Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

The Next Energy Revolution: Petrolithium

The Next Energy Revolution: Petrolithium

Petrolithium, distilled from heavy oil…

Tillerson Discloses Assets Of $400 Million

Tillerson Discloses Assets Of $400 Million

One day after Exxon announced…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Yemen To Export First Crude Since August

By Irina Slav - Jan 06, 2017, 12:13 PM CST Pipeline

Yemen may export its first crude oil shipment since August later this month, according to fixture list data showing Glencore has booked an oil tanker, to dock in Yemen on January 15.

The 2-million-barrel very large crude carrier the Universal Brave will dock at an unnamed Yemeni port and its destination afterwards has not been disclosed.

The war-torn country, which used to get the bulk of its export revenues from oil, has not officially exported any in the past four months or more, although, Argus Media suggests that unofficial small cargoes may have been shipped from its coast.

Yemen has reserves estimated at about 3 billion barrels of crude but has been a relatively small producer, with its production set for a continual decline in the absence of any major new discoveries.

In 2014, according to figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), Yemen produced 127,000 bpd. After the war, this fell to 44,000 bpd in 2015. Nearly all oil fields have been shuttered since the start of the war, although according to Yemeni government sources, last August production at the Masila fields was restored.

Though there has been an absence of new discoveries, Yemen’s bigger problem has been the civil war that’s been raging for almost two years. Clashes between Shi’ite and Sunni tribal formations heated up with the entrance on the scene of Iran – backing the Shia Houthi rebels – and Saudi Arabia – backing the elected pro-Saudi government, now in exile – and evolved into an all-out proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

In July this year, Glencore was again the commodity trader that managed to strike an oil export deal with Yemen and loaded 3 million barrels of crude.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Gulf Of Mexico Platform Fire Put Out, Production Shut-In

Next Post

Trump’s Energy Dept Pick Perry Quits Oil Company Board

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

 The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

Most Commented

Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

Not So Prolific: U.S. Shale Faces A Reality Check

 Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com