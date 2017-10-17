Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.06 +0.18 +0.35%
Brent Crude 58.23 +0.35 +0.60%
Mars US 53.03 -0.06 -0.11%
Opec Basket 55.74 +0.62 +1.12%
Urals 54.44 -0.30 -0.55%
Louisiana Light 57.76 +0.43 +0.75%
Bonny Light 57.49 -0.19 -0.33%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.33 +0.73 +1.50%
Natural Gas 2.933 -0.03 -0.98%
Marine 55.88 +0.30 +0.54%
Murban 58.53 +0.25 +0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.26 -0.36 -0.66%
Basra Light 53.51 +0.03 +0.06%
Saharan Blend 57.46 -0.14 -0.24%
Girassol 57.74 -0.19 -0.33%
Opec Basket 55.74 +0.62 +1.12%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 39.41 -0.02 -0.05%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 57.76 +0.43 +0.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 57.30 +0.74 +1.31%
West Texas Sour 45.83 +0.01 +0.02%
Eagle Ford 49.78 +0.01 +0.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.33 +0.01 +0.02%
Kansas Common 42.00 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 56.57 +0.67 +1.20%
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 17, 2017, 2:00 PM CDT UAE

Even though the UAE’s oil firm ADNOC is seeking partnerships and exploring a possible IPO of minority stakes in some of its services units, at the holding company level ADNOC will remain wholly owned by the Abu Dhabi Government, ADNOC group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said at the Oil and Money Conference in London on Tuesday.  

ADNOC first said in July this year that it would be expanding partnerships and may list minority stakes in some of its services businesses with attractive growth and investment profiles. 

In early August, ADNOC said it would split its existing offshore oil concession into two or more concessions with new terms, and was in advanced talks with more than a dozen potential partners to do that. The offshore concession, currently operated by the Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company (ADMA-OPCO) and expiring in March next year, will be split in order to unlock greater value and increase partnership opportunities, ADNOC said.

At today’s event, ADNOC’s Al Jaber said that creative strategic partnerships were crucial to resilience in the oil and gas markets today. 

ADNOC’s oil production is currently around 3 million bpd, and the group plans to raise its production to 3.5 million bpd by 2018.

The strategic shift at the firm will also be felt in its finances.

“As part of the active management of our portfolio of assets we are looking to optimize our balance sheet to both free-up capital for re-investment and enhance returns. ADNOC is therefore considering various options with regards to its future financing strategy,” Al Jaber said.

Like all his colleagues managing large oil firms, Al Jaber also sees oil and gas as essential to the global energy mix through 2040, and believes that hydrocarbons will continue to be the “bedrock of economic growth for decades to come.”

According to Al Jaber, oil and gas would supply more than half of the global energy needs by 2040, renewables and nuclear would account for 27 percent, and coal would drop to 22 percent.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Join the discussion

