Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

Alt Text

U.S. Rig Count Rises As Crude Inventory Levels Hit Record High

The U.S. oil and gas…

Alt Text

Blackouts May Cause Australia To Shy Away From Renewables

Australia set its target to…

Alt Text

Is Big Oil Underestimating Autonomous Vehicles?

Autonomous vehicles on an electrified…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Precise Consultants

Precise Consultants

’Precise Consultants is a London based technical recruitment consultancy that supplies specialist personnel to the offshore oil and energy industry. The company was founded by…

More Info

Share

Related News

Wind Energy Boom Hits The U.S.

By Precise Consultants - Feb 24, 2017, 4:23 PM CST Wind Farm

This week we’re talking U.S. wind. It’s free, plentiful, carbon neutral and in the right hands could have a radical impact on the future.

Until recently the only tapped version came from on-land sources, but that ship has sailed with the determination of Deepwater Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski. Not only has he successfully developed the first offshore wind farm in the States – a 5-turbine project off Rhode Island which should power 17,000 homes, but he’s also recently celebrated the approval of its very big brother.

When South Fork Wind Farm (estimated cost US$740 million) was approved just a few weeks ago, he said, “This is a big day for clean energy in New York and our nation. Governor Cuomo has set a bold vision for a clean energy future, and this project is a significant step toward making that a reality.”

He describes the initial plans for the 15-turbine development as “America’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm” and claims enough energy will be created to power more than 50,000 homes, helping “the State of New York meet its renewable energy goals and avoid the need for costly new energy infrastructure on the East End of Long Island.” Construction, it believes, could start as early as 2019. The New York Times estimate the location could support up to 200 turbines.

Deepwater Wind looks with hungry eyes to Europe where there are approximately 2,500 wind turbines and sees no good reason why it can’t be replicated in its own waters. Grybowski says, “We’re more confident that ever that this is just the start of a new U.S renewable energy industry that will put thousands of Americans to work and power communities up and down the East Coast for decades to come.”

Wind is in a boom period in the States. For the first time, installed wind capacity was greater than hydroelectric, according to the American Wind Energy Association. The American Wind Energy Association says there are wind farms in 41 states – and one of the most recent was developed in North Carolina.

This is the site of the Amazon Wind Farm U.S. East, the first commercial-scale onshore wind farm in the state. There are 104 turbines producing enough energy to power 61,000 homes a year. The CEO of Avangrid Inc. James P. Torgerson welcomed the move saying, “We are committed to our vision of leading the transformation of the U.S. energy industry by developing, building and operating the clean energy infrastructure of the future.” Related: The U.S. Nuclear Energy Dream Is Dying

Support isn’t hard to find as elp.com reports, “Almost everyone in the community knows someone who worked on the wind farm, sold or rented something that helped build the wind farm, or owns land where the project was built,” said Cecil Perry, Chairman of the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners. “These jobs, and this nearly $400 million investment in a rural part of North Carolina, are welcome — everyone in the county will benefit from the long-term property tax payments.”

Total capacity is in excess of 82,000 MW whereas hydroelectric capacity is 80,000 MW. That figure was boosted by the second greatest increase in installations on record, which happened during Q4 in 2016. Almost 7000 MW was installed. The much-celebrated Governor Cuomo has announced that New York would commit to installing 2.4 GW of off-shore wind by 2030. At the same time, the state confirmed the closure of Indian Point (a 2 GW nuclear plant) by 2021.

The Governor’s Office believes this makes long-term sense. It used Superstorm Sandy as a reason to push ahead with the project, saying that South Fork would “provide greater reliability and resiliency for a part of the country very familiar with extreme weather events and outages.” Related: Gasoline Glut Remains The Biggest Red Flag For Oil Markets

Nationally there’s no shortage of money coming in either. AWEA CEO Tom Kieran told an audience from an assembly plant in General Motor’s factory in Texas that around 18,000 MW of wind capacity is in the pipeline – representing US$60 billion over six years. In addition, the global manager for renewable energy at GM – Rob Threlkeld, said that it was aiming to have every single one of its operations powered by renewable by 2050. Currently half of the power at the Arlington plant is wind power and by next year it would be 100 percent.

And quality counts. It is interesting to note the comment from renewablenergyworld.com that while China installed almost three times more wind power than it did in 2016 – with 23.3 GW compared to 8.2 GW – it generated only 241 TWh of wind power while the U.S. generated 224 TWh in 2016 - the impact of an inadequate transmission infrastructure. Texas leads the U.S. in wind power and unsurprisingly it is its superior transmission infrastructure which is credited.

It’s truly tempting to get excited about the next chapter in the U.S.’s wind journey – and to expect it naturally to be offshore.

By Precise Consultants

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

What Does It Take To Move Oil Prices?
Precise Consultants

Precise Consultants

’Precise Consultants is a London based technical recruitment consultancy that supplies specialist personnel to the offshore oil and energy industry. The company was founded by…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biggest Gasoline Glut In 27 Years Could Crash Oil Markets

Biggest Gasoline Glut In 27 Years Could Crash Oil Markets
Oil To $70? Or Down To $30?

Oil To $70? Or Down To $30?

 Unsatisfied With Oil Prices, Iraq Calls For New OPEC Meeting

Unsatisfied With Oil Prices, Iraq Calls For New OPEC Meeting

 Why Is Smart Money So Long In Oil?

Why Is Smart Money So Long In Oil?

 Natural Gas Bulls Crushed As Prices Tank

Natural Gas Bulls Crushed As Prices Tank

Most Commented

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com