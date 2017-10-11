Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.03 +0.11 +0.22%
Brent Crude 56.65 +0.04 +0.07%
Mars US 52.18 +1.25 +2.45%
Opec Basket 54.23 +0.53 +0.99%
Urals 53.42 +1.20 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 56.48 +1.25 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 56.48 +1.25 +2.26%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.02 +1.02 +2.17%
Natural Gas 2.904 +0.01 +0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 53.73 +0.30 +0.56%
Murban 56.23 +0.30 +0.54%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.45 +1.18 +2.26%
Basra Light 52.37 +0.78 +1.51%
Saharan Blend 56.56 +1.09 +1.97%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Girassol 56.96 +1.26 +2.26%
Opec Basket 54.23 +0.53 +0.99%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.06 +0.33 +0.85%
Western Canadian Select 40.14 +1.60 +4.15%
Canadian Condensate 53.33 +1.64 +3.17%
Premium Synthetic 56.58 +2.24 +4.12%
Sweet Crude 50.58 +1.54 +3.14%
Peace Sour 47.33 +1.59 +3.48%
Peace Sour 47.33 +1.59 +3.48%
Light Sour Blend 50.28 +1.64 +3.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.43 +2.24 +4.13%
Central Alberta 49.14 +1.60 +3.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.48 +1.25 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.50 +1.50 +3.26%
Giddings 41.25 +1.50 +3.77%
ANS West Coast 55.37 +0.16 +0.29%
West Texas Sour 44.87 +1.34 +3.08%
Eagle Ford 48.82 +1.34 +2.82%
Eagle Ford 48.82 +1.34 +2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.37 +1.34 +2.91%
Kansas Common 41.25 +1.50 +3.77%
Buena Vista 55.37 +1.34 +2.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 mins Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 2 hours France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 3 hours Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 4 hours Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 5 hours Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 7 hours South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 21 hours Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 23 hours Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 1 day Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 1 day Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 1 day Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 1 day Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 1 day Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 2 days Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 2 days Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 2 days Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 2 days The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 2 days China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 2 days Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 2 days Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 2 days LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 5 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 5 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 5 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 5 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 5 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 5 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 5 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 6 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 6 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 6 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 6 days Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 6 days IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 6 days Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 6 days TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast
  • 6 days Chevron Prepares To Shut Down Gulf Platforms Ahead Of Storm
  • 7 days New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 7 days Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 7 days Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico

Breaking News:

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Russia And China Continue To Boost Oil Ties

Russia And China Continue To Boost Oil Ties

The Russia-China alliance is strengthening…

Why Russia Is Playing All Sides In The Middle East

Why Russia Is Playing All Sides In The Middle East

As the United States’ influence…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 11, 2017, 1:11 PM CDT Syria

The Kurds in Syria are vying for control over oil-rich areas in the country with the Syrian Arab army, Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem told his Russian counterpart on Wednesday.

“They [the Kurds] know well that Syria will not allow its sovereignty to be violated under any conditions,” al-Moallem told Sergey Lavrov at a meeting in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, as carried by Reuters.

“They are now drunk on U.S. assistance and support. But they need to understand that this assistance won’t last forever,” the Syrian foreign minister said.

Al-Moallem also said at the meeting with Lavrov that the U.S.-led coalition in Syria was “methodically destroying all except the IS.”

Up to 35 million Kurds live in the mountains straddling the borders of Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Iran, and Armenia. Kurds have never had an independent state, although they are the fourth-biggest ethnic group in the Middle East. Kurdish forces have been helping international coalitions to drive Islamic State out of Iraq and Syria.  

But tensions over Kurds and their self-rule have been rising since the Kurdistan region in Iraq held an independence referendum on September 25, in which the Kurds overwhelmingly voted for independence. The vote is seen as unconstitutional by Iraq and all its neighbors, as well as by Iran and Turkey—alongside the Iraq federal government—the most outspoken opponents of any Kurdish secession.

Related: Has The Bear Market In Oil Finally Ended?

Just after the Iraqi Kurdistan referendum, Syrian Kurd leaders told Reuters that they want autonomy as part of a decentralized Syria, but not secession. The Syrian government has said that it could be open to talks with Kurds when the fight against Islamic State is over.  

Backed by the U.S.-led coalition, the Kurdish YPG militia has recaptured many territories in Syria from ISIS since 2011. The main Kurdish parties in Syria now hold almost a quarter of the country.  

“Autonomy does not mean separation,” Kurdish politician Ilham Ahmed told Reuters at the end of September.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms

Next Post

France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record
Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Alt text

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com