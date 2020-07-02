A Look At Europe’s Ambitious $140 Billion Hydrogen Plan

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 42.77 +0.74 +1.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 1.734 +0.063 +3.77%
Graph up Mars US 20 mins 40.82 +0.50 +1.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 42.66 +4.44 +11.62%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.25 +0.80 +1.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.43 +2.15 +6.27%
Chart Natural Gas 20 mins 1.734 +0.063 +3.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 42.55 +0.46 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.01 +0.83 +1.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 41.74 +0.49 +1.19%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.41 +0.88 +1.98%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.97 +0.59 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.42 +0.39 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.66 +4.44 +11.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 27.36 -0.48 -1.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 36.32 +0.55 +1.54%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.82 +0.55 +1.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 40.22 +0.55 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 39.82 +0.55 +1.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 34.82 +0.55 +1.60%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 34.82 +0.55 +1.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 35.32 +0.55 +1.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 39.82 +0.55 +1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 34.82 +0.55 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.25 +0.50 +1.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.00 +0.50 +1.69%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.09 -0.25 -0.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.77 +0.55 +1.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.72 +0.55 +1.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.72 +0.55 +1.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.25 +0.50 +1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.00 +0.50 +1.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.46 +0.55 +1.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 2 hours Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 3 hours Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 2 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 20 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 53 mins Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 1 hour Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 8 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 22 hours U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 23 hours Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 1 day CoVid in Spain, 9 months before China
  • 1 day Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 1 day The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist

Breaking News:

U.S. Looks For Ways To Cut Off Iranian Gasoline Shipments To Venezuela

Hydrogen Fuel Economy Is Finally Going Mainstream

Hydrogen Fuel Economy Is Finally Going Mainstream

Hydrogen power has been on…

Can Hydrogen Trucks Kill Diesel Demand?

Can Hydrogen Trucks Kill Diesel Demand?

As electric vehicles continue to…

Green Hydrogen Is Right Around The Corner

Green Hydrogen Is Right Around The Corner

Hydrogen has long been touted…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Fuel Cells
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Look At Europe’s Ambitious $140 Billion Hydrogen Plan

By Vanand Meliksetian - Jul 02, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Europe’s most powerful supranational organization, the European Commission has earmarked the energy transition as one of the most important topics for the coming years. The European Green Deal is one of its most ambitious plans to mobilize at least €1 trillion in public-private investments over the next decade. Recently the highly anticipated hydrogen strategy was leaked revealing how Europe's top policymakers intend to expand the fuel's value chain from production to transportation, storage, and consumption. 

A central ‘theme’ in Europe’s sustainability effort is the decarbonization of its industry, which requires high temperatures currently produced by burning coal and natural gas. Hydrogen is extremely promising as it is applicable throughout the energy value chain. Although production through electrolysis is preferred for sustainable purposes, steam methane reforming is used much more often due to low costs. The EC’s hydrogen strategy intends to tackle these challenges and establish a 40 GW market by 2030.

Imports and energy security

The EU is blessed with the availability of some of the world’s largest hydrocarbon deposits in its near abroad. At the same time, it is a strategic disadvantage that most of these reserves are located in sometimes unfriendly and unstable regions such as North Africa, the Middle East, and former Soviet countries. Energy security is an important topic for a continent that is mostly dependent on imports.

Therefore, strengthening energy security is an important goal by increasing domestic production and reducing dependence on foreign exporters of hydrocarbons. Also, domestic hydrogen production provides an economic stimulus to local energy conglomerates such as Siemens which has made electrolysis-related technologies a top priority.

Europe’s hydrogen plan

Currently, 8 million tons/year of ‘grey’ hydrogen are produced in the EU through steam reforming which emits a significant amount of CO2. In theory, these facilities can be enhanced with carbon capture and storage technology to limit environmental damage and produce 'blue' hydrogen. The leaked document speaks of ‘blue’ hydrogen as a bridging method. Further along the road, however, electrolysis capacity needs to be expanded to produce ‘green’ hydrogen. Related: 3 Oil Stocks With Good Upside And 3 To Avoid

For the plan to become a commercial success, costs need to decrease significantly and compete with fossil fuels. Currently, 'grey' hydrogen can be produced for €1.5/kg, which needs to become the target price for future ‘green’ production. According to the International Energy Agency, the production of ‘green’ hydrogen is around €3.50 to €5/kg. Two factors are the main drivers for cost reductions: availability of cheap electricity and innovations in the production of electrolyzers. Government commitment and a long-term strategy are essential in inducing companies to invest.

The EC’s leaked strategy

Currently, the European hydrogen economy has a turnover of €2 billion. The EC’s has set an ambitious goal of €140 billion by 2030. Besides the obvious geopolitical and technical advantages, some 140.000 jobs could be created along the way.

Although previously similar efforts have been made, strong support from EU institutions in Brussels and several national governments make a convincing case concerning the hydrogen strategy. Germany recently unveiled a €9 billion plan to set up its hydrogen economy. In the Netherlands, also, government officials are waking up to the opportunity as businesses have lobbied intensively. 

Furthermore, the EC announced it will launch a Clean Hydrogen Alliance that would strengthen and extend supply chains in Europe. According to the Commission the chemical industry, steel factories, and transportation are the most obvious beneficiaries where demand is expected to be the highest.

Although the leaked strategy is ambitious and timely framed, Europe as a whole needs to do some catching up. Notably, certain Asian countries have taken an interest in hydrogen long before the EU did so which is reflected in their investments in hydrogen-related technologies. While financial support in the EU stands at €0.50 per capita, Japan has invested €3 and China even €4.

Although there is a financial disadvantage, the EU excels through an integrated approach. The EC's President Ursula von der Leyen, for example, declared hydrogen part of the new industrial policy. Originally the strategy was intended for publication on Wednesday 8 July. Despite the leak, expect EU officials to enthusiastically present the complete document as hydrogen is regarded as a critical part of Europe’s future energy system.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Hydrogen Fuel Economy Is Finally Going Mainstream
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Country That Won The Oil War

The Country That Won The Oil War
Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True
Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced

Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced
Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins

Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins
Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com