Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.12 -0.10 -0.19%
Brent Crude 58.06 -0.37 -0.63%
Mars US 53.39 +1.73 +3.35%
Opec Basket 55.62 +0.78 +1.42%
Urals 54.95 +0.60 +1.10%
Natural Gas 3.00 +0.02 +0.50%
Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Bonny Light 58.12 +1.55 +2.74%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.01 +1.26 +2.58%
Marine 54.48 +0.15 +0.28%
Murban 56.83 +0.15 +0.26%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.16 +0.88 +1.65%
Basra Light 54.66 +1.93 +3.66%
Saharan Blend 58.69 +1.43 +2.50%
Girassol 58.62 +1.55 +2.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 39.96 -0.13 -0.32%
Western Canadian Select 40.97 +1.33 +3.36%
Canadian Condensate 54.02 +1.32 +2.50%
Premium Synthetic 54.77 +1.87 +3.53%
Sweet Crude 50.52 +1.72 +3.52%
Peace Sour 47.67 +1.33 +2.87%
Light Sour Blend 49.67 +1.33 +2.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.42 +1.88 +3.58%
Central Alberta 49.17 +1.33 +2.78%
Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.50 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 42.25 -0.25 -0.59%
ANS West Coast 55.74 +0.15 +0.27%
West Texas Sour 45.83 -0.34 -0.74%
Eagle Ford 49.78 -0.34 -0.68%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.33 -0.34 -0.70%
Kansas Common 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
Buena Vista 56.42 +1.81 +3.31%
All Charts
  • 1 min Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 55 mins Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 1 hour Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 2 hours China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 2 hours Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 3 hours DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 4 hours Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 6 hours WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 13 hours Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 18 hours Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 22 hours Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 1 day Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 1 day Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 1 day U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 1 day Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 4 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 4 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 4 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 4 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 4 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 4 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 4 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 4 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 5 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 5 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield
  • 5 days The Real Cause Of Peak Gasoline Demand
  • 5 days Hundreds Of Vertical Oil Wells Damaged By Horizontal Fracking
  • 5 days Oil Exempt In Fresh Sanctions On North Korea
  • 5 days Sudan, South Sudan Sign Deal To Boost Oil Output
  • 5 days Peruvian Villagers Shut Down 50 Oil Wells In Protest
  • 5 days Bay Area Sues Big Oil For Billions
  • 6 days Lukoil Looks To Sell Italian Refinery As Crimea Sanctions Intensify
  • 6 days Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds
  • 6 days Oil Prices On Track For Largest Q3 Gain Since 2004
  • 6 days Reliance Plans To Boost Capacity Of World’s Biggest Oil Refinery
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco May Unveil Financials In Early 2018
  • 6 days Has The EIA Been Overestimating Oil Production?
  • 6 days Taiwan Cuts Off Fossil Fuels To North Korea
  • 6 days Clash In Oil-Rich South Sudan Region Kills At Least 25
  • 6 days Lebanon Passes Oil Taxation Law Ahead Of First Licensing Auction

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Long-Term Implications Of Fed Action Could Backfire On Oil

Oil prices continue to rise…

Does This Oil Price Rally Have Legs?

Last week, crude oil prices…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 26, 2017, 3:54 PM CDT oil tanker

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a draw of 761,000 barrels in United States crude oil inventories, compared to analyst expectations that inventories would build by 3.422 million barrels for the week ending September 22.

Gasoline inventories built for the first time in two weeks, by 1.470 million barrels for the week ending September 22, against an expected draw of 921,000 barrels.

Both WTI and Brent benchmarks fell on Tuesday, but they were both still up over $2.00 week on week. WTI hit 7-month high yesterday at the close of trade, at $52.22. While OPEC failed to deliver to the market any surprises after its OPEC meet in Vienna last week, Turkey’s threat to choke off Kurdish oil exports—along with the gradual acceptance that commercial oil stocks are indeed dwindling—seem to be the catalysts this week that is propping up oil prices.

At 2:40pm EST, WTI was trading down 0.69% (-$0.36) at $51.86, while Brent crude traded down 0.92% (-$0.54) at $57.89—dollars above last week’s levels.

Gasoline was also trading down on Tuesday, at $1.64, down 1.54% on the day.

This week’s crude oil inventory draw should renew investor faith that the previous lengthy streak of draws—interrupted by a few weeks of builds—is still ongoing. The total draw for crude oil in 2017 now stands at just shy of 23 million barrels.

Related: Robust Demand Could Send Oil Prices Above $60

 

(Click to enlarge)

Distillate inventories fell again this week, by 4.527 million barrels. Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, site increased by 1.064 million barrels.

By 4:40pm EST, WTI was trading up a bit after the data, but still down on the day, at $51.90 with Brent Crude trading at $57.87.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on oil inventories is due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

