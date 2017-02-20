Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Platts To Include Norway’s Troll Crude In Brent Basket From 2018

Alt Text

Profitable Once Again: Copper Miners Report Better Numbers

A much leaner copper industry…

Alt Text

China’s Hunger For South American Copper Continues To Grow

China’s Hunger For South American…

Alt Text

Is This The Final Week For The World's Largest Copper Mine?

A dispute between unions and…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Copper
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

This Copper Hotspot Faces Another Shutdown

By Dave Forest - Feb 20, 2017, 10:32 AM CST Grasberg copper mine

All eyes in the copper world have been on stoppages at the Escondida, Chile and Grasberg, Indonesia mega-mines this past week.

But elsewhere, other concerning events are emerging for copper supply.

The major Las Bambas mine in Peru, for example, had another flare up of community protests. Which forced the operation to shut down for several days as locals blocked access roads — which were only reopened last week after the Peru government declared a state of emergency here.

And the world’s top copper-producing nation Chile also had tough news for copper miners. With yet another mine in the country being shut down, on issues between the operator and national regulators.

That’s the El Soldado copper mine, run by Anglo American. An operation that’s been in business for years, and was running toward the end of its productive life under the current mine plan.

Anglo American had come up with a plan for a redesigned mining operation — which would keep El Soldado in production, and prevent a full stoppage.

But reports emerged late last week that Chilean regulators have refused to endorse Anglo’s redesign. With Reuters first citing sources in the government as saying that the application had been rejected.

Officials from Anglo confirmed Friday that the plan has been turned down by national regulator Sernageomin. Prompting the company to take drastic action: shutting down the mine completely. Related: Record High Oil Inventories Crush Hopes For $70 Oil

Anglo said that it now plans to “immediately and temporarily suspend mine operations” at El Soldado. With the company saying it will examine options including appealing the Sernageomin decision, or submitting a new plan for the mine redesign.

The direct effect on the copper market won’t be enormous — with El Soldado producing a modest 36,000 tonnes of copper yearly. But it is one more operation lost at a time when supply concerns in the global sector are running high.

The move is also another warning sign for the Chilean mining sector in general. Where regulators have been active lately in intervening at operations around the country — including laying serious environmental charges against key producers Antofagasta and Kinross Gold.

Watch for the next actions from Anglo American, and for the reaction from the government. This could be yet another signal of looming problems for miners in this critical region.

Here’s to going back to the drawing board.

By Dave Forest

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Profitable Once Again: Copper Miners Report Better Numbers
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Artificial Intelligence To Reveal The Biggest Secret In Oil

Artificial Intelligence To Reveal The Biggest Secret In Oil

 Why Sub $50 Oil Is More Likely Than $70 Oil

Why Sub $50 Oil Is More Likely Than $70 Oil

 OPEC Ready To Cut Deeper

OPEC Ready To Cut Deeper

 Are Oil Markets Ignoring Demand?

Are Oil Markets Ignoring Demand?

Most Commented

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com