The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 62.86 -0.28 -0.44%
Brent Crude 11 mins 72.87 +0.04 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.557 +0.273 +8.31%
Mars US 3 days 67.54 -0.55 -0.81%
Opec Basket 5 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
Urals 4 days 73.84 +3.62 +5.16%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 5 days 70.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.557 +0.273 +8.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 70.64 -0.09 -0.13%
Murban 15 hours 72.99 -0.68 -0.92%
Iran Heavy 4 days 68.01 -0.24 -0.35%
Basra Light 4 days 72.34 -0.06 -0.08%
Saharan Blend 4 days 70.97 -0.92 -1.28%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Girassol 4 days 72.07 -0.13 -0.18%
Opec Basket 5 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 26.41 +1.21 +4.80%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 15.64 -0.05 -0.32%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 45.14 -0.55 -1.20%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.24 -0.55 -0.86%
Sweet Crude 4 days 23.24 +0.55 +2.42%
Peace Sour 4 days 19.14 +5.45 +39.81%
Peace Sour 4 days 19.14 +5.45 +39.81%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 41.14 -0.55 -1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 28.14 -0.55 -1.92%
Central Alberta 4 days 15.14 -0.55 -3.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 4 days 53.25 -0.75 -1.39%
ANS West Coast 1 min 75.96 +2.72 +3.71%
West Texas Sour 4 days 57.09 -0.55 -0.95%
Eagle Ford 4 days 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 4 days 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 59.59 -0.55 -0.91%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.50 -0.50 -0.93%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.15 -0.55 -0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Petrol versus EV
  • 11 minutes Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War
  • 14 minutes Oil Rally Faces Tidal Wave of Supply
  • 2 hours US Coal On Track For Record Capacity Decline, Closing 15.4 Gigawatts
  • 3 hours A lesson from VW
  • 5 hours Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 43 mins A powerful new battery could give us electric planes that don’t pollute
  • 4 hours Regime: Despite Sanctions, Iran Will Sell Oil
  • 6 hours Iranian Tankers Go Dark
  • 11 hours Natural Gas Trucking in Los Angeles
  • 10 hours HIgher natural gas prices 2019 and beyond
  • 9 hours "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 9 hours Are there more electric or natural gas vehicles in the world?
  • 20 hours US electricity customers are unknowingly paying an extra $1 Billion for coal power
  • 9 hours Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 1 day Gloom and Doom, and Oil at $120

Breaking News:

Nigeria's NNPC Could Ink Oil Swap Deals With Two More Supermajors

Alt Text

Is U.S. Biofuel In Jeopardy?

With the reversal of previous…

Alt Text

Biofuel Breakthrough Uses Algae To Create Hydrogen

New breakthrough uses solar energy…

Alt Text

Corn States Win In Fight Against Refiners

The Trump administration has shelved…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

By Robert Rapier - Nov 05, 2018, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Etanol

Ethanol is known to damage small gasoline-powered engines, such as those in lawnmowers and leaf blowers. Consumer Reports explains:

A Department of Energy study found that E15 caused hotter operating temperatures, erratic running, and engine-part failure. But even gas with the usual 10 percent ethanol (E10) could help destroy small engines. ‘Ethanol has inherent properties that can cause corrosion of metal parts, including carburetors, degradation of plastic and rubber components, harder starting, and reduced engine life,’ says Marv Klowak, global vice president of research and development for Briggs & Stratton, the largest manufacturer of small engines. ‘The higher the ethanol content, the more acute the effects.’ Servicing dealers are reporting similar problems, even with E10, according to the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, the industry’s trade group.”

I have some firsthand experience with this. A few years ago, I lived in Hawaii. In my location, it was difficult to get ethanol-free gasoline. I bought a brand-new lawnmower when I moved to Hawaii, and within six months it stopped working. I opened up the carburetor and found that the float was stuck in place with what looked like varnish. I assumed it was probably residue from components that had been dissolved by ethanol.

About a year later, I was mowing, and I heard a loud explosion and a thud against my house. The lawnmower sputtered and died. At first, I didn’t know what had happened, but a closer examination showed that a hole larger than a quarter had been blown out of the lawnmower’s engine. This was a catastrophic failure of the metal in the engine block.

I suspected that ethanol was the culprit, although I couldn’t prove it. But it did make me think about the possible implications.

The ethanol industry is profitable because there is a mandate requiring the use of ethanol in the fuel supply. Although there is a natural market for ethanol as an octane enhancer for gasoline, it would certainly be lower than the levels that are presently mandated. This means that wealth is being transferred from across the U.S. into ethanol-producing states.

But who is responsible for the consequences when ethanol damages small engines? I can tell you that in my case, I had to buy a new lawnmower. I expect that is the situation in many cases where ethanol damages an engine. The ethanol industry profits, but they don’t bear all the costs. Related: Trade War Could Be ‘Pivotal’ For U.S. LNG

This isn’t a hypothetical. Ethanol is known to damage small engines, as well as some older automobile engines. So, now that the Trump Administration has announced plans to allow higher ethanol blends to be sold year-round, it is inevitable that more repair costs are going to pushed onto consumers. This is just another way of subsidizing the ethanol industry.

This week the oil industry threatened to sue the Trump Administration over the change, arguing that Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), under the Clean Air Act, does not have the authority to make this change. Rather, they argue, it requires an act of Congress. The American Petroleum Institute (API) also released a poll last week showing that the majority of voters are concerned about the proposed change, due to the potential impact on vehicles.

The ethanol industry will claim this is about choice. But that’s not true. The ethanol industry doesn’t want consumers to have an unhindered option to choose ethanol-free gasoline.  If they did, we wouldn’t have an ethanol mandate. So we end up with a fuel that is forced by government mandate into the fuel supply, and the negative costs get passed on to consumers.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Death Of Algal Biofuel
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True
Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

 What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

 U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

 Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com