Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.77 +0.17 +0.34%
Brent Crude 56.40 -0.54 -0.95%
Mars US 51.90 -0.65 -1.24%
Opec Basket 54.54 +0.31 +0.57%
Urals 52.63 -0.87 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.27 +0.25 +0.52%
Natural Gas 2.991 +0.00 +0.07%
Marine 54.33 +0.60 +1.12%
Murban 56.88 +0.65 +1.16%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.05 -0.40 -0.75%
Basra Light 52.89 +0.52 +0.99%
Saharan Blend 56.06 -0.50 -0.88%
Girassol 56.50 -0.46 -0.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 38.41 -0.65 -1.66%
Western Canadian Select 40.20 +0.06 +0.15%
Canadian Condensate 53.54 +0.21 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 56.60 +0.02 +0.04%
Sweet Crude 50.80 +0.22 +0.43%
Peace Sour 47.74 +0.41 +0.87%
Light Sour Blend 50.50 +0.22 +0.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.44 +0.01 +0.02%
Central Alberta 49.40 +0.26 +0.53%
Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.00 -0.75 -1.57%
Giddings 40.75 -0.75 -1.81%
ANS West Coast 56.73 +1.36 +2.46%
West Texas Sour 44.55 -0.70 -1.55%
Eagle Ford 48.50 -0.70 -1.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.05 -0.70 -1.47%
Kansas Common 41.50 +0.25 +0.61%
Buena Vista 55.75 +0.38 +0.69%
All Charts
Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals

By RFE/RL staff - Oct 12, 2017, 5:00 PM CDT LNG

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev discussed supplying liquefied Russian natural gas to Morocco on a visit to Rabat on October 11 during which he signed a string of energy, military, and other deals.

Medvedev met with Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani and presided at a signing ceremony for 11 bilateral agreements covering cooperation in such areas as customs, agriculture, the military, culture, energy efficiency, and nuclear energy.

Medvedev touted what he called a "very promising project to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet the needs of the Moroccan economy," saying during a press conference that "the potential for cooperation is huge."

Russia's energy minister, Aleksandr Novak, on a visit to Morocco last month said an LNG regasification terminal was being built and the two countries discussed gas deliveries by the Russian groups Gazprom and Novatek, local media reported.

Morocco has few oil and gas reserves of its own and is planning to open an LNG terminal at Jorf Lasfar on the North African country's Atlantic coast in 2019, according to the Energy Ministry.

The disputed Western Sahara region that Morocco annexed in the mid-1970s also was a topic of the talks between Medvedev and El Othmani.

Medvedev is traveling with a large Russian government delegation and business executives. Morocco's King Mohammed VI hosted a lunch in the prime minister's honor.

Medvedev arrived in Morocco after a visit to Algeria, where he discussed oil prices and energy cooperation.

By RFE/RL

