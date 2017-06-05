Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Exxon Suffers Stinging Defeat On Shareholder Climate Resolution

Exxon Suffers Stinging Defeat On Shareholder Climate Resolution

Despite Exxon’s attempt to sway…

Are Oil Markets Becoming Untradeable?

Are Oil Markets Becoming Untradeable?

Oil markets are becoming increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC: Deeper Cuts Are Not Out Of The Question

By Irina Slav - Jun 05, 2017, 9:11 AM CDT OPEC

OPEC and its partners might consider deepening the crude oil production cuts they agreed to extend to the end of March 2018, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Russia’s TASS news agency in an interview. However, Al-Falih added that it is too early to discuss deeper cuts now as the current rate of cuts is working and the effects will become apparent by the end of next month.

“Nothing is off the table but today nothing is on the table either. We made a deal,” the minister said, adding that if all participants in the deal stick to their quota and the world economy continues to improve, the oil market will return to balance soon. He noted that compliance in April had exceeded 100% and said he hoped the figures for May were even better.

Shipping data tracked by Reuters revealed that in May OPEC shipped 24.3 million bpd around the world, down by half a million bpd from April and considerably lower than the five month average to May, which stood at 25.1 million bpd.

Still, prices are slipping down as traders remain skeptical of OPEC’s and its partners’ ability to restore balance in demand and supply while U.S. producers continue to ramp up production. In fact, Brent crude, the international benchmark, slid below US$50 a barrel today in Asian trade, indicating that no amount of assurances from OPEC or Russia could push prices up unless they are supported by hard evidence.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production has gained 10 percent over the last year, to 9.34 million barrels and the number of drilling rigs has been rising for the last 20 weeks – a record streak of additions. At the end of last week, there were 733 active rigs in the U.S. oil patch, the highest number since April 2015.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Next Post

White House Considers Sanctions Against Venezuela Oil Sector

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Josh Gregner on June 05 2017 said:
    If oil only keeps(! - not even increases) its price based on continuous and accelerating(?) production cuts, the much anticipated oil demand surge seems to not be happening, does it?

    And if Chinese Tea Pots are only buying at USD 28 per barrel (with no shortage of sellers), one really has to ask what the price for WTI and Brent actually means...

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Rebounds After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Rebounds After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

 Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

 Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

 Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Alt text

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

5 Clean Energy Innovations That Could Transform Our World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com