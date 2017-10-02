Market Intelligence
﻿
WTI Crude 50.57 -1.10 -2.13%
Brent Crude 56.05 -0.74 -1.30%
Mars US 52.94 +0.05 +0.09%
Opec Basket 55.20 -0.39 -0.70%
Urals 53.52 -0.65 -1.20%
Louisiana Light 56.47 -0.28 -0.49%
Louisiana Light 56.47 -0.28 -0.49%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.02 -0.72 -1.45%
Natural Gas 2.924 -0.08 -2.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.88 -0.30 -0.54%
Murban 57.28 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.57 -0.51 -0.94%
Basra Light 52.69 -0.39 -0.73%
Saharan Blend 56.81 -0.78 -1.35%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Girassol 57.32 -0.64 -1.10%
Opec Basket 55.20 -0.39 -0.70%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.40 -1.07 -2.71%
Western Canadian Select 40.66 -0.01 -0.02%
Canadian Condensate 53.66 +0.04 +0.07%
Premium Synthetic 54.40 +0.48 +0.89%
Sweet Crude 50.10 +0.38 +0.76%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Light Sour Blend 49.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.06 +0.48 +0.90%
Central Alberta 48.70 +0.02 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.47 -0.28 -0.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.00 -1.25 -2.59%
Giddings 40.75 -1.25 -2.98%
ANS West Coast 57.34 -0.47 -0.81%
West Texas Sour 44.53 -1.09 -2.39%
Eagle Ford 48.48 -1.09 -2.20%
Eagle Ford 48.48 -1.09 -2.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.03 -1.09 -2.27%
Kansas Common 42.00 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 55.87 +0.11 +0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 55 mins Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 3 hours China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 4 hours Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 6 hours ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 7 hours Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 3 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 3 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 3 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 3 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 3 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 3 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 3 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 3 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 3 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 4 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 4 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 4 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 4 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 4 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 4 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 4 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 4 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 4 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 5 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 5 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 5 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 5 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 5 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 5 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 5 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 5 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 6 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 6 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 6 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 6 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 6 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 6 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 6 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 6 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 7 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil

Breaking News:

Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire

Can OPEC Control The Oil Bulls?

Can OPEC Control The Oil Bulls?

As Brent neared $60 this…

Abu Dhabi Expands Worldwide Solar Investments

Abu Dhabi Expands Worldwide Solar Investments

Renewable energy projects both at…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 02, 2017, 3:30 PM CDT Louisiana

Royal Dutch Shell restarted over the weekend all but one units of its 227,586-bpd Convent refinery in Louisiana, sources told Reuters on Monday, after the facility was shut down last Tuesday following a fire at a substation.

A Shell-owned transformer exploded and caused an electrical fire at a substation near the Convent plant on Tuesday night, St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office told WAFB news channel. The transformer explosion caused the plant to lose power.

“Shell’s Convent Refinery experienced an electrical fire September 26 at approximately 8 p.m. The fire caused a power interruption at the site. Shell initiated its emergency response plan, which included immediately deploying personnel to respond to the incident. All site personnel have been accounted for and there were no injuries associated with this incident. The community will notice elevated flaring during this process. All appropriate agencies were notified,” WAFB quoted the plant officials as saying in a press release at the time of the incident.   

Now, according to sources familiar with the plant’s operations who spoke to Reuters, the refinery has restarted all units except for the 45,000-bpd heavy-oil hydrocracker, which is expected to begin production at half capacity by the end of the week. The other half will undergo a previously planned overhaul that will last one month. 

Related: The Next Big Offshore Boom Is About To Happen Here

Shell became the sole owner of the Convent refinery earlier this year after it completed the transaction for the separation of assets, liabilities, and businesses of Motiva Enterprises LLC with Saudi Aramco. Under that deal, Aramco got hold of the biggest refinery in the U.S., Port Arthur in Texas, while Shell received the Norco and Convent refineries in Louisiana.

In August last year, the Convent refinery was again the site of a fire, in which no injuries were reported. In March this year, another fire broke out at the same facility, while the heavy oil hydrocracker was being restarted to full production for the first time since the August blaze, according to sources familiar with the operations who spoke to Reuters at the time.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record
Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

 Has The EIA Been Overestimating Oil Production?

Has The EIA Been Overestimating Oil Production?

Most Commented

Alt text

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com