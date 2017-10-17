Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.06 +0.18 +0.35%
Brent Crude 58.23 +0.35 +0.60%
Mars US 53.03 -0.06 -0.11%
Opec Basket 55.74 +0.62 +1.12%
Urals 54.44 -0.30 -0.55%
Louisiana Light 57.76 +0.43 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 57.76 +0.43 +0.75%
Bonny Light 57.49 -0.19 -0.33%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.33 +0.73 +1.50%
Natural Gas 2.933 -0.03 -0.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.88 +0.30 +0.54%
Murban 58.53 +0.25 +0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.26 -0.36 -0.66%
Basra Light 53.51 +0.03 +0.06%
Saharan Blend 57.46 -0.14 -0.24%
Bonny Light 57.49 -0.19 -0.33%
Bonny Light 57.49 -0.19 -0.33%
Girassol 57.74 -0.19 -0.33%
Opec Basket 55.74 +0.62 +1.12%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.41 -0.02 -0.05%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.76 +0.43 +0.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 57.30 +0.74 +1.31%
West Texas Sour 45.83 +0.01 +0.02%
Eagle Ford 49.78 +0.01 +0.02%
Eagle Ford 49.78 +0.01 +0.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.33 +0.01 +0.02%
Kansas Common 42.00 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 56.57 +0.67 +1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
  • 4 hours Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities
  • 5 hours China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal
  • 6 hours UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO
  • 6 hours Planting Trees Could Cut Emissions As Much As Quitting Oil
  • 7 hours VW Fails To Secure Critical Commodity For EVs
  • 8 hours Enbridge Pipeline Expansion Finally Approved
  • 9 hours Iraqi Forces Seize Control Of North Oil Co Fields In Kirkuk
  • 10 hours OPEC Oil Deal Compliance Falls To 86%
  • 1 day U.S. Oil Production To Increase in November As Rig Count Falls
  • 1 day Gazprom Neft Unhappy With OPEC-Russia Production Cut Deal
  • 1 day Disputed Venezuelan Vote Could Lead To More Sanctions, Clashes
  • 1 day EU Urges U.S. Congress To Protect Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 1 day Oil Rig Explosion In Louisiana Leaves 7 Injured, 1 Still Missing
  • 1 day Aramco Says No Plans To Shelve IPO
  • 4 days Trump Passes Iran Nuclear Deal Back to Congress
  • 4 days Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants
  • 4 days Oil Trading Firm Expects Unprecedented U.S. Crude Exports
  • 4 days UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change
  • 4 days Chevron Quits Australian Deepwater Oil Exploration
  • 5 days Europe Braces For End Of Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 5 days Renewable Energy Startup Powering Native American Protest Camp
  • 5 days Husky Energy Set To Restart Pipeline
  • 5 days Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 5 days Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 5 days China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says
  • 5 days India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production
  • 5 days Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 5 days Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 5 days Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 5 days District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 6 days Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 6 days France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 6 days Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 6 days Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 6 days Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 6 days South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 7 days Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 7 days Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 7 days Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Global Energy Advisory 13th October 2017

Global Energy Advisory 13th October 2017

Tensions between Iran and the…

The Safest Way To Bet On The Bitcoin Boom

The Safest Way To Bet On The Bitcoin Boom

Often described as the backbone…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Oct 17, 2017, 3:15 PM CDT Canada Oil

A modest rebound in oil and gas prices in international markets has given Calgary and Alberta the distinction of being the fastest growing metropolitan areas in Canada this year, according to a report by The Conference Board of Canada carried by Markets Insider

"The worst appears to be over for Calgary and Edmonton. Alberta's economy has been getting stronger thanks to a rebound in drilling and increases in oil production, which has helped to fuel renewed economic growth in the province's largest cities," said Alan Arcand, associate director for the Centre for Municipal Studies at the Conference Board of Canada. "But with oil prices struggling to rise above $50 per barrel, Edmonton and Calgary should expect to see more moderate growth in 2018."

Calgary will grow by 4.6 percent this year, but the jumpstart will slow to 2.1 percent by 2018. Similarly, Edmonton’s economy will expand by 3.9 percent in 2017, before slowing to a 2.2 percent pace by next year, the report says.

Canada is not a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), an industry cartel that is attempting to offload an international glut of oil supplies by synchronizing output cuts. The United States, China, and other major producers are not a part of the deal either.

Non-OPEC Russia, a former rival of Saudi Arabia and OPEC, lent the bloc a hand by authorizing 300,000 in output cuts to further the 1.2 million…

To read the rest of this article Start a FREE subscription to our premium publication

Oil & Energy Insider - 30 day Free trial

30 day Free trial
A FREE Subscription Includes:
  • Investment advice normally reserved for hedge fund clients.
  • Market & sector research not available anywhere else.
  • Strategic advice from corporate & military intelligence analysts.
  • 9 Weekly Investment / intelligence reports.
  • Full access to all previous reports.
  • 30 days free trial.
Find Out More

An essential resource for all investors in the energy sector whether you're a trader, fund manager or individual investor - this inside look at the energy markets is unlike any other report or service currently available.

Previous Post

China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal

Next Post

China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com