 +1.31 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 74.34 +1.31 +1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 74.34 +1.31 +1.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 75.64 +1.31 +1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 84.59 +1.31 +1.57%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 73.94 +1.31 +1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.32 +0.46 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.29 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 74.77 +0.46 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.50 +1.25 +1.66%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.75 -2.25 -3.26%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

White House Looks To Speed Up Clean Energy Permits

Europe Is Betting Big On Geothermal Energy

Europe Is Betting Big On Geothermal Energy

Europe is set to spend…

Why Japan Isn’t Tapping It's Incredible Geothermal Potential

Why Japan Isn’t Tapping It's Incredible Geothermal Potential

Power generation has been a…

Why Fracking May Start To Embrace A New Form Of Energy

Why Fracking May Start To Embrace A New Form Of Energy

Despite its many obvious benefits,…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Geothermal Energy
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Geothermal Energy: The Hot New Trend In Renewable Power

By Felicity Bradstock - Jul 30, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Countries worldwide, including the U.K., Japan, Kenya, and Indonesia, are looking to develop their geothermal energy capacities to diversify their renewable energy mix.
  • Technological improvements and increased funding for research and development are expected to expand geothermally viable regions and boost investor confidence.
  • Activities range from assessing deep geothermal potential in the U.K. and commercialising new geothermal technology in Germany, to assisting regional development of geothermal resources in Africa and extending geothermal energy programs in Indonesia.
Join Our Community
Geothermal Energy

An increasing number of countries are exploring the potential to develop their geothermal energy capacity as governments look to expand their energy portfolios to include a broader range of renewable sources. As the U.K. assesses its deep geothermal potential, a major Japanese utility is betting big on geothermal energy in Germany, and Kenya is taking a regional approach to developing capacity. Greater investment in the sector is expected to continue supporting technological breakthroughs to draw investor interest and make operations more economically viable. 

Geothermal operations use steam to produce energy. This steam is derived from reservoirs of hot water, typically a few miles below the earth’s surface. The steam is used to turn a turbine, which powers a generator to produce electricity. There are three varieties of geothermal power plants: dry steam, flash steam, and binary cycle. Dry steam power plants use underground steam resources, piping steam from underground wells to a power plant. Flash steam is the most common form, using geothermal reservoirs of water with temperatures above 182°C. The hot water travels through wells in the ground under its own pressure, which lessens the higher it travels to produce steam to power a turbine. Finally, binary steam power plants use the heat from hot water to boil a working fluid, typically an organic compound with a low boiling point, which is then vaporised in a heat exchanger and used to turn a turbine.

British Geological Survey (BGS) and Arup, a British engineering consultancy, recently developed a White Paper entitled ‘The case for deep geothermal energy — unlocking investment at scale in the UK’, funded by the U.K. government. It aimed to assess the opportunities for constructing deep geothermal projects across the country to help diversify Britain’s renewable energy mix. To develop deep geothermal systems, companies must drill deep wells to reach higher-temperature heat sources at depths of more than 500 m. There is significant potential to develop these resources in the U.K., but the complex drilling operations come at a high cost, which has so far deterred developers. 

However, as technologies are improving, thanks to greater funding for research and development in the renewable energy industry, the number of areas where geothermal exploitation is economically viable is expected to increase. Most of the U.K.’s deep geothermal resources can be found in deep sedimentary basinsacross the country. The White Paper recommends that the government promotes geothermal energy as one of the U.K.’s renewable energy resources to boost investor confidence and promote awareness of the energy source. The establishment of a regulatory body could also support the development of new projects, while a licensing system could help streamline future projects.  

In Japan, one of the country’s biggest utility groups, Chubu Electric Power, announced plans to buy into a geothermal energy project in Germany. Chabu is purchasing a 40 percent stake in the company, which plans to develop first-of-its-kind geothermal power and district heating project in Bavaria. It will use Eavor-Loop technology developed by Canadian start-up Eavor, transforming sub-surface heat from the Earth’s core into renewable energy, without the need to discover underground hot-water reservoirs. Chabu already invested in Eavor itself in 2022 and hopes to promote the commercialisation of the new technology in Germany. 

Meanwhile, in 2022, Kenya – which drilled its first geothermal well in the 1950s and opened its first power plant in 1981, came seventh in the world for geothermal energy production. Kenya produces around 47 percent of its energy from geothermal resources. It is one of only two African countries, alongside Ethiopia, that produces geothermal energy. The East African country hopes to assist neighbouring states with their geothermal ambitions, in a bid to support the regional development of clean energy resources in line with the global green transition. KenGen, the government entity that operates Kenya’s geothermal power plant, is providing technical support to other countries in the region, having already drilled multiple geothermal wells in Ethiopia and Djibouti to assess their potential. 

And this month, the governments of Indonesia and New Zealand confirmed their cooperation in geothermal energy projects. Indonesia-Aotearoa New Zealand Geothermal Energy Program (PINZ) has been extended for 2023-2028, with a funding commitment of $9.9 million from the New Zealand government to develop Indonesia’s geothermal industry. This partnership has existed for over a decade, to support Indonesia’s clean energy transition. 

Several governments around the globe are increasing their investments in research and development into geothermal energy, aiming to diversify the renewable energy mix and reduce reliance on any single energy source. Investment into geothermal energy technology in recent years has already led to advancements that are expected to make new operations more economically viable, with further breakthroughs expected to come as the global geothermal market is established. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oilfield Service Giants Are Betting Big On ‘New Energy’ Tech
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming
NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel

NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel
3 Under-The-Radar EV Stocks For A Summer Of Disruption

3 Under-The-Radar EV Stocks For A Summer Of Disruption
Russian Crude Oil Exports Continue To Plunge  

Russian Crude Oil Exports Continue To Plunge  
Clean Energy Investor: OPEC+ Breakup Could Send Oil Down To $35

Clean Energy Investor: OPEC+ Breakup Could Send Oil Down To $35

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com