Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

BridgeTex Pipeline Boosts Permian Crude Delivery Capacity

Follow The Big Money In The Shale Patch

Follow The Big Money In The Shale Patch

The Permian continues to see…

Will The Global Puppet Masters Destroy Ukraine’s Gas Transit Business

Will The Global Puppet Masters Destroy Ukraine’s Gas Transit Business

The natural gas-transit business of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

BridgeTex Pipeline Boosts Permian Crude Delivery Capacity

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 24, 2017, 12:31 PM CST Bridge Tex pipeline

Not only are drillers putting more and more rigs in the white-hot Permian Basin of West Texas, pipeline operators are also boosting capacity to carry Permian crude to the Houston Gulf Coast area.

BridgeTex Pipeline Company said on Tuesday that it would be expanding the pipeline’s capacity from the Permian Basin to around 400,000 bpd in the second quarter from the current capacity of 300,000 bpd, after making enhancements to existing pumps and related equipment.

The BridgeTex pipeline system currently carries Permian crude oil from Colorado City, Texas, to the Houston Gulf Coast area.

“Beginning early in the second quarter of this year, a newly-constructed origin point at Bryan, Texas, which is located 100 miles northwest of Houston, also will begin operations to accept shipments from the Eaglebine region for delivery to Houston,” BridgeTex Pipeline said in the press release.

BridgeTex Pipeline is held 50/50 by Magellan Midstream Partners and Plains All American Pipeline.

The Permian has been the star shale play in the U.S. and as oil prices started to recover, drilling and M&A activity in the area has jumped. Earlier this month, independent oil and gas player Noble Energy said it would buy smaller peer Clayton Williams Energy in a US$2.7-billion cash-and-stock deal in a bid to expand its footprint in the Permian.

Related: Why Cheap Natural Gas Is History

Just a day later ExxonMobil said it would pay up to US$6.6 billion to more than double its acreage in the superstar shale area.

According to last week’s Baker Hughes report on the rig count in the U.S., the Permian now boasts 281 oil and gas rigs—82 rigs more than in the same week last year.

EIA’s latest Drilling Productivity Report sees output in the Permian rising by 53,000 bpd on the month to come in at 2.180 million bpd in February 2017.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Aramco On The Hunt For IPO Advisers

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout
Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

 PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

 Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Most Commented

Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

 Alt text

Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com