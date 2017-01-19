Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

China’s Five-Year Plan Shows 200 Million Ton Increase In Crude Oil Production By

Will The Global Puppet Masters Destroy Ukraine’s Gas Transit Business

Will The Global Puppet Masters Destroy Ukraine’s Gas Transit Business

The natural gas-transit business of…

U.S. Shale To Kill Off Oil Price Rally

U.S. Shale To Kill Off Oil Price Rally

Oil prices have been showing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Five-Year Plan Shows 200 Million Ton Increase In Crude Oil Production By

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jan 19, 2017, 5:19 PM CST

China’s new five-year plan for its oil and gas sector shows an increase in crude oil output of 200 million tons by the year 2020, with natural gas production capacity up by 360 million cubic meters.

The report, jointly published by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration on Thursday, predicted that the Asian giant will add one billion tons of proven reserves every year from 2016 to 2020. The new fossil fuels will be used mainly to ensure domestic supply for the rapidly developing nation of over 1 billion people.

In the first 11 months of 2016, crude output stood at 181.21 million tons – a year-over-year drop of 7.2 percent compared to 2015. Natural gas imports spiked by 16.5 percent in the same period.

Crude oil production in the Asia-Pacific is falling at a unique rate, according to a report from Wood Mackenzie, with China accounting for about half of the decline, Wood Mac’s Asia-Pacific upstream research director Angus Roger said earlier this week.

The report’s findings are worrying for China, which recently reported that its dependency on imported crude had deepened, reaching 64.4 percent of domestic demand in 2016. The reason for this dependency was the availability of cheap fuel due to the oil price crisis, but also because of the maturation of the country’s superfields, which made national output uncompetitive.

China is also expanding its influence in the global oil game by investing in Iran. Iranian media reported yesterday that China will invest $3 billion in upgrading the Middle Eastern county’s refining capacity.

According to Deputy Oil Minister Abbas Kazemi, China has already “opened the financing” for the Abadan refinery’s upgrade. Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure has suffered the results of years of neglect because of insufficient maintenance funds during the sanction years as well as access to new technology and equipment.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Crude Oil Exports Jump To 8.258 Million Bpd In November

Next Post

Saudi Crude Oil Exports Jump To 8.258 Million Bpd In November

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost
The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com