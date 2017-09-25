Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS

Unusual Ruling Could Impact Cheap Solar Panel Imports

Unusual Ruling Could Impact Cheap Solar Panel Imports

The U.S. International Trade Commission…

Oil Majors Brace For More Niger Delta Attacks

Oil Majors Brace For More Niger Delta Attacks

The upcoming Nigerian elections, alongside…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield

By Irina Slav - Sep 25, 2017, 9:00 AM CDT Shell

Negotiations between Baghdad and Shell regarding the company’s possible exit from the Majnoon oilfield are still continuing, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luiebi said on Sunday. The official added that the government had not yet begun talking about the field’s operation with other companies.

Reports about Shell’s plans to quit its Iraqi oilfields, including the divestiture of its 45-percent stake in the Majnoon field, first appeared last November. The sales were to be part of a wider divestment strategy, prompted by Shell’s acquisition of BG Group, which swelled its debt load.

Back then, Shell was mulling the sale of only its oilfield interests, and was set on keeping its natural gas fields in Iraq. At the Majnoon oilfield, near Basra in southern Iraq, Shell is the operator and holder of 45 percent, with Malaysia’s Petronas owning 30 percent, and Iraq’s Missan Oil Company holding the remaining 25 percent.

The company confirmed the reports earlier this month, saying it had agreed with Baghdad on an "amicable and mutually acceptable release" of its stake in Majnoon. No timeline was specified, and judging by this Sunday’s statement from Al-Luiebi, the release might take some time. Interestingly, Shell started an expansive drilling program earlier this year, aimed at raising the field’s output to 420,000 bpd.

Related: Expect A Major Leap In U.S. Oil Exports

The oilfield started production in 2014 and now produces an average of 210,000 bpd, according to Shell’s website. According to Iraqi oil officials who spoke to Reuters, the current production is around 235,000 bpd. The field’s reserves have been estimated at 38 billion barrels of crude oil, and the initial production plan for maximum output was 1.8 million bpd, at a payment of US$1.39 a barrel for the consortium developing the field.

If Shell quits Majnoon, it will become the first supermajor to pull out of an oilfield project under Iraq’s technical service contract, S&P Platts notes.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Next Post

U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

 API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

Most Commented

Alt text

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Alt text

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Alt text

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Alt text

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com