Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector

Iraq Sees No Need For Further OPEC Oil Output Cuts

Iraq Sees No Need For Further OPEC Oil Output Cuts

As OPEC and non-OPEC producers…

Our 5 Top Picks For A Booming Marijuana Market

Our 5 Top Picks For A Booming Marijuana Market

The marijuana market is growing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Sep 22, 2017, 7:00 PM CDT Pipeline

Landfills in Colorado have begun to fill their space with low-level radioactive substances from oil and gas activities, state health officials have said, according to the local news site the Daily Camera.

After a series of meetings with local officials, state authorities have concluded that unknown amounts of radioactive material have been stored at landfills throughout the state. Local authorities are currently trying to prohibit the practice altogether by strengthening their oversight mechanisms.

"There is some of it that is just going to solid waste landfills…It is probably, mostly, staying in state," the state health agency’s director Gary Baughman said during the Wednesday meeting.

So far, no “imminent” threats to public health have been detected, though landfill operators will continue to monitor water flowing out of the fills for radioactive qualities.

Technologically advanced naturally occurring radioactive materials, or TENORM, have been a concern for health officials for a while now, especially in cases of improperly disposed materials from the fossil fuel industry. An accumulation of TENORM could cause cancer-causing exposure to the public and the environment.

Related: Can Oil Prices Hit $60 In 2018?

“It is in the industry's best interest to mitigate long-term risks. And it is in the public's best interest. This radiation lasts for a long time,” Jane Witheridge, a project manager for a special TENORM disposal plant in Pawnee, said. "If we don't treat it differently from municipal solid waste, we would not be serving either the industry or the environment as it should be in Colorado. This is being done in North Dakota. It is being done in Texas.”

The 15 million-ton facility still will not be enough to dispose of all the TENORM produced by Colorado’s booming oil and gas sector. The Colorado Oil and Gas Association (COGA) denies that the TENORM has been destructive so far, though it continues to monitor the issue, an official statement read.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

 API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

Most Commented

Alt text

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 Alt text

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Alt text

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Alt text

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com