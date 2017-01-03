Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

Is The OPEC Deal Falling Apart Already? Iraq Accuses Kurds Of Non-Compliance

Is The OPEC Deal Falling Apart Already? Iraq Accuses Kurds Of Non-Compliance

The autonomous region of Kurdistan…

Amazon’s Craziest New Business Plan

Amazon’s Craziest New Business Plan

Amazon’s newest business plan embodies…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Picks 29 Foreign Companies To Bid In Oil, Gas Tenders

By Irina Slav - Jan 03, 2017, 8:23 AM CST Oil rig

The National Iranian Oil Company has issued a list of 29 companies that have qualified for bidding in oil and gas tenders, of whom only one is a U.S. player, Schlumberger.

The biggest European producers, including Shell, Eni, Total, and OMV have all qualified but BP has pulled out from the race because of worry that relations between Iran and the U.S. will get heated once Donald Trump takes office later this month, according to the Financial Times.

Among those that qualified were China’s Sinopec, CNPC, CNOOC, and CNPW, as well as the state-owned oil companies of Indonesia and Malaysia – Pertamina and Petronas – plus Japan’s INPEX Corporation, Itochu, Mitsui, and Mitsubishi, and Japan Petroleum Corporation.

Russian Gazprom and Lukoil were also among those qualified for the tenders, as were Danish Maersk, Indian ONGC, and Polish PGNiG.

The domination of Chinese and Japanese companies on the list is understandable, as is the reluctance of U.S. energy companies to participate in Iranian oil and gas tenders. During his colorful election campaign, Donald Trump slammed the deal reached by Western powers and Iran on its nuclear program, which led to the lifting of most sanctions against it. The President-elect has also threatened to revoke the deal as soon as he takes office.

Related: Amazon’s Craziest New Business Plan

Iran, meanwhile, is eager to get its oil and gas industry back on its feet and has already struck deals with Lukoil, Total, CNPC and Sinopec, and Petronas for the development of oil and gas fields. Total is working on the huge offshore South Pars field; Petronas is drilling for oil at South Azadegan and Sheshmeh Hosh; and CNPC and Sinopec are developing Yadavaran and North Azadegan.

Tehran’s leanings east and north could be seen as a safeguard against new sanctions coming from the West, in case Trump gets his way, which is by no means a certainty, especially in light of a recent appeal from top U.S. scientists to the President-elect to keep the deal as it is, arguing it is a deterrent to any further attempts by Tehran to develop nuclear weapons.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Electric Car Sales Set To Explode In Dubai

Next Post

36 Killed In IS Attack In Baghdad, More Attacks On The Way

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Oil Reacts Stoically As API Reports Biggest Cushing Inventory Build Since 2008

Oil Reacts Stoically As API Reports Biggest Cushing Inventory Build Since 2008

 Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

 A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

Most Commented

Alt text

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

Not So Prolific: U.S. Shale Faces A Reality Check
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com