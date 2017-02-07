EIA Slashes Crude Oil Demand Forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is now predicting less oil demand for this year, cutting its global demand forecast by 10,000 barrels per day to 1.62 million barrels per day.

The agency also cuts its estimate for global oil demand growth for 2018 by 50,000 barrels per day to 1.46 million barrels per day.

At the same time, the EIA’s latest Short-term Energy Outlook (STEO) report released Tuesday, raises its forecast on U.S. crude production and prices for this year. The agency forecasts US crude production will increase from estimated 8.9 million barrels per day in 2016 to 9 million barrels per day this year.

For 2018, the EIA forecasts U.S. crude oil production will climb to 9.5 million barrels per day.

Shortly after the release of the EIA forecasts, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had slipped 84 cents or 1.58 percent, to US$52.17 a barrel. Brent crude was down 66 cents or 1.18 percent to US$54.82.

"Global oil supply and demand is now expected to be largely in balance during 2017 as the gradual increase in world oil inventories that has occurred over the last few years comes to an end," EIA administrator Howard Gruenspecht said in a statement.

EIA has increased its price forecast for WTI and Brent benchmarks. The agency’s STEO forecasts average Brent prices at US$55 per barrel in 2017, with WTI at US$54, with Brent climbing $2 in 2018 to reach US$57…