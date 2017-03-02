Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Israel Just Started Exporting Natural Gas…To Jordan

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises – Up 125 Since OPEC Deal

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises – Up 125 Since OPEC Deal

The number of active oil…

The Secret Wealth Of The World’s Richest Oil Billionaires

The Secret Wealth Of The World’s Richest Oil Billionaires

The nationalization of an economy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Uganda Seeks $500M From China To Jumpstart Oil Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 02, 2017, 12:17 PM CST Uganda Road

Uganda has requested a loan of more than US$500 million from China’s Export–Import (EXIM) Bank that it would use to build roads in its oil belt in view of a plan to begin oil production by 2020, local media reported on Thursday, quoting Uganda’s finance minister.

It is true we put in the request and discussions are ongoing; to see how they can help us,” Finance Minister Matia Kasaija told Uganga’s newspaper Daily Monitor. “It is a matter of prioritising, and we have made it clear that these roads are much needed to help us get oil out of the ground,” Kasaija told the local daily.

Uganda does not produce oil now, but plans to start pumping crude in 2020. The first commercial oil discovery in Uganda was made in the Albertine Graben area in 2006. Since then, well appraisals have boosted Uganda’s proved crude oil reserves from zero in 2010 to 2.5 billion barrels as of the end of 2015. The Ugandan government says that the Albertine Graben area contains 6.5 billion barrels of oil in place.

But the production start date, now set for 2020, has been pushed back several times due to contractual and tax disputes, disagreements over the export routes, and how much international oil companies would export. Lack of adequate and sufficient infrastructure, as well as the low oil prices, has also been delaying some plans.

China’s CNOOC, France’s Total, and London-listed Tullow Oil are the international companies leading the exploration efforts in Uganda.

Related: Despite Promises To Cut, Iraq Raises February Oil Exports

According to estimates by the country’s energy ministry – reported by Daily Monitor – the oil companies are expected to invest up to US$8 billion in the next phase of development that would lead to the first oil production. This would come on top of other infrastructure such as the US$3.5-billion crude export pipeline to Tanzania, and a US$4-billion refinery.

Earlier this year, Total raised its stake in Uganda’s oil development, buying 64.71 percent of Tullow Oil’s interests in several exploration areas for US$900 million, which has left Tullow Oil with an 11.76-percent interest in the project.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kuwait Energy Seeks London Listing, Hopes For $1B Valuation

Next Post

Israel Just Started Exporting Natural Gas…To Jordan

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com