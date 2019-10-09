Big Oil Baffled By Trump’s Flip Flop On Ethanol Policy

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 51.87 -0.72 -1.37%
Brent Crude 1 hour 58.32 +0.08 +0.14%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.235 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 2 hours 53.04 -0.04 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.53 -0.56 -0.95%
Urals 18 hours 53.25 -1.45 -2.65%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.79 +0.13 +0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.79 +0.13 +0.23%
Bonny Light 18 hours 59.92 +1.16 +1.97%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.66 -0.93 -1.80%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.235 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 57.55 -0.44 -0.76%
Murban 18 hours 59.61 -0.32 -0.53%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 51.45 +1.15 +2.29%
Basra Light 18 hours 63.55 +0.88 +1.40%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 59.51 +1.27 +2.18%
Bonny Light 18 hours 59.92 +1.16 +1.97%
Bonny Light 18 hours 59.92 +1.16 +1.97%
Girassol 18 hours 60.98 +1.18 +1.97%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.53 -0.56 -0.95%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 36.13 -0.87 -2.35%
Canadian Condensate 50 days 46.63 -0.12 -0.26%
Premium Synthetic 40 days 53.03 -0.12 -0.23%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 48.23 -0.12 -0.25%
Peace Sour 1 hour 46.63 +0.13 +0.28%
Peace Sour 1 hour 46.63 +0.13 +0.28%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 48.88 +0.13 +0.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 52.63 +0.13 +0.25%
Central Alberta 1 hour 47.63 +0.63 +1.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 55.79 +0.13 +0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 18 hours 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
ANS West Coast 27 days 60.49 +0.54 +0.90%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 46.54 -0.04 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.49 -0.04 -0.08%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.49 -0.04 -0.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.06 -0.12 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Offshore is changing
  • 7 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 9 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 42 mins Climate Week / + ''Capitalism Doesn't Threaten Humanity''
  • 11 hours Danish Academic Study Finds Diversity Is Not A Strength
  • 4 hours KURDS LEFT HIGH AND DRY TO DIE?
  • 1 hour Boring! See Ya Clowns, And Have Fun In Germany
  • 16 mins 'MAGA' Listed On College's White Supremacy Pyramid
  • 5 hours The Founders Of The USA Warned You About Central Banking
  • 10 hours Climate Protesters Blocking Roads etc...
  • 1 hour Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 6 hours The Myth of Chinese and Indian Engineers
  • 22 hours 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 41 mins Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 9 hours USGS Est. 214 trillion Cubic Ft. of Gas in Appalachia
  • 24 hours Can we talk TRANSFER PRICING > Tariffs affect Companies that moved mfg to China to avoid taxes and to employ slave labor at low wages. They use "Transfer Pricing" to avoid all US taxes. They are paying for Tarriffs. Not consumers.
  • 15 mins NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 6 hours Trading Strategy

Breaking News:

Is China’s Oil Shipping Fleet Going Dark? Tankers Are Turning Off Transponders

Alt Text

The Ugly Truth About Biofuels

Biofuels are often touted as…

Alt Text

Cheaper, Cleaner Biofuel May Be Right Around The Corner

Researchers At Worcester Polytechnic Institute…

Alt Text

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

In a bid to win…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil Baffled By Trump’s Flip Flop On Ethanol Policy

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 09, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Corn Ethanol

Facing possible impeachment, President Trump is trying to patch up his badly damaged relationship with American farmers.

On Friday, the Trump administration announced its latest proposal that comes as a sort of apology to ethanol groups for an earlier decision to favor refineries. The EPA has exempted dozens of refineries from mandates on purchasing ethanol, decisions that have not gone down well in rural America.

Farmers have been loyal to Trump, and were one of his strongest constituencies in the 2016 election. Over the past 18 months, farmers have largely stuck by the president, despite getting repeatedly hammered by successive waves of tariffs that have all but eliminated China as an export market for soybeans, corn and other agricultural products.

Their patience has been tested, but many farmers stuck by him. That remained true even as the EPA under former administrator Scott Pruitt stepped up waivers to oil refiners, allowing them to get out of their blending requirements for federal ethanol mandates. Trump threw farmers year-round E15 in response, a move meant to offset the damage from the refinery waivers.

But in August, his EPA once again favored refiners, issuing 31 waivers to various refineries, reducing their mandatory ethanol blending requirements. That was the last straw for many farmers.

The waivers go beyond a sop to oil refiners. The market for ethanol has seen significant disruption, with the prices for renewable identification numbers (RINs) – the credits that are bought and sold in lieu of direct ethanol purchases – crashing after each round of waivers.

The on-the-ground impacts are all too real for those in the corn and ethanol industries. On September 24, an Iowa biodiesel plant shut down operations, just a month and a half after the batch of EPA waivers. A few others have also shut down.  Related: How Satellites Revolutionize Oil Trading

“The Trump administration said they support ethanol. And yet they suddenly let another 500 million gallons of ethanol demand evaporate by granting these waivers,” Iowa corn grower Vic Miller told Wallaces Farmer.

The Trump administration seemed to be taken aback that farmers were so irate. In the days after the August waiver decision, Iowa politicians scrambled to lobby Trump to somehow make up for the damage, lest he lose political support from Midwestern rural areas. Farmers felt betrayed, especially as news surfaced that Trump personally approved the latest round of refinery waivers.

Two weeks later, Trump tweeted that farmers would have “a giant package” coming their way and that they should “get ready!” The administration didn’t have a plan, but scrambled to come up with one, and negotiated back and forth with biofuels groups and the oil industry.

Trump seemed to approve of a proposal from ethanol advocates that would essentially offset the ethanol demand destruction from waivers by requiring higher blending requirements in 2020. But then a few days later he met with oil industry groups who warned him that any effort to favor ethanol risked refinery profits. Several U.S. senators from oil and gas states, such as Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Pat Toomey (R-PA), told Trump that he risked the elimination of refining jobs if he favored ethanol. Trump reportedly said that trying to reach an agreement between the two sides was more difficult than negotiating a peace plan with the Taliban.

As the impeachment inquiry erupted in late September, industry groups and analysts thought that the potential ethanol package would slip off the radar. “It seems his interest has waned,” one industry source familiar with the White House deliberations told Reuters.

But with his presidency in jeopardy and approval ratings underwater, the Trump administration seemingly realized that it can ill-afford to lose any more political support. Related: It’s All Or Nothing For Oil As Trade Talks Restart

On Friday, the EPA announced a change to its biofuels mandates. The agency will continue to issue so-called “hardship” waivers to small oil refineries, and instead will make up the difference by requiring larger refineries to purchase even more ethanol. Corn and ethanol groups, as well as Iowa politicians, praised the decision.

Prices for RINs jumped by 13 percent to 26 cents. That’s the highest price since June.

But, as is the case with this issue, it is zero sum. “We are deeply concerned about the Administration’s decision to, once again, play politics with our fuel system by increasing an already onerous biofuel mandate,“ Mike Sommers, CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, and Chet Thompson, CEO of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, said in a joint statement. “If this arbitrary policy was conceived to help farmers, it provides no immediate relief — instead it only further distorts the fuels market. It is by no means a win-win. We will vigorously challenge this new policy in the weeks to come and continue advocating for Congress to reform the RFS.”

“This proposal risks mass layoffs and higher gasoline and diesel prices,” Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) said.

The issue is not over. The EPA still needs to go through the formal rulemaking process, and the oil industry is expected to take legal action to stop it. “Substantial litigation is likely,” Scott Segal, a lobbyist at Bracewell LLP told Bloomberg.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Trump Prepares ‘Apology Package’ For Disgruntled Farmers
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real History Of Fracking: Oil, Bombs And Civil War

The Real History Of Fracking: Oil, Bombs And Civil War
A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 $10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

 Tech Breakthrough: Is This The End Of Lithium-Ion Batteries?

Tech Breakthrough: Is This The End Of Lithium-Ion Batteries?

 Is Bill Gates Right On Energy Investing?

Is Bill Gates Right On Energy Investing?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com