Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

Permian To Be Only Shale Play That Sees Output Increase This Year

Permian To Be Only Shale Play That Sees Output Increase This Year

The Permian shale formation is…

Trump’s Infrastructure Push Is Set To Benefit These Companies

Trump’s Infrastructure Push Is Set To Benefit These Companies

Trump’s move this week to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oman Oil Company To Invest $1B In Oil, Gas Projects In 2017

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 31, 2017, 4:14 PM CST Omani oil

State-held Oman Oil Company plans to invest US$1 billion in developing various upstream and downstream projects in Oman this year, the firm’s chief executive Isam Al Zadjali said on Tuesday.

Oman Oil Company and its subsidiaries have several major projects in various stages of planning, design and development, including the Salalah LPG project, an ammonia project to expand the Salalah methanol unit, the Duqm gas pipeline, Sohar-Wadi Al Jissi gas pipeline, and a large crude oil storage facility at Ras Al Markaz near Duqm, and several other energy projects in the Duqm free zone.

“Salalah LPG project has already been approved by the board and we are negotiating with banks for a financial closure in the next few weeks. We are also going to recommend to our board an ammonia project, which is a (downstream) expansion of Salalah Methanol project,” Times of Oman quoted Al Zadjali as telling reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Oman Oil Company (OOC) also plans to build another crude oil storage facility at Ras Al Markaz, the manager noted.

Last week, a senior official at the oil and gas ministry of non-OPEC producer Oman said that the country intended to pump an average of 1 million bpd this year, despite the 45,000 bpd production cut it had pledged with the OPEC-non-OPEC deal.

Oman was part of the group of 11 non-OPEC producers – including Russia - that had agreed to act jointly with the cartel to cut oil supply. The non-OPEC countries had pledged a total production cut of 558,000 bpd.

Last year, Oman’s production exceeded for the first time the average of 1 million bpd and stood at 1,004,300 bpd—an increase of 2.6 percent, Times of Oman reported, quoting data by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

West Africa Oil Exports To Asia Surge To Fill In OPEC Supply Gap

Next Post

API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout
API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

 PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

 Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Most Commented

Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

The Oil Supply Glut Is Here To Stay In 2017

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com