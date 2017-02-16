Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Why The Huge Inventory Build Didn’t Crash Oil Prices

Why The Huge Inventory Build Didn’t Crash Oil Prices

The 2nd biggest inventory build…

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

Oil prices have been stuck…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 16, 2017, 1:50 PM CST Oil Barrels

The United States should delay extracting oil and natural gas from the ground until supplies in the Middle East run low, forcing countries who were previously our suppliers to pay a premium for American energy products, according to Berkshire Hathaway’s Vice Chairman, Charlie Munger.

I wish we weren't producing all this natural gas, I'd be delighted to just have it lie there untapped for decades in the future and have the Arabs pay extra once they use up their oil,” he said on CNBC this week. “Nobody else in America seems to feel my way, but I believe in deferred gratification, I don't think hastening to use our oil and gas is a good idea; I don't see any advantage.

The strategy is in stark contrast to the philosophies of major American energy companies as well as newly inaugurated President Donald Trump, who campaigned on making the U.S. energy independent by ramping up fossil fuel production and creating the jobs demanded by his base in the process.

Critics of American foreign policy say the U.S.’ hunger for energy played a role in encouraging the country’s political entanglements in the Middle East. Reaching energy independence would supposedly free leaders from the economic risks of intervening or stepping back from conflicts in the region, according to proponents of energy independence.

Related: Is The Bakken A Bust?

Trump’s push to disassociate the U.S. from oil imports from Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has led the kingdom to warn of a turbulent economic outcome for the rest of the world.

At his heart President-elect Trump will see the benefits and I think the oil industry will also be advising him accordingly that blocking trade in any product is not healthy,Khalid al-Falih, chairman of Aramco and Saudi Aramco Oil Minister, told the Financial Times in Marrakesh during the United Nations-led talks on climate change in November.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

DAPL Protest Camp Evacuated To Prevent Ecological Disaster

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com