The U.S. Plan To Power 100% Of Its Flights With Renewable Jet Fuel

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.54 -0.61 -0.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 28 mins 88.79 -0.53 -0.59%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.49 -0.86 -0.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 6.892 -0.063 -0.91%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.514 -0.064 -2.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.02 +2.20 +2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.27 +0.46 +0.51%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 80.85 +3.20 +4.12%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.514 -0.064 -2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.30 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.62 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.88 +1.35 +1.64%
Graph down Basra Light 304 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 89.94 +2.40 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.02 +2.20 +2.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.02 +2.20 +2.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.85 +2.38 +2.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.27 +0.46 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.51 +3.11 +5.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 60.90 +3.65 +6.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.30 +3.65 +4.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 82.55 +3.65 +4.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 79.70 +3.65 +4.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 76.40 +3.65 +5.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 76.40 +3.65 +5.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 77.70 +3.65 +4.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 86.65 +3.65 +4.40%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 76.00 +3.65 +5.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.75 +5.50 +7.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.50 +5.50 +8.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.09 +1.75 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.78 +3.65 +4.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.63 +3.65 +4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.63 +3.65 +4.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.75 +5.50 +7.51%
Chart Kansas Common 38 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.66 +6.24 +7.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 7 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 3 hours Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 5 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 19 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 13 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 10 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Kremlin Calls Nord Stream Attacks State-Sponsored “Terrorism”

Biden May Cut 2022 Biofuel Blending Mandates: Report

Biden May Cut 2022 Biofuel Blending Mandates: Report

President Joe Biden is considering…

Global Food Prices Soaring As Demand For Biofuels Continues To Climb

Global Food Prices Soaring As Demand For Biofuels Continues To Climb

Accelerating demand for renewable biodiesel…

Biomass: The EU's Great 'Clean Energy' Fraud

Biomass: The EU's Great 'Clean Energy' Fraud

For more than a decade,…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Plan To Power 100% Of Its Flights With Renewable Jet Fuel

By Felicity Bradstock - Sep 29, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Renewable jet fuel currently accounts for only 0.1 percent of aviation fuel, a percentage that needs to increase to 5 percent by 2030 according to the IEA’s estimates.
  • To achieve the necessary growth in renewable jet fuel,  costs will have to fall, governments will have to offer incentives for switching to it, and greater diversification of feedstocks is required.
  • The U.S. Department of Energy has released a roadmap that outlines the necessary steps to meet 100 percent of domestic aviation fuel demand with sustainable fuel by 2050.
Join Our Community

Several world powers are launching renewable jet fuel initiatives in the race to be the first to provide a greener way to fly. With strict decarbonization policies being introduced by governments around the globe, several airlines are looking to decarbonize, as well as become more competitive in response to mounting public pressure to be more environmentally friendly. But when will airlines be able to deliver on renewable jet fuel promises?  

Renewable jet fuel, also known as aviation biofuels and biojet kerosene, currently accounts for 0.1 percent of aviation fuel. Most biofuels are made from conventional feedstocks such as sugar cane, corn, and soybeans. HEFA biojet kerosene is also made from vegetable oils and waste oils.

To support net-zero aims, this percentage needs to increase to 5 percent by 2030, according to estimates by the International Energy Agency (IEA). To achieve this, the cost of biojet fuel will need to be reduced to compete with lower-cost fossil jet fuel, governments must also introduce policies supporting the switch and offer incentives to aviation companies, and there must be a greater diversification of feedstocks, according to the IEA. Switching dependence from conventional feedstocks to advanced feedstocks produced from wastes, residues, and dedicated crops would help shift reliance on food supplies and create greater diversification in biofuel production. 

This month, the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) released a roadmap on how to achieve carbon-neutral aviation emissions. The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge Roadmap outlines steps to meet 100 percent of the domestic aviation fuel demand with sustainable fuel by 2050. The roadmap offers a government-wide strategy for the development of technologies supporting the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs). 

The U.S. Departments of Energy, Agriculture, Transportation, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Federal Aviation Administration will be working in partnership to enhance technological innovation in the sector and help the U.S. to establish itself as a SAF global market leader, supporting the country’s net-zero aims.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm explains, “From field to flight, this data-driven technology strategy will help guide America’s scientists and industry to chart our course to clean skies.” She added, “Not only is Sustainable Aviation Fuel critical to decarbonising the airline industry and reaching our climate goals, but this plan will help American companies corner the market on a valuable emerging industry.”

At present, the U.S. commercial aviation industry contributes around 2 percent of the country’s CO2 emissions, which demonstrates the impact that a switch to SAFs would have on emissions. The DoE emphasizes that SAFs can be produced using biomass, and the U.S. has the potential to make 50-60 billion gallons of low-carbon fuels a year from renewable and waste resources. 

Europe has taken similar steps by launching its ReFuelEU Aviation initiative as part of its fit for 55 package in 2021. The policy puts forward several proposals to develop the SAF market including obligating fuel suppliers to distribute SAF when supplying fuel at EU airports to enhance SAF uptake by airlines and reduce aviation-related emissions. The initiative also ensures that all flights leaving from larger E.U. airports are carrying a minimum amount of SAF. 

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the E.U.’s aviation regulatory organization, is supporting the SAF development and expects the adoption of jet biofuels will help Europe to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. The European Commission has tasked the EASA to play an active role in the ReFuelEU Aviation legislative proposal to increase both the supply and demand for SAF in the region. 

However, the E.U. initiative has attracted criticism this month for potentially leading to a rise in greenhouse gas emissions. A recent report from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), a green mobility NGO, suggests that lawmakers should only permit the use of feedstocks included in Annex IX of the EU’s Renewable Energy Directive. The concern is that the expansion of feedstocks used for jet biofuel production could lead to higher emissions as well as drive up food prices. Related: Russia Is Flaring Less And Keeping Natural Gas In The Ground

Chelsea Baldino, one of the report’s authors, stated “Parliament’s efforts to exclude some problematic feedstocks, namely intermediate crops, palm and soy-derived products, and soapstock and its derivatives, would be a step towards improving the climate impact of Europe’s jet fuel. 

Meanwhile, private aviation companies are working on developing their own renewable fuels. American Airlines (AA) completed a deal this summer with the biofuel company Gevo to buy 500 million gallons of sustainable airline fuel (SAF) over five years. AA hopes to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and reported using over 1 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel last year. 

The CEO of Airbus, Guillaume Faury, also addressed the switch stating: “Probably in the long run — in many decades — we will find a very optimised way of sustainable energy but in the transition, the fast way is to use the SAF, and they are available now.” 

While governments and regional bodies around the world are putting policies into place to support the development of sustainable aviation fuels, airlines are also battling it out to increase their use of SAFs and cut emissions. Greater regulatory support will likely help airlines around the globe develop SAF production and encourage airlines to switch to SAFs.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Inflation Reduction Act Is Both Good And Bad News For U.S Biofuels
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course
An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent
Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon
Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance

Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance
Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming

Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com