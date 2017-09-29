Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.59 +0.03 +0.06%
Brent Crude 56.70 -0.46 -0.80%
Mars US 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
Urals 55.10 +0.31 +0.57%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.74 -0.06 -0.12%
Natural Gas 3.01 -0.00 -0.10%
Marine 55.18 -2.99 -5.14%
Murban 57.53 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.08 -0.21 -0.39%
Basra Light 53.08 -0.46 -0.86%
Saharan Blend 57.59 -0.40 -0.69%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Girassol 57.96 -0.21 -0.36%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 39.34 -0.02 -0.05%
Western Canadian Select 40.67 -0.62 -1.50%
Canadian Condensate 53.62 -0.47 -0.87%
Premium Synthetic 53.92 -0.62 -1.14%
Sweet Crude 49.72 -0.62 -1.23%
Peace Sour 47.18 -0.46 -0.97%
Peace Sour 47.18 -0.46 -0.97%
Light Sour Blend 49.18 -0.46 -0.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 53.58 -0.61 -1.13%
Central Alberta 48.68 -0.46 -0.94%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 -0.50 -1.03%
Giddings 42.00 -0.50 -1.18%
ANS West Coast 57.81 -0.01 -0.02%
West Texas Sour 45.51 -0.58 -1.26%
Eagle Ford 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Eagle Ford 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.01 -0.58 -1.19%
Kansas Common 41.75 -0.75 -1.76%
Buena Vista 55.76 -0.58 -1.03%
All Charts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil

By Irina Slav - Sep 29, 2017, 1:30 PM CDT Midland

Shale oil and gas producers need WTI prices at least US$50 oil to be able to see significant returns, analysts from Moody’s said in a research note today. For natural gas, the minimum price level to ensure reasonable profitability is US$3 per MMBtu, the analysts said.

The team studied the capital efficiency indicators of 37 shale drillers, focusing on operating cash margins and the costs associated with finding and developing oil and gas resources.

Over the first eight months of the year, WTI averaged US$49.34 a barrel, while the Henry Hub price per MMBtu of natural gas was US$3. Even though WTI prices are now above US$50 a barrel, the latest price forecast from the Energy Department sees the average for this year at US$48.83 and the average for 2018 at US$49.58.

While the Moody’s analysts acknowledged the progress that shale oil and gas producers have made in reducing their production costs, they argue that there isn’t much space left to further reduce these costs. What’s more, any additional cost reduction is more likely than not to be offset by the higher prices that oilfield service providers are now charging for their services amid the higher oil prices.

The research note suggests that the hard times are not over for many shale drillers. In his report on the note, CNBC’s Tom DiChristopher notes the substantial debt load of shale drillers, and how low breakeven levels are an insufficient indicator of profitability for the very simple reason that breakeven and profit are two different things.

As the Moody’s researchers put it, E&Ps in the shale patch, like other producers, need to be able to "recover their costs, earn a meaningful return on their investments, reinvest in further development of their acreage, repay debt and reward shareholders for the risk and cyclicality associated with the industry."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

