Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.55 -0.71 -1.36%
Brent Crude 57.50 -0.65 -1.12%
Mars US 53.41 +0.15 +0.28%
Opec Basket 55.83 +0.09 +0.16%
Urals 54.57 +0.13 +0.24%
Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Bonny Light 57.70 +0.21 +0.37%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.25 -0.08 -0.16%
Natural Gas 2.856 +0.00 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.88 +0.30 +0.54%
Murban 58.53 +0.25 +0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.36 +0.10 +0.18%
Basra Light 53.60 +0.09 +0.17%
Saharan Blend 57.70 +0.24 +0.42%
Bonny Light 57.70 +0.21 +0.37%
Bonny Light 57.70 +0.21 +0.37%
Girassol 57.95 +0.21 +0.36%
Opec Basket 55.83 +0.09 +0.16%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.52 +0.11 +0.28%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.50 +0.25 +0.52%
Giddings 42.25 +0.25 +0.60%
ANS West Coast 57.71 +0.41 +0.72%
West Texas Sour 45.99 +0.16 +0.35%
Eagle Ford 49.94 +0.16 +0.32%
Eagle Ford 49.94 +0.16 +0.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.49 +0.16 +0.33%
Kansas Common 42.25 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 56.83 +0.26 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues
  • 7 hours Kurdish Kirkuk-Ceyhan Crude Oil Flows Plunge To 225,000 Bpd
  • 11 hours Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech
  • 17 hours Conflicting News Spurs Doubt On Aramco IPO
  • 19 hours Exxon Starts Production At New Refinery In Texas
  • 20 hours Iraq Asks BP To Redevelop Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 2 days Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
  • 2 days Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities
  • 2 days China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal
  • 2 days UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO
  • 2 days Planting Trees Could Cut Emissions As Much As Quitting Oil
  • 2 days VW Fails To Secure Critical Commodity For EVs
  • 2 days Enbridge Pipeline Expansion Finally Approved
  • 2 days Iraqi Forces Seize Control Of North Oil Co Fields In Kirkuk
  • 2 days OPEC Oil Deal Compliance Falls To 86%
  • 2 days U.S. Oil Production To Increase in November As Rig Count Falls
  • 3 days Gazprom Neft Unhappy With OPEC-Russia Production Cut Deal
  • 3 days Disputed Venezuelan Vote Could Lead To More Sanctions, Clashes
  • 3 days EU Urges U.S. Congress To Protect Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 3 days Oil Rig Explosion In Louisiana Leaves 7 Injured, 1 Still Missing
  • 3 days Aramco Says No Plans To Shelve IPO
  • 5 days Trump Passes Iran Nuclear Deal Back to Congress
  • 5 days Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants
  • 6 days Oil Trading Firm Expects Unprecedented U.S. Crude Exports
  • 6 days UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change
  • 6 days Chevron Quits Australian Deepwater Oil Exploration
  • 6 days Europe Braces For End Of Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 6 days Renewable Energy Startup Powering Native American Protest Camp
  • 6 days Husky Energy Set To Restart Pipeline
  • 7 days Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 7 days Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 7 days China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says
  • 7 days India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production
  • 7 days Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 7 days Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 7 days Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 7 days District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 8 days Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 8 days France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 8 days Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas

Breaking News:

India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues

Major Energy Importer Bets $10 Billion On Natural Gas

Major Energy Importer Bets $10 Billion On Natural Gas

One of the world’s major…

Who’s Winning The Electric Vehicle Race?

Who’s Winning The Electric Vehicle Race?

Automakers and suppliers of automotive…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Oct 19, 2017, 3:00 AM CDT Venezuela

Venezuela’s Indian, Chinese, and American clients are complaining that crude shipments from PDVSA are poor in quality and are resulting in demands for discounts and returned shipments, according to a new report by Reuters, including interviews with over a dozen sources and supporting documents.

The disputes involve the contamination of crude with water, soil, and other minerals that make it difficult for refineries to effectively process crude for mass consumption. 

But the sources speculated that the low quality of shipments was due to lack of upkeep at PDVSA facilities as officials try to cut corners to save operating costs. In addition, the state-owned company lacks the resources to buy chemicals that aid in the long-term storage of crude before shipment. 

American refiner Phillips 66 has cancelled at least eight shipments totaling 4.4 million barrels in the first half of the year due to the low quality of crude coming in from Venezuela, official PDVSA documents show. 

The China National Petroleum Company (CNPC) complained this year that Venezuelan shipments had been excessively diluted with water, while India’s Reliance Industries complained of other quality issues, according to current and former PDVSA employees. 

“We’re refitting chemical injection points, recouping pumps and storage tanks,” one worker told Reuters. “But without chemicals, we can’t do anything.” 

Another employee indicated the deterioration of Venezuelan crude quality began as early as two years ago, but acute budget shortfalls in recent months accelerated the issues.

Related: How OPEC Continues To Cheat On Its Own Deal

PDVSA’s issues are twofold: logistical and political. In the U.S., Senators have been pressing the Trump Administration to review the chances of Russia’s Rosneft acquiring Venezuela’s PDVSA and its U.S. business, Citgo. Marco Rubio and Bob Menendez believe a change in the ownership of Citgo’s assets would constitute a security risk, Reuters reported last month.

The White House has already authorized sanctions against Caracas and PDVSA, based on the continuation of President Nichols Maduro’s regime despite severe protests by Venezuelans over the past year. 

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kurdish Kirkuk-Ceyhan Crude Oil Flows Plunge To 225,000 Bpd

Next Post

Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Comments currently closed.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com